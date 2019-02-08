Community Arts Center open for Little Women

CNY Arts Center is delighted to announce the new Community Arts Center theatre will be ready in time for the opening of Little Women, the Broadway Musical, set to run February 15 – 24. The Community Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.

The production has been rehearsing in the much smaller Arts Hotspot on S. 1st St. around the corner from the new center. Renovations of the former Herron’s Fabric store on Cayuga St. have been underway since last August and the main floor including the theatre, handicap accessible restrooms and lobby will be ready for public gathering by the time of opening. Lower level and mezzanine level will be closed to the public until additional renovations are completed, pending the Certificate of Occupancy.

“We’ve been holding our breath for the important fire safety and electrical upgrades to be completed,” said Nancy Fox, Executive Director. “With these complete, after inspections, we’re expecting a temporary Certificate of Occupancy that will allow us to present Little Women in the new theatre. It will come down to the wire in time for the opening of the production.

“There is more work to do, and more funds to raise to fully complete the transformation of this 1970’s era building,” Fox continued. “We still have a wheelchair lift to install, a kitchen to design and open, and lots of small details, along with our glass etched donor wall. The work will continue but at least this first, very important section will be functional.”



Based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic 1869 novel about her life, Little Women focuses on the four March sisters— traditional Meg, wild, aspiring writer Jo, timid Beth and romantic Amy, and their beloved Marmee, at home in Concord, Massachusetts while their father is away serving as a Union Army chaplain during the Civil War.Careful attention to appropriate costumes and props will authenticate the time period and give audiences a feast for the eyes. Coupled with the new stage and seating configuration, the experience promises to be exciting. Raised seating has been included in the design of the theatre to improve visibility for several rows.Tickets are available online for performances Fridays and Saturdays, February 15, 16, 22, and 23 at 7:30 pm, and Sundays, February 17 and 24 at 3 pm. Visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com for more information.

The production runs February 15-24 in the new CNY Community Arts Center theatre. For tickets and more information, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com

