Community Bank Makes Generous Gift to Oswego Health

OSWEGO – Community Bank, which has offices throughout Oswego County and beyond, has made a generous donation to Oswego Health in support of local healthcare.

“As our name suggests, one of the most important missions of Community Bank is to promote the well-being and sustainability of the communities we serve,” said Community Bank President and CEO Mark Tryniski. “I can think of no better way than to support Oswego Health, a critical institution of service to all of the residents and families that call Oswego County home.”

Oswego Health will utilize Community Bank’s $25,000 gift to support important healthcare initiatives.

The health system is about to embark on several major building projects that will transform local healthcare services.

Late this year, Oswego Health will begin construction that will renew its Behavioral Health Services facilities in a new location on Cayuga Street in Oswego.

The health system also plans to completely upgrade Oswego Hospital’s third and fourth floors to offer private patient rooms, as well as other enhancements and patient comforts.

In addition to these projects, this year many of Oswego Hospital’s public areas have been updated and the Emergency Department is currently in the midst of a renovation project.

“Oswego Health is most appreciative of this generous gift that will support excellent healthcare services,” said Oswego Health President & CEO Michael Harlovic. “Just as Community Bank is among the most trusted banking institutions, our patients trust that we are providing excellent healthcare services. Thanks to this generous gift, Oswego Health is able to ensure that the community continues to have modern, high-quality medical care.”

Community Bank, N.A. began providing banking services 152 years ago, when its predecessor bank, St. Lawrence County National Bank, was chartered.

Since then, Community Bank has expanded into the Northern Tier, the Southern Tier, Western New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Western Massachusetts.

The bank is one of the country’s 150 largest financial institutions, with more than 200 branches.

Oswego Health is a nonprofit health care system that includes Oswego Hospital, a 164-bed community hospital,

The Manor at Seneca Hill, a skilled nursing facility that provides complete rehabilitation services and an adult day health services program; Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community, and Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home health care agency in Oswego County.

It also operates outpatient centers located throughout Oswego County, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy and occupational health services; and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging and physical therapy services.

Additionally, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat), general surgery, bariatrics and primary care.

