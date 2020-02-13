Community Bank Supports Fulton Block Builders

FULTON – Community Bank N.A has once again donated $5,000 to the Fulton Block Builders program.

“

FBB is excited to have the continued support of Community Bank N.A. They’ve been with us from the start!” said FBB Director, Linda Eagan. “FBB is anticipating a record-breaking year in 2020 and Community Bank is helping us to meet our fundraising goal so that all approved blocks can be funded. This is critical for our success. We are gratified by Community Bank’s support.”

“Community Bank N.A. slogan is Bank Happy, which is more than just advertising,” said Tina Stephens, branch manager. “It is the core principle by which we operate.”

“We are a full-service financial institution, offering all the things much bigger banks offer. We have a passion for providing the highest level of customer service in whatever we do.” She added. “The support for the great work FBB in bringing about is clear demonstration of this passion.”

“2019 was our best year yet and we anticipate 2020 surpassing even that,” Eagan said. “Many blocks have started organizing early and the FBB Ambassadors, have already meet with several blocks. Ambassadors are there to help the blocks prepare the best final application as possible. They are a block’s connection to a successful FBB award. Now is the time to organize by having neighbors sign a pre-application and submit it to [email protected] by March 6.

Another way to become a part of this exciting time of Fulton’s history is by donating to the 2020 Campaign today. Every dollar donated is matched 2-to-1 by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. FBB has no paid staff; all donations are tax deductible and go directly to the Block Challenge grants and promotion of the program!”

Donations can be made on the FBB website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/ or by mailing a check to:

CenterState CEO Foundation Inc.-Fulton Block Builders

115 W. Fayette St., Syracuse, New York 13202.

