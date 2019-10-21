Community Center Anniversary Events Planned

HANNIBAL – Organizations that use the Community Center on Oswego Street in the village of Hannibal will host activities during the week of November 11-16 in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the building’s restoration and use as a community center.

On November 12, from 2 – 5 p.m., the Elderberries are planning an afternoon of games in memory of long-time member Barbara Gifford.

Those wishing to participate are asked to bring their own games or cards and enjoy an afternoon of competition and snacks.

On November 16 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., the Hannibal Historical Society will host a display of artifacts from the Community Center. Included are items that were in the building when it was a Baptist church, photos and documents relating to the original renovation and documentation of two recent expansions.

Later in the day on November 16, the Hannibal Historical Society will host a celebration banquet at American Legion Post #1552, located at 226 Rochester St.

The social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner, catered by Brenda Fletcher, being served at 6 p.m.

A program will follow the dinner, featuring Rita Hooper, a member of the original restoration committee, as the speaker.

Reservations for the dinner are required and may be made with Karen White at 315-564-7396 or [email protected] by November 1.

The Hannibal Free Library, the primary occupant of the building, is providing a library-themed basket to be given as a door prize at the banquet.

Those visiting the library or attending any of the scheduled events during the week of November 11-16 may enter, at no cost, to win the basket.

