Community Center Anniversary to be Celebrated

HANNIBAL – In the late 1960s the Hannibal Community House, as it was called at the time, was suddenly condemned because of a structural issue with its north wall.

The building had served as a meeting place for church Sunday School classes, the local youth group and church suppers.

It was also available to those in the community who needed a place for wedding receptions and other social activities.

The condemnation created a hole in the social life of the community as it sat idle for several years.

The owner of the building, Hannibal Community Church, was unable to come up with the necessary funds to repair the structure.

In the middle 1970s, a group of businessmen, headed by then bank president Paul Elkie met to determine what, if anything, could be done, to save the building.

After reviewing a quote for repairs from contractor Harold Shortslef, totaling approximately $35,000, they decided it was too cost-prohibitive to try to save the building and recommended demolition.

As in many small towns, sentiment often overrules dollar signs.

At that time, there were people in the village and town who were interested in saving the building.

On May 11, 1978, the mayor of the village, Robert Simmons, appointed the following individuals to serve on the Landmark Committee: Lois Chaffee, Grace Cox, Theodore Dann Sr., Nelson Darling, Virginia Goodale, Rosalyn Hastings, Rita and Robert Hooper, Raymond Scott, Robert Simmons and Harrison Wilde.

Immediately following their appointment, the committee elected the following officers:

President – Rosalyn Hastings, Vice President – Robert Hooper, and Secretary – Lois Chaffee.

Beatrice Welling was later elected Treasurer.

Between May 11, 1978, and November 16, 1979, the building underwent a major transformation from church to community center, after which the Landmark Committee was disbanded – their work having been completed.

The scope of what this group accomplished in eighteen months is astounding.

The Hannibal Historical Society, one of the groups housed in the building today, will host a 40th anniversary celebration of this transformation.

On Tuesday, November 12, the Elderberries wille host a game day from 2 – 5 p,m, at the Community Center.

Participants are asked to bring their own cards or games; refreshments will be provided.

On Saturday, November 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Historical Society will display a collection of artifacts from the building, including minutes of Landmark Committee meetings, artifacts from the old Baptist Church and paperwork pertaining to recent building additions.

Later in the day on November 16, there will be a celebration banquet at the Hannibal American Legion Post 1552 located on Rochester Street.

The social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m.

Rita Hooper, a member of the Landmark Committee, will be the featured speaker.

Reservations for the banquet may be made by contacting Karen White before November 1 at 315-564-7396 or [email protected]

