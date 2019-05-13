Community Leaders Tour County

OSWEGO – The 2019 Leadership Oswego County class recently toured sites around the county to learn more about local programs, history and nature areas.

The day-long tour began in Oswego at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum,

Participants stopped at the Salmon River Falls Unique Area in Orwell in the afternoon, and wrapped up with a presentation and tour of Camp Zerbe in Williamstown with new Camp Director Zach Gulrich.

To learn more about Leadership Oswego County, visit www.oswego.edu/obcr/leadership-oswego-county.

For tourism information, call 315-349-8322.

