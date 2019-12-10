Community Narcan Training in Oswego Dec. 18

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Health Department, the VOW Foundation and the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services are partnering to host a community Narcan training event from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 in the Oswego Fire Station at 35 E. Cayuga St., Oswego.

The training is free and teaches attendees how to recognize, respond to and reverse a suspected opioid overdose using naloxone, also known as Narcan. It is a prescription medicine that reverses an overdose by blocking heroin or other opioids in the brain for 30 to 90 minutes.

Drug overdose is a serious public health concern and opioid-related overdose has increased as a health threat.

A life-saving law took effect on April 1, 2006, making it legal in New York State for non-medical persons to administer naloxone (Narcan) to another individual in an effort to prevent fatal opioid and heroin overdoses.

Service providers will also be at hand with information.

The public is invited to come out to this free training to learn more about the opioid issue in the community and how to save a life during an overdose situation.

To register for this event, contact Emily Boyle of the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-8318 or [email protected]

