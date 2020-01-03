Community Rallies To Help Noyes Family

Schroeppel, N.Y. – The Oswego County community is coming together to give help to the Noyes family, whose house on Peter Scott Road burned down Thursday, Jan. 2.

Andrea Lynn, a family member, organized a Go Fund Me asking for donations to help her family. The goal of $5,000 was quickly met and surpassed by $697 with the help of close to 100 donors at the time of this article. This amount was raised in less than 24 hours in donations ranging from $20 to $500.

In the Go Fund Me page, Lynn said the two people who died in the fire were her grandparents and that two dogs also died. Her two uncles were injured and hospitalized.

