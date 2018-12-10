;

Community Relations Committee To Meet

December 10, 2018 Contributor

OSWEGO – On December 11, at 5 p.m., the Community Relations Committee of the Oswego City School District Board of Education will meet.

The meeting will be held in the Oswego High School cafeteria.

The community is welcome to attend.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*