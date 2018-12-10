Community Relations Committee To Meet

OSWEGO – On December 11, at 5 p.m., the Community Relations Committee of the Oswego City School District Board of Education will meet.
The meeting will be held in the Oswego High School cafeteria.
The community is welcome to attend.
OSWEGO – On December 11, at 5 p.m., the Community Relations Committee of the Oswego City School District Board of Education will meet.
The meeting will be held in the Oswego High School cafeteria.
The community is welcome to attend.
Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Be the first to comment