Oswego, NY – The Buc Boosters recently distributed yard signs to the 2021 Oswego High School Seniors, a gesture they repeated after stepping up last year to provide extra recognition to the 2020 Senior Class.

“We are so happy to be providing the signs to each and every senior, giving them a little something more, with all the experiences that were taken from them due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 18 months,” said Sean Callen, Buc Booster President.



The signs were available for pick up at the new OHS Stadium, and with the help of Oswego High Teacher Matt Bock and Oswego City School District Athletic Director Rhonda Bullard, the field and scoreboard served as an amazing backdrop for the students to get their picture taken and receive their signs.

According to Callen, students who weren’t able to pick them up, can do so through their Oswego High Senior Class Advisor, Tami Palmitesso.



“Between the support of the local community and business sponsors, the Buc Boosters will always make it about the students and their experiences – on and off the field – during their time spent at Oswego High and Oswego Middle School,” said Callen. “It’s great to see them respond with a smile when we provide these types of things.”

