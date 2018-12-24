Compass FCU Shares Holiday Cheer with Oswego City Schools

Oswego, NY – Once a month, Compass Credit Union visits each Oswego city school to facilitate the Bank At School program.

This program provides the students the opportunity to make deposits into their savings while educating them on the



benefits of saving early and often.

The December visit was extra special this year as Compass Credit Union donated $200 to Trinity Catholic School

and $500 per school to Oswego Middle School, Leighton, Fitzhugh Park, Minetto, Kingsford Park and Charles E Riley

Elementary.

The $3,200 in total donation contributes towards winter weather and holiday supplies.

Compass Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit organization with a focus on helping our members save, borrow and

receive affordable financial services. While serving the community for more than 50 years, Compass FCU provides exceptional

personal service, security of members’ funds as well as competitive programs.

