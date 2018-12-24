Compass FCU Shares Holiday Cheer with Oswego City Schools

Oswego, NY – Once a month, Compass Credit Union visits each Oswego city school to facilitate the Bank At School program.

Front: Bank At School participants Selena Hohman and Aaron Westberry. Back: Compass Marketing Administrator, Kelly Sheridan; Bank at School Volunteer, Michele Leary and Fitzhugh Park School Nurse, Karyn Kirwan.
This program provides the students the opportunity to make deposits into their savings while educating them on the

benefits of saving early and often.

The December visit was extra special this year as Compass Credit Union donated $200 to Trinity Catholic School
and $500 per school to Oswego Middle School, Leighton, Fitzhugh Park, Minetto, Kingsford Park and Charles E Riley
Elementary.

The $3,200 in total donation contributes towards winter weather and holiday supplies.

Compass Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit organization with a focus on helping our members save, borrow and
receive affordable financial services. While serving the community for more than 50 years, Compass FCU provides exceptional
personal service, security of members’ funds as well as competitive programs.

