Compass Federal Credit Union Branch Construction Progressing in Fulton

OSWEGO, NY – Despite the recent frigid temperatures, construction is progressing at Compass Federal Credit Union’s all-new branch location in Fulton.

The 3,200-square-foot building will be located at 208 N. Second St. at the corner of Shaw and Hubbard streets, near Davis-Standard.

The Hayner Hoyt Corporation has been moving quickly with construction since the end of December, with the site foundation now being prepared utilizing a glycol heating system which is being used to help cure the concrete.

Once completed, the one level space will include ATM and loan services, two drive-thru lanes, a coin machine as well as a conference room available to the community.

Compass Federal Credit Union currently has seven locations, including one in Fulton’s Canalview Mall.

The all-new branch on North Second Street will replace this current Fulton location.

The branch is expected to be completed by summer.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union, visit www.compassfcu.com.

