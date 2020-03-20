Compass Federal Credit Union Closes Lobby Service At All Locations

OSWEGO COUNTY– In light of the ongoing effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Compass Federal Credit Union will close lobby service at all locations until further notice, effective Thursday, March 19 at 5 p.m.

This will result in the temporary closing of Compass offices at 23 Canalview Mall in Fulton, Hillside Plaza in Oswego, as well as Davis-Standard in Fulton; joining previous branch closures at Novelis and SUNY Oswego.

Drive-thru service at Compass FCU’s George St. location in Oswego will remain open, with expanded hours, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. – Noon on Saturdays.

The Compass office located inside Oswego Hospital will remain open for Hospital employees.

“The safety and security of our members and staff is our number one priority,” said Compass FCU’s CEO, Jennifer Rupert. “These are certainly unprecedented times and we apologize to our members for any inconvenience this may cause, however, we wanted to ensure that we do everything in our power to keep our members and staff safe in this unpredictable time.”

The night deposit at Compass FCU’s George St. location and all available ATMs will still be available for use and cleaned frequently.

In-person appointments will be available at Compass FCU’s George St. location from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling (315) 342-5300. Appointments can be made for specific loan needs and to open new accounts.

Compass reminds members that online and mobile banking services allow you access to your accounts 24 hours a day, 365 days a year from any computer or smartphone with an internet connection. This online application is FREE for members and can be downloaded via Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Included in the online banking portal is Remote Deposit Capture (RDC), which allows you to deposit checks from your mobile device.

Compass FCU has an 24-hour audio response line available at (315) 349-0123.

Questions can be directed to the Compass main office at (315) 342-5300.

Compass Federal Credit Union is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) with deposits federally insured to $250,000 per account.

Compass Federal Credit Union is continually monitoring this situation and is following the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the State of New York to manage the spread of the virus. More updates will be provided as needed.

Compass is also offering loan relief to members in need during this difficult time. Members can download a Loan Relief application under the Quick Links section of www.compassfcu.com and return it to the George St. drive-thru.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

About Compass Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

Temporary Hours of Operation as of Friday, March 20 (Until Further Notice)

Main Office – 131 George St.

(315) 342-5300

LOBBY CLOSED

DRIVE-THRU & ATM ONLY

Hours

Mon. – Fri. 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday 7 a.m. – Noon

Oswego Hospital – 110 W. 6th. St.

For Hospital Employees Only

(315) 349-5562

Hours

Mon. – Fri. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Open 9 a.m. on paydays

Fulton – 23 Canalview Mall

(315) 593-8443

TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Hillside Plaza, Oswego – 7 Fourth Ave.

(315) 207-0390

TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Davis-Standard, Fulton – 46 N. 1st.

(315) 593-0225

TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Novelis Location

(315) 349-0116

TEMPORARILY CLOSED

SUNY Oswego – 150B Marano Campus Center

(315) 312-2191

TEMPORARILY CLOSED

