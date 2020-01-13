Compass Federal Credit Union Donates More than $8,000 to Oswego, Fulton Schools

OSWEGO, NY – Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated hats and mittens to area schools, as well as more than $8,000 to assist in purchasing more hats, mittens, snow pants, boots and other student clothing needs that become especially important during the winter months.

Each school in the Oswego City and Fulton City dchool districts were part of this year’s annual donation.

“This is another small way that we feel we can give back to our community,” said Compass Federal Credit Union Manager, Tom O’Toole. “Not everyone may have all the proper essentials needed to be outside in the cold temperatures of Oswego County, so we felt it was important to help ensure that our students are as warm and safe as possible this winter season.”

Trinity Catholic School Principal Barbara Sugar said this type of donation is a real benefit to students.

“Even if students are prepared for traveling to school in cold weather, there are times they may forget their snow pants or other essentials for outdoor recesses,” said Sugar. “Trinity Catholic School is pleased to use this donation to purchase more items, such as snow pants, for those instances when a student may have left theirs behind.”

This year’s season of giving was one to remember, as Compass members and staff also donated dozens of toys and gifts which were distributed to those in need through the Oswego County Children’s Fund.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, visit www.compassfcu.com.

