Compass Federal Credit Union Food Drive Donates to United Way

OSWEGO, NY – Compass Federal Credit Union’s canned and non-perishable food drive, which was held August 2 as part of its annual community picnic, was a resounding success, collecting more than 180 items for area food pantries.

After all donations were counted, Compass Federal Credit Union then matched the donated items, providing a total of nearly 400 items to the United Way of Greater Oswego County for distribution.

“We were overwhelmed at the generosity of community members during our annual picnic,” said Compass Federal Credit Union Manager Tom O’Toole. “The food drive was a great addition to this year’s picnic, and we look to continue it moving forward.”

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

