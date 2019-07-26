Compass Federal Credit Union Food Drive Under Way

OSWEGO, NY – Compass Federal Credit Union’s canned and non-perishable food drive is under way ahead of its annual picnic to be held on August 2 at the credit union’s 131 George St. location in Oswego.

Donation bins are currently in place at Compass branches in Oswego (131 George St.) and Fulton (23 Canalview Mall) to help get a head start on donations, which will serve to benefit Oswego County food pantries.

Items in need include canned meats and vegetables, peanut butter, canned soups and fruits, rice and more.

Donations over the course of the next week will be combined with donations coming in on the afternoon of the picnic.

The annual picnic will take place from 3 – 6 p.m. on August 2 and is open to both members and non-members.

The afternoon will include great food, fun games, live music, prizes and more for all to enjoy.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU and on Twitter @CompassFCU.

