Compass Federal Credit Union Giving Tree Donates Dozens of Toys and Gifts to Oswego County Children’s Fund

OSWEGO, NY – The Giving Tree was once again part of the festive holiday season at Compass Federal Credit Union as members and staff graciously donated dozens of toys and gifts, which were donated to the Oswego County Children’s Fund.

The Oswego County Children’s Fund distributed all toys and gifts to Oswego County families in need during their annual Toy Giveaway event held on the SUNY Oswego campus on December 15.

“We were once again overwhelmed at the generosity of our members and staff this holiday season,” said Compass Federal Credit Union Manger, Tom O’Toole. “We’re proud to continue to work with the Oswego County Children’s Fund to help give back to those in need in Oswego County.”

To learn more about the Oswego County Children’s Fund, visit www.oswegochildrensfund.com.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

