Compass Federal Credit Union Postpones Annual Meeting

OSWEGO – In light of the ongoing effort to combat the spread of Coronavirus, as well as further preventive recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Compass Federal Credit Union’s 54th Annual Meeting has been postponed until Thursday, May 21 at 6 p.m.

The postponed event will include the credit union’s Board of Directors election.

Tickets for the annual meeting will now be available at any Compass FCU branch through Friday, May 15.

Tickets for the Annual Meeting are just $8 for Compass members and $15 for guests.

The Oswego Elks Lodge is located at 135 W. 5th St.

Ticket refunds will be issued for those who cannot attend on Thursday, May 21.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

