Compass Federal Credit Union to Award $14,000 in Scholarships

OSWEGO, NY – Compass Federal Credit Union is again eager to give back to the community by way of scholarships, with $14,000 set to be distributed to help support members’ higher education.

A total of seven graduating seniors in 2020 will be selected to earn a variety of scholarship amounts this spring.

The Compass scholarship committee will select two applicants to receive $4,000 scholarships, one applicant to receive a $2,000 scholarship and four more to receive $500 scholarships.

This scholarship allotment is an increase of $4,000 from 2019.

Applicants for these scholarships must be a 2020 high school graduating senior and a member of Compass FCU.

In addition, Compass recognizes that students already engaged in post-secondary education, also benefit from scholarship support.

With this in mind, Compass is offering two $1,000 Continuing Education scholarships to members who have already graduated from high school and are pursuing additional education.

Applicants for the Continuing Education scholarships have to be a two-year member of Compass FCU.

Applications for all scholarships are available at www.compassfcu.com under the Quick Links tab.

Applications must be submitted to Compass no later than 5 p.m. on April 10.

