Compass Federal Credit Union to Present Free Picnic, Food Drive

OSWEGO, NY – Compass Federal Credit Union is set to present its annual free picnic August 2 from 3-6 p.m. outside of its 131 George St. location in Oswego.

The annual picnic is open to both credit union members and non-members.

The afternoon will include great food, fun games, live music, prizes and more for all to enjoy.

Food will be catered by Skip’s Fish Fry with ice cream provided by Skippy’s Ice Cream truck.

The Compass Federal Credit Union canned and non-perishable food drive is also under way ahead of the picnic.

Those who attend the picnic are encouraged to consider bringing a non-perishable food item for donation on Friday.

Donation bins are currently in place at Compass branches in Oswego (131 George St.) and Fulton (23 Canalview Mall) to help get a head start on donations, which will serve to benefit Oswego County food pantries as distributed by the United Way of Oswego County.

Items in need include canned meats and vegetables, peanut butter, canned soups and fruits, rice and more.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit

Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU and on Twitter @CompassFCU.

