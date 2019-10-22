Compass Federal Credit Union to Take Part in Safe Trunk or Treat Night

OSWEGO, NY – Compass Federal Credit Union is proud to join several other Oswego businesses for this Saturday’s Safe Trunk or Treat Night for Kids at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego.

Hosted by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and Lighthouse Lanes, the free Safe Trunk or Treat event will take place from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Lighthouse Lanes parking lot.

The evening of safe Trunk or Treating will offer candy, crafts, snacks, fun and games, as well as prizes for the best child’s costume.

If you’re interested in registering your “trunk” for the evening, contact Kristen at Lighthouse Lanes by calling (315) 342-2695.

