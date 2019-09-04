Complaint Filed with State Board of Elections Regarding Pathfinder Bank Contributions to Michaels

FULTON – Fulton City Democratic Chair Jim Rice has filed a complaint with the enforcement division of the NY State Board of Elections in Albany alleging Pathfinder Bank’s contributions to mayoral candidate Deana Michaels, a Pathfinder Bank manager, and the Oswego County Republican Committee were illegal.

“The law is clear. corporations are not allowed to contribute more than $5,000 all together to candidates, committees and PACs in a calendar year,” Rice said. “Pathfinder reached its legal aggregate contribution limit on February 26, 2019, thereby making all other contributions after that date including contributions to Deana Michaels and the Oswego County Republican Committee illegal.”

(see pages 40-41 New York State Board of Elections Campaign Finance Handbook”

Rice also said according to financial filings with the State Board of Elections, Pathfinder gave the Oswego County Republican Committee $2,500 which in turned transferred $2,600 to the Michaels campaign.

“Pathfinder’s involvement in the Fulton mayor’s race is unprecedented, inappropriate and I believe it violates the spirit and letter of campaign finance law,” said Rice. “Deana Michaels and the Oswego County Republican Committee should return those illegal contributions from Pathfinder Bank immediately.”

In response to Rice’s complaint, Michaels claimed both she and her committee have followed the law and have made no violations.

“I am not distracted from the important issues facing Fulton such as drugs and crime, failing infrastructure and a need to stimulate the economy,” Michaels said. “As I continue my campaign I will focus on the issues that matter most to our community. I will always put Fulton first.”

Oswego County Today is waiting on responses from Pathfinder Bank and the Oswego County Republican Committee and will update with their comments later today.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...