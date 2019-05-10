Connect After Work with WNET at the Lighthouse Co-Works: ‘How to Up Your Game Using Video Marketing’

OSWEGO – Join us on May 23 for Connect After Work with WNET at the Lighthouse Co-Works, 186 W. First St., Oswego, from 4 to 6 p.m.

We will be in their new space, so please enter the Boilermakers building on West Second.

We will be on the second floor.

Come to connect with other women business owners as Joanne DelBalso of Be Socially Awesome and No Fuss Accounting Services teaches us how to use video to promote our businesses.

The meeting is free to attend and includes light refreshments.

Pre-registration is required.

Meetings will be held quarterly at area businesses.

The meetings will toggle between mornings and evenings to give more women the opportunity to attend.

The host business will have the opportunity to showcase their business and each meeting will have a specific business-building activity.

WNET encourages professional development and personal growth through networking, presentations, round-table discussions, workshops, and the sharing of information.

WNET is supported locally by Operation Oswego County, AXA Advisors, BeautiControl, By Detail, Mother Earth Baby and the VOW Foundation.

Pre-registration is required, and may be made by calling Operation Oswego County, weekdays, at 315-343-1545, or via e-mail to [email protected]

For more information about WNET, visit http://www.oswegocounty.org/WNET/index.html.

Follow us on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/WomensNetworkforEntrepreneurialTraining.

