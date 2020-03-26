ConnextCare Consolidates Hours At Fulton, Pulaski Locations

OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare will be consolidating its dental hours at its Fulton and Pulaski locations as it responds to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order that dental offices only provide emergency services.

Effective March 31, 2020, the ConnextCare Fulton dental office at 510 S. 4th Street, Suite 600 will reduce its days of service to Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The ConnextCare Pulaski dental office at 61 Delano Street will continue its full-time Monday through Friday schedule from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In general, dental emergencies are potentially life threatening and require immediate treatment to stop ongoing tissue bleeding, and to alleviate severe pain or infection.

If you feel you are experiencing a dental emergency, please call the ConnextCare Fulton office at (315) 598-4790 or the ConnextCare Pulaski office at (315) 298-6815.

For further information visit www.connextcare.org.

