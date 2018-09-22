ConnextCare Is A Facilitator Sponsor For Oswego Health Foundation Gala

OSWEGO – Serving as a facilitator sponsor at Oswego Health Foundation’s upcoming gala is ConnextCare, an Oswego County healthcare provider based in Pulaski.

Oswego Health’s inaugural Fire and Ice Gala will be held Oct. 13 at The American Foundry in Oswego.

“We are so pleased to have one of our collaborating healthcare partners support our gala,” said Oswego Health Foundation’s Development Manager for Special Events Michele Hourigan. “The evening benefits healthcare services throughout Oswego County and we are grateful to have ConnextCare join us.”

Oswego Health invites community members to support and attend the gala, which will offer a fun evening to support healthcare, which includes cocktails, dinner, a brief program, dessert and dancing.

Serving as the emcee is Molly Matott, a meteorologist for CNYCentral, with the musical entertainment of the Billionaires.

The evening begins at 6 p.m.

To learn more about the event, please visit oswegohealth.org.

Established in 1969, ConnextCare is a patient-centered network of health care practices providing Oswego and surrounding county residents with a variety of comprehensive health care and related services.

The center is operated by a private, partially federally funded non-profit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors.

ConnextCare operates health centers in Fulton, Mexico, Oswego, Parish, Phoenix, and Pulaski.

It also operates six school-based health centers located in APW, Mexico, Pulaski and Sandy Creek school districts.

