ConnextCare partners with the Cancer Services Program of Oswego County and Upstate Medical University to host Mobile Mammography Unit in Parish

PARISH – ConnextCare partnered with Upstate University Hospital and the Oswego County Cancer Services Program on November 14 to offer women breast cancer screenings utilizing the mobile mammography unit.

The mammography van was set up at ConnextCare’s Parish office located at 7 Carlton Drive in Parish.

Women were offered breast exams as well as pap smears at the ConnextCare office and then escorted to the mammography van for their state of the art 3-D digital mammogram.

Mammograms were done by certified mammography technologists and once completed the images were sent electronically to Upstate University Hospital to be read by a radiologist specializing in women’s imaging.

“We were happy to partner with Upstate on this local initiative, bringing much needed services to women right in their back yard, at a location that they are already comfortable with,” said Nancy Deavers, Senio VP/Chief Nursing and Quality Officer.

Due to the success of the event, ConnextCare and Upstate University Hospital plan to partner quarterly and continue to bring this valuable life-saving screening service to Oswego County to reach more residents.

