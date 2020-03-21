ConnextCare Suspends Walk-In Services

OSWEGO COUNTY – In an effort to aggressively and safely screen patients for the Coronavirus COVID-19 exposure and to further protect its healthcare workers, ConnextCare is suspending its patient walk-in services at its health centers in Fulton, Mexico, Oswego, Parish, Phoenix, and Pulaski.

In place of the walk-in service, patients will be asked to call the main number at their respective ConnextCare practice for an initial telephone screening and appointment scheduling.

Upon arriving at the health center, patients will be greeted at the door for screening by appropriately skilled and attired staff members and given guidance on continuing access to care.

Patients should be prepared to answer the following screening questions:

What are your symptoms?

Have you come in close contact with another person who is known to be positive for COVID-19?

Have you traveled in the last fourteen days?

Are you currently under quarantine?

ConnextCare has implemented distinct sick and well patient sessions at its practices to optimize its isolation and sanitation efforts. Patients will be scheduled as appropriate for their diagnosis and location. As a safety measure, patients must limit the number of visitors accompanying them to appointments.

In response to guidance from the American Dental Association and New York State Dental Society, ConnextCare will only provide emergency dental services at its Pulaski and Fulton locations. Patients with dental emergencies are encouraged to call their respective office to make a timely appointment.

According to Dr. Patrick Carguello, ConnextCare’s Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, “ConnextCare is committed to continuing to provide ongoing care to its patients in the safest and most effective manner possible. ConnextCare is in ongoing communication with its community health partners in coordinating services, and is continually staying updated on the latest authoritative guidance on addressing COVID-19.”

As always, for any life-threatening emergencies patients should call 911. In order to stay updated during these rapidly developing times, patients are encouraged to visit the ConnextCare website at www.connextcare.org.

