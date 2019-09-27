FULTON, NY – Connie McCann, 51, of Fulton, died Wednesday September 25, 2019, in Oswego Hospital.

Connie was born in Oswego, the daughter of Linda (Ritchie) McCann of Oswego and the late Morris McCann.

Connie lived all her life in Fulton.

She worked in the maintenance department for A. L. Lee Memorial Hospital and at Michaud Nursing Home, Fulton.

She later worked for Aramark Company in the cafeteria at Oswego Hospital, and the snack bar at Oswego Health in Fulton.

Connie enjoyed both playing bingo and volunteering at Holy Trinity’s bingo.

In addition to her father, Morris McCann, she was also predeceased by her brother, Morris A. McCann; and sisters, Angel Rose, Carolyn and Missy McCann.

Connie is survived by her mother, Linda McCann of Oswego; and her siblings, Stephen McCann of Fulton, Catherine (Edward) Hennigan of Oswego and Michael (Tammie) McCann of Oswego; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

The family has requested donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

