Connor McNeil Studying Abroad Through St. Lawrence University

CANTON, NY — Connor W. McNeil of Oswego is participating in a St. Lawrence University off-campus study abroad program during the Spring 2019 semester.

McNeil is a member of the Class of 2021.

McNeil attended Hannibal Senior High School.

McNeil is participating in St. Lawrence University’s spring off-campus program in at James Cook University in Australia.

Nearly three-quarters of St. Lawrence University undergraduates study abroad, with nearly two-thirds of students studying abroad for a semester or longer.

According to the 2018 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, St. Lawrence ranked No. 18 in the “Leading Institutions by Duration-Baccalaureate” category.

The Princeton Review ranked St. Lawrence 15th for Most Popular Study Abroad Programs in its Best 381 Colleges: 2017 Edition, while Best Choice Schools named St. Lawrence University one of the top-20 colleges in the nation for study abroad opportunities.

About St. Lawrence University:

Founded in 1856, St. Lawrence University is a private, independent liberal arts institution of about 2,500 students located in Canton, NY.

The educational opportunities at St. Lawrence inspire students and prepare them to be critical and creative thinkers, to find a compass for their lives and careers, and to pursue knowledge and understanding for the benefit of themselves, humanity and the planet.

Through its focus on active engagement with ideas in and beyond the classroom, a St. Lawrence education leads students to make connections that transform lives and communities, from the local to the global.

