Constantia Couple Charged Following Investigation Into Injuries To 3-Month-Old

On May 14, State Police responded to Upstate Pediatric Center in Syracuse for a reported 3-month-old baby who was being treated for injuries to the face, consisting of bruising/swelling and scratches near the eye.

Following an investigation, Investigators arrested Nolan Webster, 25, from Constantia, for Assault 3rd degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, both misdemeanors.

Webster admitted to throwing a game controller at a 3-month-old baby after getting upset with the baby crying.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Constantia Town Court on May 20, at 5 p.m.

Today, May 20, State Police arrested Samantha L. Boots, 28, from Constantia, for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Boots was charged after determining she was the infant’s babysitter and while in her care, she failed to properly exercise reasonable diligence in the control of the child to prevent them from being injured.

