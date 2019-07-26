Cop Logs: 07/26/2019

On 7/24/19 at 3:07 p.m., Markus P. McKenna, 32, of 37 Hong Kong Road, Parish, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Albion.

Mr. McKenna was arraigned in the Town of Albion Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail with no bail.

On 7/25/19 at 6:04 a.m., Joshua A. Bender, 30, of 353 White Road, Parish, was charged with Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic dispute in the Town of Constantia on 6/23/19.

He allegedly wrapped his arm around a victim’s neck to drag them out of the residence, following breaking windows and kicking in the door of same residence.

Mr. Bender is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Constantia Court on 8/12/19.

On 7/25/19 at 10:08 a.m., Kelly A. Kicak, 42, of 2715 Falls St., Niagara Falls, was charged with Criminal Possession of Marihuana, 1st degree after a traffic stop for following a motor vehicle too closely on 1-81 in the town of Richland.

Ms. Kicak was arraigned in the Town of Richland Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond.

She is scheduled to return to court on 7/31/19.

On 7/25/19 at 1:19 p.m., Brandon R. Ouderkirk, 34, of 102 W. Second St. S., Fulton, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Ouderkirk was arraigned in the Oswego County Family Court and is scheduled to re-appear in court on 7/31/19.

