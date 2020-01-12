Cop Logs: Fulton PD 01/06/2020 – 01/12/2020

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 01/06/2020 – 01/12/2020

Arrests From 01/06/2020 To 01/12/2020



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2020-8 Arrest Date: 01/07/2020 Arrest Time: 01:33

Last: BUTCHER First: WILLIAM Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 213 BUFFALO ST. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/13/1994 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY

Narrative

——-

On the 7th day of January, 2020, while at 213 Buffalo St., in the City of Fulton, County Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, William A.

Butcher, was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Harassment in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, and Criminal Contempt in the First Degree.

It is alleged that on the 7th day of January, 2020, at approximately 12:30 A.M. while at 213 Buffalo St. Apt. 1, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant did engage in a physical domestic dispute with the victim. During the physical domestic dispute, the defendant did strike the victim in the face multiple times with a closed fist, which caused the victim pain. The actions of the defendant did harass, annoy, or alarm the victim. The defendant did grab the victim by her hair with one hand and her throat with the other hand. The defendant then pulled the victim’s hair with his one hand and also choked her with his other hand, preventing her from being able to breath. The defendant, having no right to do so, nor any reasonable ground to believe he had such right, did intentionally prevent the victim from seeking emergency assistance by taking a land line telephone from the victim’s hand as she was attempting to dial 911. It was found that the said actions by the defendant did violate a duly served order of protection, issued by the Oswego County Family Court, by Honorable Eby on 05/29/2019 and expires on 05/28/2020.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-10 Arrest Date: 01/11/2020 Arrest Time: 23:42

Last: BLOSS First: MARY Middle/Suffix: C

Address: 622 W. SECOND ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/11/1987 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 11th day of January, 2020 at approximately 11:42 P.M. while at 723 W. Broadway, Lakeview Lanes in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the said defendant, Mary C. Bloss was arrested for two counts of Harassment in the second degree, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.

On the above mentioned date and location at approximately 11:42 P.M.

the said defendant, Mary C. Bloss, did aggressively approach Jake Levea,

and punch him in the head several times in front of three uniformed police officers. The defendant was advised by uniformed Police Officers to leave the scene prior to recklessly engaging in a fight, as she was creating a disturbance by screaming and yelling outside in a crowded parking lot. Furthermore, the defendant did resist her arrest after pulling away from the arresting officer and punching him in the side of the head with a closed fist after being advised she was under arrest. Once the defendant was in handcuffs she spit on the uniform of the arresting officer and also spit in the face of another uniformed police officer.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND (2 Counts)

RESISTING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-11 Arrest Date: 01/12/2020 Arrest Time: 10:09

Last: POTTER First: JESSICA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 256 W. FOURTH ST. Bldg: Apt: UPPER

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/31/1988 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 12th day of January 2020, at 10:09 a.m. while at 256 W. Fourth St. S. Upper Apartment, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Jessica M. Potter was arrested for the offense of Falsely reporting and incident in the Third Degree.

It is alleged that between the 19th of September, 2019 and the 12th of January, 2020, the defendant, Jessica M. Potter, did text and/or call 911, an emergency dispatch agency, to report the emergency of someone being in her residence without permission. Each report was found, after a search of her residence by police, not to be occurring or have occurred.

Charges

——-

FALSELY REPORTING AN INCIDENT 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-12 Arrest Date: 01/12/2020 Arrest Time: 16:46

Last: WARNER First: KEVEN Middle/Suffix: JAMES

Address: 113 W. FOURTH ST. N. Bldg: Apt: UPPER

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-____

DOB: 08/04/1985 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 12th day of January, 2020, at approximately 4:46 P.M., while at 14 Powers Dr., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Keven J. Warner was arrested for burglary in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, and location, at

approximately 4:30 P.M., the said defendant Keven J. Warner, did enter the residence of the victims Ryan P. Wilson and Stephanie M. Connolly, by

pushing his way past Wilson when Wilson opened the front door. The

defendant did not have permission from either tenant of the residence to be there. While inside of the residence Wilson attempted removing the

defendant and the defendant struck Wilson in the head and face multiple

times with a closed fist. The defendant’s actions did cause Wilson to feel harassed, annoyed, and alarmed. Furthermore, the defendant did commit the crime of endangering the welfare of a child when he attempted to go upstairs and dropped his shoulder into the 15-year-old victim, causing her to lose balance and almost fall. The defendant also engaged in the physical altercation with the 15 year old female’s father, while the victim was in the same room.

Charges

——-

BURGLARY 2ND

HARASSMENT 2ND

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-13 Arrest Date: 01/12/2020 Arrest Time: 23:42

Last: COOPER First: KYLE Middle/Suffix: JORDAN

Address: 692 MAPLE AVE Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 10/15/1986 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER J. OKUN

Narrative

——-

On the 12th day of January, 2020, at approximately 11:42 P.M., while at

310 S. Second St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Kyle J. Cooper, was arrested for Felony Driving While Intoxicated, and Felony Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC greater than 0.18%.

It is alleged that on the above date, at approximately 11:27 P.M., while in the public parking lot of Wendy’s Restaurant, located at 310 S. Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did operate a motor vehicle, while in an intoxicated condition. Said intoxication was shown by the defendant’s slurred speech, glassy eyes, impaired motor condition, odor of an alcoholic beverage, and failure of the following 3 standardized field sobriety tests; horizontal gaze nystagmus evaluation, walk and turn, and the one leg stand. The defendant was arrested for felony driving while intoxicated and transported to the police department where he later provided a breath sample for chemical analysis, which indicated his blood alcohol content was 0.18%. The defendant had been previously convicted of Driving While Intoxicated on 11/09/2011 out of the City of Fulton Court.

Charges

——-

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED > .18% FELONY

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED-FELONY

