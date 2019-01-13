Cop Logs: Fulton PD 01/07/2019 – 01/13/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 01/07/2019 – 01/13/2019

Arrests From 01/07/2019 To 01/13/2019

Arrest No.: 2019-12 Arrest Date: 01/07/2019 Arrest Time: 01:48



Last: BIERCE First: AUSTIN Middle/Suffix: JOSEPHAddress: 8121 DOGHARBOR RD Bldg: Apt:City: BALDWINSVILLE State: NY Zip: 13027_____DOB: 01/27/1995 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 7th day of January, 2019, at approximately 1:48 A.M., while in the

600 block of W. Second St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State

of New York, the defendant, Austin Joseph Bierce, was arrested for Criminal

impersonation 2nd and False Personation.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, time, and location the

defendant did, after being read the False Personation Admonition (190.23

PL), state his name was Austin J. Murphy and date of birth was –/–/–.

The defendant did said act to prevent the complainant, a uniformed Police

Officer, from discovering he had a Bench Warrant through the Cayuga

County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND

FALSE PERSONATION

Arrest No.: 2019-13 Arrest Date: 01/07/2019 Arrest Time: 01:48

Last: BIERCE First: AUSTIN Middle/Suffix: JOSEPH

Address: 8121 DOGHARBOR RD Bldg: Apt:

City: BALDWINSVILLE State: NY Zip: 13027_____

DOB: 01/27/1995 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 7th day of January, 2019, at approximately 1:48am, while in the 600

block of W. Second St. S., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Austin J. Bierce, was arrested on a Bench Warrant,

numbered 2016-193, issued through Cayuga County Court and signed by

Hon. Leone on 01/12/2017. The defendant was later turned over to Deputy

Bacon on said warrant.

Charges

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

Arrest No.: 2019-14 Arrest Date: 01/07/2019 Arrest Time: 10:56

Last: IVES First: MELISSA Middle/Suffix: S

Address: 57 LEO MAR DR. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 09/22/1978 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

On 01/07/2019 at approximately 10:56 A.M while at 415 S. Fourth St. in the

City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant Melissa

S. Ives was arrested for the offenses of burglary in the second degree, and

petit larceny.

It is alleged, that on 11/15/2018 at 415 S. Fourth St., at approximately 2:50

P.M, the said defendant did unlawfully enter the dwelling of the victim, through a basement window. The said defendant then stole from inside the residence, a Playstation 4 game system valued at approximately $400.00 along with several video games valued at approximately $200.00.

Charges

BURGLARY 2ND

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2019-15 Arrest Date: 01/07/2019 Arrest Time: 12:09

Last: BONNIE First: BRADLEY Middle/Suffix: RICHARD

Address: 442 ONEIDA RIVER RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: PENNELLVILLE State: NY Zip: 13132_____

DOB: 03/20/1988 Arresting Officer: GARY H. PERCIVAL

Narrative

On the 7th day of January, 2019 at approximately 12:09 p.m. while at 110 E.

Broadway in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

Bradley R. Bonnie was arrested on a felony bench warrant issued by

Oswego County Court and signed by the Honorable Judge James Eby on the

9th day of July, 2018.

Charges

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

Arrest No.: 2019-16 Arrest Date: 01/08/2019 Arrest Time: 13:32

Last: MAYS First: SHIKEMA Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 112 LEITCH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 09/02/1993 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

On the 8th day of January, 2019, at approximately 1:32 P.M., while at 112

Leitch St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Shikema A. Mays was arrested for criminal possession of a

weapon in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location at approximately

12:47 P.M., the said defendant did strike the victim, approximately 10 times in the face while holding a gold colored Apple iPhone, a dangerous instrument. Said defendant’s actions did cause pain, redness and swelling to the victims face.

Charges

HARASSMENT 2ND

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 4TH

Arrest No.: 2019-17 Arrest Date: 01/08/2019 Arrest Time: 13:35

Last: CURRIER First: DONALD Middle/Suffix: LEE

Address: 363 S. THIRD STREET Bldg: Apt: 5

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/05/1973 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER L. JONES

Narrative

The said defendant Donald Lee Currier was arrested on the 8th day of

January, 2019 at about 1:35 PM while at 169 West Second Street, Oswego

NY 13126 for Burglary in the Second Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth

Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.

It is alleged the said defendant Donald Lee Currier on the 19th day of

December 2017 between the hours of 11:32 AM and 12:04 PM while at 612

Highland Street, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York

did commit the offense of Burglary in the Second Degree, Grand Larceny in

the Fourth Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree. The said

defendant did enter the dwelling of 612 Highland Street, Fulton, NY by

breaking a rear window of the residence. While the defendant remained

unlawfully inside he did steal jewelry, electronics, police memorabilia, and

assorted U.S. currency having a value exceeding $1,000.00. During the

commission of the burglary the said defendant did damage an exterior door

and a rear window having a replacement value of three thousand three

hundred eighty eight dollars ($3,388.00).

Charges

BURGLARY 2ND

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND

GRAND LARCENY 4TH

Arrest No.: 2019-19 Arrest Date: 01/10/2019 Arrest Time: 11:20

Last: COE First: ROY Middle/Suffix: E

Address: 1347 US RTE 11 Bldg: Apt:

City: HASTINGS State: NY Zip: 10706_____

DOB: 04/29/1968 Arresting Officer: RALPH W. MCCANN JR.

Narrative

On the 10th day of January, 2019, at approximately 11:20 A.M., while at

110 W. 6th St., in the City of Oswego, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Roy E. Coe was arrested on an Arrest Warrant, warrant

number 18-1965 issued by the City of Fulton and signed by the Honorable

David Hawthorne.

Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear for the purpose

of arraignment.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-21 Arrest Date: 01/10/2019 Arrest Time: 17:12

Last: RIOS-OSORIO First: ESTRELLA Middle/Suffix: S

Address: 1754 ONONDAGA AVE Bldg: Apt:

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13201_____

DOB: 06/10/1997 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

On the 10TH day of January, 2019 at approximately 5:12PM, while at 600

S. State St., in the City of Syracuse, County of Onondaga, State of New

York, the defendant, Estrella S. Rios-Osorio, was arrested on an Arrest

Warrant issued by the City of Fulton Court on 12/18/2018 for the charge of

Gang Assault in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the 16TH day of May, 2018, at approximately 10:11PM,

while at 1100 Emery St., City of Fulton, the defendant did act in concert with

co-defendants, Jose S. Graham and Sammy Rios, when they did punch and

kick the victim several times in the head and body.

Furthermore, the defendants actions did cause the victim to suffer a fractured

finger, a fractured left zygomatic arch, laceration to the back of his head and

trauma to his right eye, which caused permanent damage to the victims right

tear duct.

Charges

GANG ASSAULT 2ND

Arrest No.: 2019-22 Arrest Date: 01/10/2019 Arrest Time: 20:29

Last: ROYCE First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 607 E. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: B

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/18/1992 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

On the 10th day of January, 2019, at approximately 8:29 P.M., while at 262

W. First St. S., Apt. 226, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the said defendant, Tiffany M. Royce, was arrested on a bench

warrant, docket number CR-00661-18, issued by the Hon. D. Hawthorne of

the City of Fulton Court on 1/2/2019.

It is alleged that the defendant failed to comply with a court-ordered

program and/or service.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-23 Arrest Date: 01/10/2019 Arrest Time: 20:29

Last: ROYCE First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 607 E. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: B

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/18/1992 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

On the 10th day of January, 2019, at approximately 8:29 P.M., while at 265

W. First St., Apt. 226, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the said defendant, Tiffany M. Royce was arrested on a bench warrant

issued by the Hon. D. Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court, docket number

CR-01725-18, on 1/2/2019.

It is alleged that the defendant failed to comply with a court-ordered

program and/or service.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-24 Arrest Date: 01/13/2019 Arrest Time: 13:21

Last: SCHOUTEN First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: O

Address: 80 EAST MOHAWK ST Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 06/30/1984 Arresting Officer: S. BRANDON LANNING

Narrative

On the 13th day of January, 2019 at approximately 1:21 P.M., while at 555

South State St., the Onondaga County Justice Center, in the City of

Syracuse, County of Onondaga, State of New York, the said defendant,

Joseph O. Schouten was arrested on an arrest warrant for Aggravated

Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree, Unlicensed Operator and

Speed in Zone.

It is alleged that on the 27th day of October, 2018 at approximately 8:25

P.M., while in the 800 Blk. of S. Fourth St., in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York the said defendant, Joseph Schouten did

operate a 2010 Kia on a public highway while traveling 51 MPH in a 35 MPH

zone and while knowing or having reason to know that he possessed an

expired permit only drivers license, which was suspended for 10 scoffs on 5

dates.

Charges

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

SPEED IN ZONE

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

