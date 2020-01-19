Cop Logs: Fulton PD 01/13/2020 – 01/19/2020

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 01/13/2020 – 01/19/2020

Arrests From 01/13/2020 To 01/19/2020



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2020-16 Arrest Date: 01/15/2020 Arrest Time: 09:49

Last: BAUCUS First: JOEL Middle/Suffix: A.

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 04/05/1982 Arresting Officer: S. BRANDON LANNING

Narrative

——-

On the 15th of January, 2020 at approximately 9:49 AM while at 169 W.

Second St. in the City of Oswego, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant Joel A. Baucus was arrested on Arrest Warrant CR-01479-19.

Said warrant was signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne of the City of

Fulton Court on 10/17/2019. Said warrant having been issued for the original charge of Petit Larceny.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-17 Arrest Date: 01/15/2020 Arrest Time: 09:49

Last: BAUCUS First: JOEL Middle/Suffix: A.

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 04/05/1982 Arresting Officer: S. BRANDON LANNING

Narrative

——-

On the 15th of January, 2020 at approximately 9:49 AM while at 169 W.

Second St. in the City of Oswego, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant Joel A. Baucus was arrested on Arrest Warrant CR-01480-19.

Said warrant was signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne of the City of

Fulton Court on 10/17/2019. Said warrant having been issued for the original charge of Criminal Trespass Second Degree.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-18 Arrest Date: 01/15/2020 Arrest Time: 08:50

Last: PATTERSON First: TYRONE Middle/Suffix: JAMES

Address: 7 N. SEVENTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/05/1996 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 15th day of January, 2020, at approximately 8:50 A.M., while in the 500 block of Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Tyrone Patterson was arrested on a bench warrant out of the Town of Volney through the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-20 Arrest Date: 01/16/2020 Arrest Time: 05:20

Last: ROBLERO First: SHAYLYNN Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 1101 S. GEDDES ST. Bldg: Apt: 4

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13204_____

DOB: 12/02/1987 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER L. JONES

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of January, 2020, at approximately 5:20 A.M., while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Shaylynn M. Roblero, was arrested for Burglary Third Degree, Grand Larceny Third Degree and Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree.

It is alleged that on the 16th day of January, 2020, at approximately 4:40 A.M., while in the area of the AT&T Store, located at 355 S. Second St., Fulton, NY, the defendant operated a white 2012 Dodge Caravan bearing NY registration JJB7254. The defendant was with co-defendant’s Rashawn Hathaway and Messiah Bethea. Said co-defendant’s intentionally broke the glass door of the AT&T store, causing damage, and entered the business. They proceeded to steal 42 Iphone cell phones, 2 LG cell phones and 1 Samsung Galaxy with an aggregate value of $35,007.00. The defendant’s also stole $128.00 in U.S. currency. The co-defendant’s then left in the vehicle with Shaylynn M. Roblero, who was the operator and registered owner.

Charges

——-

BURGLARY 3RD

GRAND LARCENY 3RD

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-21 Arrest Date: 01/16/2020 Arrest Time: 05:20

Last: BETHEA First: MESSIAH Middle/Suffix: ALARIC

Address: 1101 S. GEDDES Bldg: Apt: 4

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13204_____

DOB: 02/11/1999 Arresting Officer: MICHAEL CURTIS

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of January, 2020, at approximately 5:20 A.M., while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Messiah A. Bethea, was arrested for Burglary Third Degree, Grand Larceny Third Degree and Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree.

It is alleged that on the 16th day of January, 2020, at approximately 4:40 A.M., while at the AT&T Store, located at 355 S. Second St., Fulton, NY, the defendant acted in concert with co-defendant, Rashawn Hathaway, by intentionally breaking the glass door of the AT&T store, causing damage. They proceeded to steal 42 Iphone cell phones, 2 LG cell phones and 1 Samsung Galaxy with an aggregate value of $35,007.00. The defendant’s also stole $128.00 in U.S. currency. The co-defendant’s then left in a white 2012 Dodge Caravan bearing NY registration JJB7254, which was operated by Shaylynn M. Roblero, who is also the registered owner.

Charges

——-

GRAND LARCENY 3RD

BURGLARY 3RD

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-22 Arrest Date: 01/16/2020 Arrest Time: 05:10

Last: HATHAWAY First: RASHAWN Middle/Suffix: D

Address: 401 SALT SPRING RD Bldg: Apt:

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13224_____

DOB: 07/03/1991 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER L. JONES

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of January, 2020, at approximately 5:20 A.M., while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Rayshawn D. Hathaway, was arrested for Burglary Third Degree, Grand Larceny Third Degree and Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree.

It is alleged that on the 16th day of January, 2020, at approximately 4:40 A.M., while at the AT&T Store, located at 355 S. Second St., Fulton, NY, the defendant acted in concert with co-defendant, Messiah Bethea, by

intentionally breaking the glass door of the AT&T store, causing damage.

They proceeded to steal 42 Iphone cell phones, 2 LG cell phones and 1

Samsung Galaxy with an aggregate value of $35,007.00. The defendant’s

also stole $128.00 in U.S. currency. The co-defendant’s then left in a white 2012 Dodge Caravan bearing NY registration JJB7254, which was operated by Shaylynn M. Roblero, who is also the registered owner.

Charges

——-

GRAND LARCENY 3RD

BURGLARY 3RD

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-23 Arrest Date: 01/13/2020 Arrest Time: 07:35

Last: HORNING First: WILLIAM Middle/Suffix: H

Address: 3435B SR 69 Bldg: Apt:

City: PARISH State: NY Zip: 13131_____

DOB: 01/13/1995 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 13th day of January, 2020, at approximately 7:35am, while at 405

Utica St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, William Horning, was arrested on a warrant, numbered 01132020.

Said warrant was issued through the New York State Department of

Corrections and Community Supervision for the defendant violating his terms of parole.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-24 Arrest Date: 01/17/2020 Arrest Time: 00:40

Last: BESAW First: RAYMOND Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 312 S. SIXTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/21/1974 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On January 17th, 2020 at 12:40am while at 312 S. Sixth St. the defendant, Raymond L. Besaw, was arrested for the charges of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Unlawful Imprisonment, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Resisting Arrest.

It is alleged that on 1/16/2020 at approximately 10:40 P.M., at the above location the defendant did during the course of physical domestic dispute did push the victim into the bathroom and locked the door behind him. The defendant did place both of his hands around the victim’s throat and applied pressure until the defendant almost passed out. Furthermore, the defendant prevented the victim from leaving the bathroom for several minutes even after she was yelling for help and kicking the bathroom cabinets to get someone’s attention to help her. Furthermore, the defendant did push the victim into the bathroom in front of a 16-year-old child who was in close proximity to the altercation. Furthermore, the defendant did commit said crimes while being previously convicted of the specified aggravated family offense of criminal obstruction of breathing on the 14th day of July, 2015, in the Town of Hannibal Court. Said crime was committed to a female victim who the defendant was living with and in an intimate relationship with.

It is also alleged that on the above date, time and location while attempting to effect the arrest the defendant did intentionally pull his arms away from the officer to prevent an authorized arrest. The defendant was advised several times to “stop resisting,” but the defendant refused to comply. The defendant was eventually taken into custody.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

RESISTING ARREST

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-25 Arrest Date: 01/17/2020 Arrest Time: 12:40

Last: BESAW First: DAVID Middle/Suffix: LEE

Address: 312 S. SIXTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 06/14/1977 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 17th day of January, 2020, at approximately 12:40 A.M., while at 312 S. Sixth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant David L. Besaw was arrested for obstructing governmental administration in the second degree and resisting arrest.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned time, date, and location, the said defendant David L. Besaw, did intentionally try and prevent uniformed police officers from entering the residence to investigate a physical domestic complaint after said police officers had permission to enter the residence by the tenant. The defendant did stand in the front doorway and told officers they were not coming inside. Furthermore, the defendant was following the officers too closely from behind and made mention of getting a gun. The defendant refused to cooperate with police and place his hands behind his back to be detained. The defendant was then advised he was under arrest and continued to pull away from the uniformed officer, resulting in the officer having to take the defendant down onto the floor. Once on the floor the defendant laid on his stomach and would not put his right hand behind his back to be placed into handcuffs. The defendant eventually placed his right hand behind his back and was taken into custody.

Charges

——-

OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL ADMIN 2ND

RESISTING ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-26 Arrest Date: 01/17/2020 Arrest Time: 08:20

Last: BESAW First: RAYMOND Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 312 S. SIXTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/21/1974 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On 01/17/20 at about 8:00 AM, while at the City of Fulton Police

Department, located at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Raymond L. Besaw, was

arrested for the offenses of burglary in the second degree and menacing in the third degree.

It is alleged that on 01/08/20, at about 9:01 PM, while at 310 S. Sixth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, did knowingly enter and remain unlawfully in the dwelling of the victim, with the intent to menace him. The defendant entered through the unlocked front door and engaged in a verbal argument with the victim. During the course of the argument, and while being in close proximity to him, the defendant did attempt to punch the victim in his face, narrowly missing him. Said actions by the defendant made the victim fear that he would sustain physical injury.

Charges

——-

BURGLARY 2ND

MENACING 3RD

