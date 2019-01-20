Cop Logs: Fulton PD 01/14/2019 – 01/20/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 01/14/2019 – 01/20/2019

Arrests From 01/14/2019 To 01/20/2019

————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-26 Arrest Date: 01/16/2019 Arrest Time: 08:15



Last: BELL First: ADAM Middle/Suffix: MAddress: 9432 PENDERGAST RD. Bldg: Apt:City: PHOENIX State: NY Zip: 13135_____DOB: 05/12/1991 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of January, 2019, at approximately 8:15 A.M., while at 141

S. First St., Fulton Police Department, in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Adam Bell, was arrested on an

arrest warrant for two counts of the charge of Criminal Possession of a

Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

It is alleged that on the 5th day of September, 2018, at approximately 7:16

A.M., while at 1818 State Route 3, the Granby Walmart, in the Town of

Granby, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did

knowingly and unlawfully possess one, Suboxone N8 sublingual film strips,

which is a schedule III controlled substance under section 3306 of the New

York State Public Health Law. Said defendant did possess said item inside of

the front right pocket of his pants.

It is further alleged that on the above date and time and location, the said

defendant did knowingly and unlawfully possess two, white pills with the

imprint “Watson 242/2”, which was found to be Lorazepam 2mg, a schedule

IV controlled substance under section 3306 of the New York State Public

Health Law. Said defendant did possess said item inside of the front right

pocket of his pants.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 7TH

CRIMINAL POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 7TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-27 Arrest Date: 01/16/2019 Arrest Time: 08:15

Last: BELL First: ADAM Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 9432 PENDERGAST RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: PHOENIX State: NY Zip: 13135_____

DOB: 05/12/1991 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of January, 2019, at approximately 8:15 A.M., while at 141

S. First St., Fulton Police Department, in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Adam Bell, was arrested on a

Bench Warrant, docket number CR-01585-18, signed by the Hon. David H.

Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court on September 27, 2018.

Said warrant was issued for the defendants failure to appear for

arraignment.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-28 Arrest Date: 01/16/2019 Arrest Time: 11:30

Last: WAITE First: MEGAN Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 316 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 10/28/1998 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of January, 2019, at approximately 11:30 A.M., while at

418 Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Megan M. Waite was arrested on a bench warrant, warrant

number 18-1163 issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Hon.

David Hawthorne on 12/20/2018.

Said warrant was issued for the defendant having failed to appear as

ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-29 Arrest Date: 01/16/2019 Arrest Time: 11:30

Last: WAITE First: MEGAN Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 316 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 10/28/1998 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of January, 2019, at approximately 11:30 A.M., while at

418 Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Megan M. Waite was arrested on a bench warrant, warrant

number 18-1581 issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Hon.

David Hawthorne on 12/20/2018.

Said warrant was issued for the defendant having failed to appear as

ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-30 Arrest Date: 01/16/2019 Arrest Time: 10:58

Last: COMBS First: KAITLYNN Middle/Suffix: NORA

Address: 297 RATHBURN RD Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-____

DOB: 07/29/1996 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of January 2019 at 10:58 a.m. while at 141 S. Frist St., in

the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant,

Kaitlynn Nora Combs was arrested for Menacing in the Second Degree,

Endangering the Welfare of A Child, Criminal Possession of A Weapon in the

Fourth Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree.

On the 6th day of January 2019 at 7:40 p.m., while at 220 Utica St., Apt. 1,

in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant,

Kaitlynn Nora Combs, during a physical altercation with the 16 year old

victim, did grab the victim by the head and attempt to pull her to the ground and then punched the victim in the mouth. The defendant, who was in close proximity of the victim, did pick up an orange Easton XL1 baseball bat, a dangerous instrument and tell the victim, “I’m going to fucking beat the shit out of you.” The actions of the defendant did cause pain to the victim’s right upper leg, a headache and a small laceration to her upper lip. The defendant did also place the victim in fear of being physically injured and did harass, annoy and alarm the victim. The defendant’s actions were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than seventeen years old.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

MENACING 2ND

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 4TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-31 Arrest Date: 01/16/2019 Arrest Time: 11:30

Last: WAITE First: MEGAN Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 316 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 10/28/1998 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of January, 2019, at approximately 11:30 A.M., while at

418 Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Megan M. Waite was arrested on a bench warrant, warrant

number 18-1266 issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Hon.

David Hawthorne on 12/20/2018.

Said warrant was issued for the defendant having failed to appear as

ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-32 Arrest Date: 01/17/2019 Arrest Time: 01:54

Last: STOKES First: LEROY Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 952 EMERSON AVE Bldg: Apt:

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13204_____

DOB: 07/27/1988 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 17th day of January, 2019 at approximately 1:54 A.M., while in the

10 Block of S.Second St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, LeRoy M. Stokes, was arrested for Criminal

Impersonation 2nd and Criminal Possession of Marihuana 4th.

It is alleged that on the above date and location, at approximately 1:30

A.M., the said defendant did knowingly possess 60 grams of marihuana in

four separate clear bags. The said defendant was seated in the front

passenger seat of a vehicle. Two bags were located between the front passenger

seat and the center console. Two bags were located in a cigar box on the

floor board of the passenger side.

It is further alleged that the said defendant identified himself as Stefon R. Holmes, date of birth 08/21/1987 to a uniformed police officer investigating a vehicle and traffic complaint. The defendant later admitted that his name was

actually LeRoy M. Stokes, date of birth 07/27/1988. The defendant assumed

such false identity to keep a uniformed police officer from discovering that he

was on probation and there was a warrant for his arrest through the

Onondaga County Probation Department.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA 4TH

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-34 Arrest Date: 01/17/2019 Arrest Time: 13:38

Last: WILLIAMSON First: COURTNEY Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 491 KIBBIE LAKE RD Bldg: Apt:

City: CONSTANTIA State: NY Zip: 13044_____

DOB: 06/13/1984 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 17TH day of January, 2019, at approximately 1:38PM, while in the

100 block of Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Courtney M. Williamson, was arrested for

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the third degree.

On the above mentioned date, at approximately 1:37PM, while on S. First

St. near Oneida St., City of Fulton, the defendant did operate a motor vehicle, in a northerly direction while knowing that her privilege to drive was suspended on 11/16/2018 for failure to pay a fine out of Oswego County, Town of Granby.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-35 Arrest Date: 01/17/2019 Arrest Time: 20:54

Last: MYERS First: MICHAEL Middle/Suffix: LYLE

Address: 308 S. TWELFTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/01/1967 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 17th day of January, 2019, at approximately 8:54 P.M., while at

1253 Fay St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Michael Lyle Myers, was arrested for Resisting Arrest,

Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd degree, and Disorderly

Conduct.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location, at

approximately 8:38 P.M., the defendant, Michael Lyle Myers, was outside the

residence and was yelling in a loud voice, including the use of expletives,

while in close proximity to several occupied dwellings. The said defendant

was informed on several occasions to lower the volume of his voice to which

he replied “fuck you, you fucking rookie cops.” The actions of said defendant

recklessly created the risk of public inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm. It is

further alleged, after being informed he was under arrest, the said defendant

resisted the arrest by tensing his arms and attempting to pull away from a

uniformed police officer trying to effect a lawful arrest, in an attempt to

prevent being hand cuffed. The defendant continued to resist after being

hand cuffed by pulling away and refusing to follow lawful orders by the police

officer, as he was being walked to the police vehicle.

It is further alleged, at approximately 9:00 pm, while at the Police

Department, located at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did commit the act of

obstructing governmental administration by refusing to cooperate with the

booking process after having been arrested. The defendant refused to

provide police with his pedigree information and refused to cooperate with

providing fingerprints and photographs. The defendant’s actions prevented

the police officer from being able to complete his arrest booking.

Charges

——-

RESISTING ARREST

OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL ADMIN 2ND

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-36 Arrest Date: 01/17/2019 Arrest Time: 20:00

Last: SHOULTS First: NICOLAS Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 420 W. FOURTH ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/11/2001 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 17th day of January, 2019, at approximately 8:00pm, while at 405

Utica St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Nicolas Shoults, was arrested on a Bench Warrant, numbered

CR-00842-18, issued by the City of Fulton Courts and signed by Hon.

Hawthorne on 12/11/2018. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing

to participate in court ordered programs.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-37 Arrest Date: 01/17/2019 Arrest Time: 20:00

Last: SHOULTS First: NICOLAS Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 420 W. FOURTH ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/11/2001 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 17th day of January, 2019, at approximately 8:00pm, while at 405

Utica St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Nicolas Shoults, was arrested on a Bench Warrant, numbered

CR-01018-18, issued by the City of Fulton Courts and signed by Hon.

Hawthorne on 12/11/2018. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing

to participate in court ordered programs.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-38 Arrest Date: 01/17/2019 Arrest Time: 20:00

Last: DIRITO First: LOGAN Middle/Suffix: THOMAS

Address: 31 HAYFLY RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 05/26/1995 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 17th day of January, 2019, at approximately 8:00pm, while at 405

Utica St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Logan Dirito, was arrested on an Arrest Warrant, numbered

CR-01870-18, issued by the City of Fulton Courts and signed by Hon.

Hawthorne on 12/14/2018 for the crimes of Criminal Possession of a

Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and Criminally using Drug

Paraphernalia in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the 28th day of October, 2018, at approximately 5:30am,

while at Fastrac, 260 S. Second St., the defendant did knowingly and

unlawfully possess a piece of aluminum foil containing an off-white powder

that he stated it was crack cocaine in the back seat of a vehicle he was in.

Said substance later field tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

Furthermore said defendant did knowingly possess a CR scale in his left

back pocket of his pants which he stated was used for weighing drugs in

order to not get “ripped off.”

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 7TH

CRIMINALLY USING DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-39 Arrest Date: 01/18/2019 Arrest Time: 01:42

Last: LAMB First: KRISTOPHER Middle/Suffix: J

Address: 4 DENESHA PL. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/17/1984 Arresting Officer: S. BRANDON LANNING

Narrative

——-

On the 18th day of January, 2019 at approximately 1:42 A.M., while at 609

W. Broadway, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the said defendant, Kristopher J. Lamb was arrested for Aggravated

Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree and Unlicensed Operator.

It is alleged that on the 18th day of January, 2019 at approximately 1:30

A.M. while on Denesha PL. at Chestnut St., in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York the said defendant, Kristopher J. Lamb did

operate a motor vehicle in a northerly direction on a city street, while knowing or having reason to know that his ID only was suspended for a total of 24 (scoffs 18 on 6 dates,) to include failing to answer a summons on 05/10/2017 in Onondaga County, Town of Geddes, failure to answer a summons on 03/30/2016 in Onondaga County, Town of Cicero, and failure to answer a summons on 07/05/2012 Onondaga County, Town of Dewitt.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-41 Arrest Date: 01/18/2019 Arrest Time: 21:25

Last: PATERNOSTER First: TIMOTHY Middle/Suffix: JAMES

Address: 466 CR 30 Bldg: Apt:

City: ALTMAR State: NY Zip: 13302_____

DOB: 02/07/1981 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 18th day of January, 2019, at approximately 9:25 pm, while in the

141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Timothy James Paternoster, was arrested on an arrest

warrant, warrant number 0814729, issued by NYS Parole.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-44 Arrest Date: 01/17/2019 Arrest Time: 14:04

Last: WEST First: TERRY Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 125 MARTVILLE RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: MARTVILLE State: NY Zip: 13111_____

DOB: 01/09/1983 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 17TH day of January, 2019, at approximately 2:04PM, while in the

100 block of Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Terry R. West, was arrested for Criminal

Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree.

On the above mentioned date, time, and location the defendant did

possess a clear plastic wrapper, which did contain one N8 Suboxone

Sublingual Film 8mg/2mg, a schedule III controlled substance. The defendant

did possess said substance in his rear left pants pocket.

Charges

——-

CRIM. POSS. OF A CONT. SUB. 7TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-46 Arrest Date: 01/18/2019 Arrest Time: 14:01

Last: ROOK First: GWEN Middle/Suffix: MICHELLE

Address: 621 SENECA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/19/1977 Arresting Officer: GUNNAR D. SHELDON

Narrative

——-

On the 18th day of January, 2019, at approximately 2:01 PM, while at

Dunkin Donuts, 314 S. Second St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State

of New York, the defendant, Gwen Rook, was arrested for Aggravated

Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator

in the Third Degree, and Uninspected Motor Vehicle.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date at approximately 1:47 PM,

the defendant did operate a motor vehicle westbound in the 200 block of E. Broadway without an inspection sticker affixed to the windshield. Said defendant did operate said vehicle knowing her privilege to drive was suspended for a total of 4 scoffs (3 on 3 dates). Said defendant was also found to have a suspension for insurance lapse on 12/15/2016.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNINSPECTED MV

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...