Cop Logs: Fulton PD 01/14/2019 – 01/20/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 01/14/2019 – 01/20/2019
Arrests From 01/14/2019 To 01/20/2019
————————————-
Arrest No.: 2019-26 Arrest Date: 01/16/2019 Arrest Time: 08:15
Address: 9432 PENDERGAST RD. Bldg: Apt:
City: PHOENIX State: NY Zip: 13135_____
DOB: 05/12/1991 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY
Narrative
——-
On the 16th day of January, 2019, at approximately 8:15 A.M., while at 141
S. First St., Fulton Police Department, in the City of Fulton, County of
Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Adam Bell, was arrested on an
arrest warrant for two counts of the charge of Criminal Possession of a
Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.
It is alleged that on the 5th day of September, 2018, at approximately 7:16
A.M., while at 1818 State Route 3, the Granby Walmart, in the Town of
Granby, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did
knowingly and unlawfully possess one, Suboxone N8 sublingual film strips,
which is a schedule III controlled substance under section 3306 of the New
York State Public Health Law. Said defendant did possess said item inside of
the front right pocket of his pants.
It is further alleged that on the above date and time and location, the said
defendant did knowingly and unlawfully possess two, white pills with the
imprint “Watson 242/2”, which was found to be Lorazepam 2mg, a schedule
IV controlled substance under section 3306 of the New York State Public
Health Law. Said defendant did possess said item inside of the front right
pocket of his pants.
Charges
——-
CRIMINAL POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 7TH
CRIMINAL POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 7TH
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-27 Arrest Date: 01/16/2019 Arrest Time: 08:15
Last: BELL First: ADAM Middle/Suffix: M
Address: 9432 PENDERGAST RD. Bldg: Apt:
City: PHOENIX State: NY Zip: 13135_____
DOB: 05/12/1991 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY
Narrative
——-
On the 16th day of January, 2019, at approximately 8:15 A.M., while at 141
S. First St., Fulton Police Department, in the City of Fulton, County of
Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Adam Bell, was arrested on a
Bench Warrant, docket number CR-01585-18, signed by the Hon. David H.
Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court on September 27, 2018.
Said warrant was issued for the defendants failure to appear for
arraignment.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-28 Arrest Date: 01/16/2019 Arrest Time: 11:30
Last: WAITE First: MEGAN Middle/Suffix: M
Address: 316 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_
DOB: 10/28/1998 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA
Narrative
——-
On the 16th day of January, 2019, at approximately 11:30 A.M., while at
418 Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,
the defendant, Megan M. Waite was arrested on a bench warrant, warrant
number 18-1163 issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Hon.
David Hawthorne on 12/20/2018.
Said warrant was issued for the defendant having failed to appear as
ordered.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-29 Arrest Date: 01/16/2019 Arrest Time: 11:30
Last: WAITE First: MEGAN Middle/Suffix: M
Address: 316 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_
DOB: 10/28/1998 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA
Narrative
——-
On the 16th day of January, 2019, at approximately 11:30 A.M., while at
418 Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,
the defendant, Megan M. Waite was arrested on a bench warrant, warrant
number 18-1581 issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Hon.
David Hawthorne on 12/20/2018.
Said warrant was issued for the defendant having failed to appear as
ordered.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-30 Arrest Date: 01/16/2019 Arrest Time: 10:58
Last: COMBS First: KAITLYNN Middle/Suffix: NORA
Address: 297 RATHBURN RD Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-____
DOB: 07/29/1996 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN
Narrative
——-
On the 16th day of January 2019 at 10:58 a.m. while at 141 S. Frist St., in
the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant,
Kaitlynn Nora Combs was arrested for Menacing in the Second Degree,
Endangering the Welfare of A Child, Criminal Possession of A Weapon in the
Fourth Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree.
On the 6th day of January 2019 at 7:40 p.m., while at 220 Utica St., Apt. 1,
in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant,
Kaitlynn Nora Combs, during a physical altercation with the 16 year old
victim, did grab the victim by the head and attempt to pull her to the ground and then punched the victim in the mouth. The defendant, who was in close proximity of the victim, did pick up an orange Easton XL1 baseball bat, a dangerous instrument and tell the victim, “I’m going to fucking beat the shit out of you.” The actions of the defendant did cause pain to the victim’s right upper leg, a headache and a small laceration to her upper lip. The defendant did also place the victim in fear of being physically injured and did harass, annoy and alarm the victim. The defendant’s actions were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than seventeen years old.
Charges
——-
HARASSMENT 2ND
MENACING 2ND
ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD
CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 4TH
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-31 Arrest Date: 01/16/2019 Arrest Time: 11:30
Last: WAITE First: MEGAN Middle/Suffix: M
Address: 316 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_
DOB: 10/28/1998 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA
Narrative
——-
On the 16th day of January, 2019, at approximately 11:30 A.M., while at
418 Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,
the defendant, Megan M. Waite was arrested on a bench warrant, warrant
number 18-1266 issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Hon.
David Hawthorne on 12/20/2018.
Said warrant was issued for the defendant having failed to appear as
ordered.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-32 Arrest Date: 01/17/2019 Arrest Time: 01:54
Last: STOKES First: LEROY Middle/Suffix: M
Address: 952 EMERSON AVE Bldg: Apt:
City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13204_____
DOB: 07/27/1988 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY
Narrative
——-
On the 17th day of January, 2019 at approximately 1:54 A.M., while in the
10 Block of S.Second St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of
New York, the defendant, LeRoy M. Stokes, was arrested for Criminal
Impersonation 2nd and Criminal Possession of Marihuana 4th.
It is alleged that on the above date and location, at approximately 1:30
A.M., the said defendant did knowingly possess 60 grams of marihuana in
four separate clear bags. The said defendant was seated in the front
passenger seat of a vehicle. Two bags were located between the front passenger
seat and the center console. Two bags were located in a cigar box on the
floor board of the passenger side.
It is further alleged that the said defendant identified himself as Stefon R. Holmes, date of birth 08/21/1987 to a uniformed police officer investigating a vehicle and traffic complaint. The defendant later admitted that his name was
actually LeRoy M. Stokes, date of birth 07/27/1988. The defendant assumed
such false identity to keep a uniformed police officer from discovering that he
was on probation and there was a warrant for his arrest through the
Onondaga County Probation Department.
Charges
——-
CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA 4TH
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-34 Arrest Date: 01/17/2019 Arrest Time: 13:38
Last: WILLIAMSON First: COURTNEY Middle/Suffix: M
Address: 491 KIBBIE LAKE RD Bldg: Apt:
City: CONSTANTIA State: NY Zip: 13044_____
DOB: 06/13/1984 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO
Narrative
——-
On the 17TH day of January, 2019, at approximately 1:38PM, while in the
100 block of Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of
New York, the defendant, Courtney M. Williamson, was arrested for
Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the third degree.
On the above mentioned date, at approximately 1:37PM, while on S. First
St. near Oneida St., City of Fulton, the defendant did operate a motor vehicle, in a northerly direction while knowing that her privilege to drive was suspended on 11/16/2018 for failure to pay a fine out of Oswego County, Town of Granby.
Charges
——-
AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-35 Arrest Date: 01/17/2019 Arrest Time: 20:54
Last: MYERS First: MICHAEL Middle/Suffix: LYLE
Address: 308 S. TWELFTH ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 06/01/1967 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE
Narrative
——-
On the 17th day of January, 2019, at approximately 8:54 P.M., while at
1253 Fay St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant, Michael Lyle Myers, was arrested for Resisting Arrest,
Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd degree, and Disorderly
Conduct.
It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location, at
approximately 8:38 P.M., the defendant, Michael Lyle Myers, was outside the
residence and was yelling in a loud voice, including the use of expletives,
while in close proximity to several occupied dwellings. The said defendant
was informed on several occasions to lower the volume of his voice to which
he replied “fuck you, you fucking rookie cops.” The actions of said defendant
recklessly created the risk of public inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm. It is
further alleged, after being informed he was under arrest, the said defendant
resisted the arrest by tensing his arms and attempting to pull away from a
uniformed police officer trying to effect a lawful arrest, in an attempt to
prevent being hand cuffed. The defendant continued to resist after being
hand cuffed by pulling away and refusing to follow lawful orders by the police
officer, as he was being walked to the police vehicle.
It is further alleged, at approximately 9:00 pm, while at the Police
Department, located at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of
Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did commit the act of
obstructing governmental administration by refusing to cooperate with the
booking process after having been arrested. The defendant refused to
provide police with his pedigree information and refused to cooperate with
providing fingerprints and photographs. The defendant’s actions prevented
the police officer from being able to complete his arrest booking.
Charges
——-
RESISTING ARREST
OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL ADMIN 2ND
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-36 Arrest Date: 01/17/2019 Arrest Time: 20:00
Last: SHOULTS First: NICOLAS Middle/Suffix: R
Address: 420 W. FOURTH ST. S. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 10/11/2001 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING
Narrative
——-
On the 17th day of January, 2019, at approximately 8:00pm, while at 405
Utica St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant, Nicolas Shoults, was arrested on a Bench Warrant, numbered
CR-00842-18, issued by the City of Fulton Courts and signed by Hon.
Hawthorne on 12/11/2018. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing
to participate in court ordered programs.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-37 Arrest Date: 01/17/2019 Arrest Time: 20:00
Last: SHOULTS First: NICOLAS Middle/Suffix: R
Address: 420 W. FOURTH ST. S. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 10/11/2001 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING
Narrative
——-
On the 17th day of January, 2019, at approximately 8:00pm, while at 405
Utica St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant, Nicolas Shoults, was arrested on a Bench Warrant, numbered
CR-01018-18, issued by the City of Fulton Courts and signed by Hon.
Hawthorne on 12/11/2018. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing
to participate in court ordered programs.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-38 Arrest Date: 01/17/2019 Arrest Time: 20:00
Last: DIRITO First: LOGAN Middle/Suffix: THOMAS
Address: 31 HAYFLY RD. Bldg: Apt:
City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____
DOB: 05/26/1995 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE
Narrative
——-
On the 17th day of January, 2019, at approximately 8:00pm, while at 405
Utica St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant, Logan Dirito, was arrested on an Arrest Warrant, numbered
CR-01870-18, issued by the City of Fulton Courts and signed by Hon.
Hawthorne on 12/14/2018 for the crimes of Criminal Possession of a
Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and Criminally using Drug
Paraphernalia in the Second Degree.
It is alleged that on the 28th day of October, 2018, at approximately 5:30am,
while at Fastrac, 260 S. Second St., the defendant did knowingly and
unlawfully possess a piece of aluminum foil containing an off-white powder
that he stated it was crack cocaine in the back seat of a vehicle he was in.
Said substance later field tested positive for the presence of cocaine.
Furthermore said defendant did knowingly possess a CR scale in his left
back pocket of his pants which he stated was used for weighing drugs in
order to not get “ripped off.”
Charges
——-
CRIMINAL POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 7TH
CRIMINALLY USING DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 2ND
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-39 Arrest Date: 01/18/2019 Arrest Time: 01:42
Last: LAMB First: KRISTOPHER Middle/Suffix: J
Address: 4 DENESHA PL. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768
DOB: 01/17/1984 Arresting Officer: S. BRANDON LANNING
Narrative
——-
On the 18th day of January, 2019 at approximately 1:42 A.M., while at 609
W. Broadway, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,
the said defendant, Kristopher J. Lamb was arrested for Aggravated
Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree and Unlicensed Operator.
It is alleged that on the 18th day of January, 2019 at approximately 1:30
A.M. while on Denesha PL. at Chestnut St., in the City of Fulton, County of
Oswego, State of New York the said defendant, Kristopher J. Lamb did
operate a motor vehicle in a northerly direction on a city street, while knowing or having reason to know that his ID only was suspended for a total of 24 (scoffs 18 on 6 dates,) to include failing to answer a summons on 05/10/2017 in Onondaga County, Town of Geddes, failure to answer a summons on 03/30/2016 in Onondaga County, Town of Cicero, and failure to answer a summons on 07/05/2012 Onondaga County, Town of Dewitt.
Charges
——-
AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR
UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-41 Arrest Date: 01/18/2019 Arrest Time: 21:25
Last: PATERNOSTER First: TIMOTHY Middle/Suffix: JAMES
Address: 466 CR 30 Bldg: Apt:
City: ALTMAR State: NY Zip: 13302_____
DOB: 02/07/1981 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE
Narrative
——-
On the 18th day of January, 2019, at approximately 9:25 pm, while in the
141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,
the defendant, Timothy James Paternoster, was arrested on an arrest
warrant, warrant number 0814729, issued by NYS Parole.
Charges
——-
WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-44 Arrest Date: 01/17/2019 Arrest Time: 14:04
Last: WEST First: TERRY Middle/Suffix: R
Address: 125 MARTVILLE RD. Bldg: Apt:
City: MARTVILLE State: NY Zip: 13111_____
DOB: 01/09/1983 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO
Narrative
——-
On the 17TH day of January, 2019, at approximately 2:04PM, while in the
100 block of Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of
New York, the defendant, Terry R. West, was arrested for Criminal
Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree.
On the above mentioned date, time, and location the defendant did
possess a clear plastic wrapper, which did contain one N8 Suboxone
Sublingual Film 8mg/2mg, a schedule III controlled substance. The defendant
did possess said substance in his rear left pants pocket.
Charges
——-
CRIM. POSS. OF A CONT. SUB. 7TH
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-46 Arrest Date: 01/18/2019 Arrest Time: 14:01
Last: ROOK First: GWEN Middle/Suffix: MICHELLE
Address: 621 SENECA ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 10/19/1977 Arresting Officer: GUNNAR D. SHELDON
Narrative
——-
On the 18th day of January, 2019, at approximately 2:01 PM, while at
Dunkin Donuts, 314 S. Second St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State
of New York, the defendant, Gwen Rook, was arrested for Aggravated
Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator
in the Third Degree, and Uninspected Motor Vehicle.
It is alleged that on the above mentioned date at approximately 1:47 PM,
the defendant did operate a motor vehicle westbound in the 200 block of E. Broadway without an inspection sticker affixed to the windshield. Said defendant did operate said vehicle knowing her privilege to drive was suspended for a total of 4 scoffs (3 on 3 dates). Said defendant was also found to have a suspension for insurance lapse on 12/15/2016.
Charges
——-
AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR
AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR
UNINSPECTED MV