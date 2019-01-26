Cop Logs: Fulton PD 01/21/2019 – 01/26/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 01/21/2019 – 01/26/2019

Arrests From 01/21/2019 To 01/26/2019

Arrest No.: 2019-42 Arrest Date: 01/21/2019 Arrest Time: 13:17



Last: CHAMPAGNE First: ALTON Middle/Suffix: CHARLES JRAddress: 208 GANSVOORT ST. Bldg: Apt:City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_DOB: 12/21/1990 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

On the 21st day of January, 2019, at approximately 1:17 P.M., while at 208

Gansvoort St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Alton C. Champagne Jr. was arrested on an arrest warrant,

warrant number 18-2070 issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the

Honorable Hawthorne on 01/17/2019.

Said warrant was issued for the defendant having failed to appear for the

purpose of arraignment.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-43 Arrest Date: 01/21/2019 Arrest Time: 13:17

Last: CHAMPAGNE First: ALTON Middle/Suffix: CHARLES JR

Address: 208 GANSVOORT ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 12/21/1990 Arresting Officer: S. BRANDON LANNING

Narrative

On the 21st of January 2019 at approximately 1:17pm while at 208

Ganvsvoort St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the said defendant, Alton C Champagne Jr. was arrested for resisting arrest

and harassment in the 2nd degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date time and location, the said

defendant, Alton C Champagne Jr., did intentionally attempt to prevent a

police officer from effecting an authorized arrest, when after being told there

was a warrant for his arrest, the said defendant did walk away, and push a

uniformed police officer, which resulted in the uniformed police officers

having to take the defendant to the ground at which time stiffened his arms

before being placed into handcuffs.

Charges

RESISTING ARREST

HARASSMENT 2ND

Arrest No.: 2019-45 Arrest Date: 01/21/2019 Arrest Time: 18:17

Last: BURR First: MICHAEL Middle/Suffix: RAYMOND

Address: 423 UTICA ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/18/1985 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

On January 21st, 2019 at 6:17pm, while at 503 Utica St. in the City of Fulton,

NY, the defendant, Michael Raymond Burr, was arrested for the charge of

Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the above date at about 5:45pm, while at 416 Utica St.

the defendant did steal a Sno-Tek snow blower, color black, s/n 9394, valued

at about $300 from the side of the victim’s residence.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2019-47 Arrest Date: 01/22/2019 Arrest Time: 09:09

Last: LASHOMB First: ANDREW Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 625 W. THIRD ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/31/1988 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

On the 22nd day of January 2019 at approximately 9:09 am, while at 625 W.

Third St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

said defendant, Andrew L. Lashomb, was arrested for assault in the 3rd

degree.

It is alleged that on the 22nd day of January 2019 at approximately 8:19

am, the defendant did intentionally cause physical injury to another person.

The said defendant did intentionally punch the victim in her head causing her to fall and strike the back of her head on a closet door. The defendant then got on top of the victim, punching her in the face several times. The actions of the defendant resulted in a small laceration on the back of the victim’s head, which required medical attention by the Oswego Hospital.

Charges

ASSAULT 3RD

Arrest No.: 2019-48 Arrest Date: 01/22/2019 Arrest Time: 14:43

Last: FETKIW First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: STEPHEN JR

Address: 611 W. THIRD ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/30/1977 Arresting Officer: RALPH W. MCCANN JR.

Narrative

On January 22, 2019, at approximately 2:43 PM, while at 611 W. Third

Street, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Joseph S. Fetkiw was arrested on an Oswego County Felony

bench warrant issued on January 14, 2019 by Hon. Walter Hafner. The said

warrant was issued for the defendant having failed to pay restitution and

failed to appear as order.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-49 Arrest Date: 01/22/2019 Arrest Time: 14:35

Last: ABRAMS First: MURRAY Middle/Suffix: DAVID JR

Address: 3534 COUNTY ROUTE 6 Bldg: Apt:

City: MEXICO State: NY Zip: 13114_____

DOB: 01/07/1981 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

On the 22nd day of January, 2019, at approximately 2:35 P.M., while at

141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Murray Abrams, was arrested on the charges of failure to

register-sex offender subdivisions F(4) and F(3) of the New York State

Corrections law.

It is alleged that on the 27th day of December, 2018, while at 118 Lyon

Street in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the said

defendant, a registered level 3 sex offender, did fail to register an address

change with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services within

ten calender days. To Wit: the defendant did move to 118 Lyon St. in the City

of Fulton on August 27, 2018. The defendant’s address could not be verified

due to him not being at the residence. The defendant did move out of 118

Lyon St. in the month of August 2018 and did not register a new address with

the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Service until January 17,

2019 after being advised to do so by uniformed police officers.

It is further alleged that on the above date and location, the said

defendant, a registered level 3 sex offender with identification number 19021,

failed to register as a sex offender within 90 days as required by law. Fulton

Police Department records indicate that Abrams has not personally verified

his address with this agency since August 30, 2018. Murray was due for his

90 day check in during the month of November 2018 which he failed to

appear for.

Charges

FAILURE TO REGISTER – SEX OFFENDER

FAILURE TO REGISTER – SEX OFFENDER

Arrest No.: 2019-50 Arrest Date: 01/23/2019 Arrest Time: 13:29

Last: DEMOTT First: ERIC Middle/Suffix: JASON

Address: 102 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/24/1980 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

On the 23rd day of January, 2019, at approximately 1:10 P.M.., while at

141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Eric J. DeMott, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket

number CR-01259-18, issued by the Fulton City Court and signed by the

Hon. David H. Hawthorne. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing

to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-51 Arrest Date: 01/23/2019 Arrest Time: 13:10

Last: DEMOTT First: ERIC Middle/Suffix: JASON

Address: 102 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/24/1980 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

On the 23rd day of January, 2019, at approximately 1:10 P.M., while at

141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Eric J. DeMott, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket

number CR-00602-18, issued by the Fulton City Court and signed by the

Hon. David H. Hawthorne. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing

to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-52 Arrest Date: 01/23/2019 Arrest Time: 13:10

Last: DEMOTT First: ERIC Middle/Suffix: JASON

Address: 102 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/24/1980 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

On the 23rd day of January, 2019, at approximately 1:10 P.M., while at

141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Eric J. DeMott, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket

number CR-01123-18, issued by the Fulton City Court and signed by the

Hon. David H. Hawthorne. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing

to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-53 Arrest Date: 01/22/2019 Arrest Time: 22:17

Last: HAASE First: CHRISTOPHER Middle/Suffix: GENE

Address: 201 W. IRVING ST Bldg: Apt:

City: EAST SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13057_____

DOB: 03/02/1991 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 22ND day of January, 2019, at approximately 10:17PM, while at

357 S. Third St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Christopher G. Haase, was arrested for Unlawful Possession

of Marihuana.

On the above mentioned date, time, and location the defendant,

Christopher G. Haase, did possess a brown colored glass pipe, commonly

used to smoke marihuana, which did contain a green leafy substance similar

to the odor and appearance of marihuana. The defendant did possess said

pipe inside of a residence where he was located.

Charges

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA

Arrest No.: 2019-54 Arrest Date: 01/24/2019 Arrest Time: 11:25

Last: ARNOLD First: MARK Middle/Suffix: JOSEPH

Address: 351 E. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/02/1982 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

On the 24th day of, January 2019 at 11:25 A.M. while at 351 E. Broadway,

in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant,

Mark J. Arnold was arrested for Harassment in the Second Degree and

Criminal Possession of A Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location at approximately

10:58 A.M. the said defendant did during the course of a domestic dispute

strike the victim in the forehead approximately three times

with a teal colored ceramic bowl. Said defendant’s actions did subject the

victim to unwanted physical contact, which did result in the victim having two

large welts on her forehead.

Charges

HARASSMENT 2ND

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 4TH

Arrest No.: 2019-55 Arrest Date: 01/24/2019 Arrest Time: 14:23

Last: ROSARIO First: DANIEL Middle/Suffix: B SR

Address: 418 ONEIDA ST. Bldg: Apt: UPPER

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/09/1972 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

On the 24th day of January 2019, at approximately 2:23 P.M, while at 418

Oneida St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Daniel B. Rosario, was arrested for two counts of harassment in

the second degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location at approximately

2:15 P.M. the said defendant did push, slap and strike the victim two times in

the face causing the victim to feel harassed, annoyed and alarmed.

It is further alleged that at approximately 2:24 P.M. the said defendant did

after being arrested turn toward your complainant, a uniformed police officer

and spit on your complainant’s right ear. Said actions of the defendant did

annoy the complainant.

Charges

HARASSMENT 2ND (2 Counts)

Arrest No.: 2019-56 Arrest Date: 01/24/2019 Arrest Time: 17:47

Last: ROSARIO First: DANIEL Middle/Suffix: B SR

Address: 418 ONEIDA ST. Bldg: Apt: UPPER

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/09/1972 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

On the 24th day of January, 2019, at approximately 5:47 P.M., while at 418

Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Daniel B. Rosario Sr., was arrested for Harassment in the Second

Degree and Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the 24th day of January, 2019, at approximately 5:30

P.M., while at 418 Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, the defendant did during

a course of a domestic dispute, slap the victim on the left side of her face with his right hand. Furthermore, the defendant did also stand in front of the only entry door for approximately five minutes and refused to allow the victim to leave. The said victim was only able to leave after she pushed him from in front of the door.

Charges

HARASSMENT 2ND

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

Arrest No.: 2019-57 Arrest Date: 01/24/2019 Arrest Time: 20:05

Last: ROSARIO First: DANIEL Middle/Suffix: B SR

Address: 418 ONEIDA ST. Bldg: Apt: UPPER

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/09/1972 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

On the 24th of January, 2019 at approximately 8:05 PM while at 141 S.

First St. at the Fulton Police Department Booking Room in the City of Fulton,

County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant Daniel B. Rosario Sr.

was arrested for Harassment Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, time and location the said

defendant did spit saliva from his mouth at a uniformed Police Officer, which

struck him in the face and chest area. The said defendant’s actions did

harass annoy and alarm the Police Officer.

Charges

HARASSMENT 2ND

Arrest No.: 2019-58 Arrest Date: 01/26/2019 Arrest Time: 14:43

Last: ROSARIO First: DANIEL Middle/Suffix: B SR

Address: 418 ONEIDA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/09/1972 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

On January 26, 2019, at approximately 2:43 P.M., while at 418 Oneida St in

the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant,

Daniel B. Rosario Sr, was arrested for the crime of criminal contempt in the

second degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, at 2:31 P.M while at the

above location, the said defendant violated a duly served stay away order of

protection by being at the residence of the protected party and attempting to

speak to the victim. Said order of protection was issued by the Honorable Mirabito of the Fulton City Court on 01/25/2019. It orders the defendant to stay away from the protected party and her residence and it expires on 01/25/2020.

Charges

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

Arrest No.: 2019-59 Arrest Date: 01/26/2019 Arrest Time: 20:40

Last: ALLEN First: NELSON Middle/Suffix: ANTHONY

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/15/1981 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

On the 26TH day of January, 2019, at approximately 8:40PM, while at 202

W. Fourth St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Nelson A. Allen, was arrested for Aggravated Family Offense,

Criminal Contempt in the second degree, and Resisting Arrest.

On the above mentioned date, time, and location the defendant did

intentionally disobey a lawful mandate of court being a duly served stay away

order of protection issued by the Honorable David H. Hawthorne on

11/11/2018 and expiring on 11/11/2019. The defendant did violate said order

by being in the residence of and within close proximity to the protected party. The defendant did commit said act after having been convicted of Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree on 07/12/2017 in City of Fulton Court in regards to a domestic dispute with the same said victim.

Furthermore the defendant did intentionally prevent the authorized arrest of

himself. The defendant did intentionally stiffen both of his arms and held

them under his body while laying face down on the ground. The defendant

did commit said act after being told numerous times by a uniformed Police

Officer to place his hands behind his back. The defendants arms had to be

forced from under his body and forcefully pulled behind his back in order to

effect said arrest.

Charges

AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE

RESISTING ARREST

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

Arrest No.: 2019-61 Arrest Date: 01/26/2019 Arrest Time: 06:47

Last: PLAYER First: WILLIAM Middle/Suffix: MARK III

Address: 1237 COUNTY LINE RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/24/2000 Arresting Officer: KRISTIAN J. PRIOR

Narrative

On 01/26/2019 at about 6:47 AM, while in the 100 block of Schuyler St., in

the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant,

William M. Player III, was arrested for the offence of Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on 01/09/2019 at about 7:51 PM, while at 12 W. First St.

S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said

defendant did steal, 4 bottles of Suave body wash, 7 bags of frozen shrimp, 9

red bull 4 packs, 4 Monster 4 packs, and one red bull 12 pack, by placing

said items into a shopping cart and walked out of the store, passing all points

of payment. The aggregate amount of said items is $232.65 dollars.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

