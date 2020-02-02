Cop Logs: Fulton PD 01/27/2020 – 02/02/2020

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 01/27/2020 – 02/02/2020

Arrests From 01/27/2020 To 02/02/2020



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2020-36 Arrest Date: 01/27/2020 Arrest Time: 03:40

Last: FURBECK First: DOUGLAS Middle/Suffix: HADEN

Address: 91 HAMILTON ST. 17E Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 12/31/1991 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 27th day of January, 2020, at approximately 3:40 A.M. while at 405 Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the defendant, Douglas H. Furbeck was arrested on a bench warrant through the County of Oswego, signed by the Hon. J. Metcalf. Said warrant was issued for the defendant having failed to appear in court.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-38 Arrest Date: 01/28/2020 Arrest Time: 16:04

Last: CALI First: JESSE Middle/Suffix: D.D.

Address: 1195 CO RT 3 Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: ___13074__

DOB: 10/31/1994 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY

Narrative

——-

On the 28th day of January, 2020, at 4:04 pm while at 12 W. First St. S. (Price Chopper) in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Jesse D. Cali was arrested for petit larceny.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location at approximately 3:50pm the said defendant, Jesse D. D. Cali did commit the offense of petit larceny. The said defendant did allegedly enter Price Chopper and steal property consisting of, a bottle of FIJI water valued at $2.59, a bag of Sour Patch kids valued at $6.49, a package of Snicker Ice Cream bars valued at $3.79, a package of Reese Klondike Bars valued at $3.79, a canister of Dove Men’s body spray valued at $4.99, a pair of Dr. Scholl’s Orthotic shoe inserts valued at $15.99, a package of Fusion Razors valued at $24.99, a canister of Dove APA (anti-perspirant) valued at $6.29, a bottle of Dove men’s face wash valued at $5.49, a stick of Dove men’s deodorant valued at $5.99, a bottle of Dove men’s Shampoo and Conditioner valued at $5.49, and a container of Dove men’s face wash valued at $7.29. Total aggregate value of all items is $93.23 The defendant did conceal all 12 items in a plastic shopping bag that he had carried in the store and did pass all points of sale and exit the store without paying or attempting to pay for said items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-39 Arrest Date: 01/29/2020 Arrest Time: 09:50

Last: PRINCE First: JEREMY Middle/Suffix:

Address: 809 FIRST NORTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13208_____

DOB: 02/07/1993 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 01/29/2020 at approximately 9:50 A.M, while at 141 S. First St., the

defendant Jeremy Prince was arrested on an arrest warrant. Said warrant,

docket number CR-00134-20 was issued by the City of Fulton Court and

signed by the Hon. David Hawthorne on 01/28/2020 for the offense of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.

It is alleged, that on 12/29/2019 at approximately 3:42 A.M, while in the area of S. Fifth St. and Rochester St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did commit the offense of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree by reporting the occurrence of an emergency via telephone to 911 emergency services when in fact such emergency did not occur.

Charges

——-

FALSELY REPORTING AN INCIDENT 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-42 Arrest Date: 01/29/2020 Arrest Time: 11:34

Last: PITRE First: JEFFREY Middle/Suffix: S JR

Address: 118 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: 3

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 03/30/2000 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 29th day of January, 2020, at approximately 11:34 A.M., while at

118 W. Broadway, Apt. 3, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Jeffrey S. Pitre, was arrested for petit larceny.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, at approximately 10:59 A.M., while at 364 W. First St. S., SavALot, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Jeffrey S. Pitre, did enter the store and place one box of Little Debbie brand turtle brownies, valued at $3.09, inside of his jacket and exit the store by passing all points of purchase without making any attempt to pay for the said item.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-43 Arrest Date: 01/30/2020 Arrest Time: 21:22

Last: FLEMING First: ALICIA Middle/Suffix: N

Address: 108 W. FIFTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 05/21/1986 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 30th day of January, 2020, at approximately 9:22 P.M., while at 116 Beech St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Alicia N. Fleming, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by the Town of Scriba on 01/03/2020.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-44 Arrest Date: 01/31/2020 Arrest Time: 16:37

Last: CALI First: JESSE Middle/Suffix: D.D.

Address: 1195 CO RT 3 Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: ___13074__

DOB: 10/31/1994 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 31st of January, 2020 at approximately 4:37 PM while in the 200

block of Seneca St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant Jesse D.D. Cali was arrested on Bench Warrant

CR-01639-19. Said warrant was issued out of the City of Fulton Court and

signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne on 1/30/2020.

It is alleged that the said defendant having been originally charged with Theft of services and having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-45 Arrest Date: 01/31/2020 Arrest Time: 16:37

Last: CALI First: JESSE Middle/Suffix: D.D.

Address: 1195 CO RT 3 Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 10/31/1994 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 31st, day of January, 2020 at approximately 4:37 P.M., while in the 200 blk. of Seneca St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the said defendant, Jesse D. Cali was arrested on a bench warrant, signed by the Hon. David Hawthorne, City of Fulton Court Judge on the 30th of January 2020, for failing to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-46 Arrest Date: 01/31/2020 Arrest Time: 16:37

Last: CALI First: JESSE Middle/Suffix: D.D.

Address: 1195 CO RT 3 Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: ___13074__

DOB: 10/31/1994 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 31st, day of January, 2020 at approximately 4:37 P.M., while in the 200 blk. of Seneca St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the said defendant, Jesse D. Cali was arrested on a bench warrant, signed by the Hon. David Hawthorne, City of Fulton Court Judge on the 30th of January 2020, for failing to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-47 Arrest Date: 01/31/2020 Arrest Time: 16:37

Last: CALI First: JESSE Middle/Suffix: D.D.

Address: 1195 CO RT 3 Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: ___13074__

DOB: 10/31/1994 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 31st, day of January, 2020 at approximately 4:37 P.M., while in the 200 blk. of Seneca St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the said defendant, Jesse D. Cali was arrested on an arrest warrant, signed by the Hon. David Hawthorne, City of Fulton Court Judge on the 30th of January 2020, requiring the defendant’s personal appearance for the purpose of arraignment upon the accusatory instrument.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-48 Arrest Date: 01/31/2020 Arrest Time: 18:49

Last: JOHNSON First: DJAQUINN Middle/Suffix: S

Address: 62 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/29/1986 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 31st day of January, 2020 at approximately 6:49 P.M., while at 503 Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the defendant, Djaquinn S. Johnson was arrested on a bench warrant out of Onondaga County Court on the 29th day of January 2020.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-49 Arrest Date: 02/01/2020 Arrest Time: 20:38

Last: ROYCE First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 324 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: 6

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/18/1992 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 1st day of February, 2020 at approximately 8:38 P.M., while at 324 W. Broadway in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the defendant Tiffany M. Royce was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-01608-19, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Hon. D. Hawthorne on the 29th day of January, 2020. Said warrant was issued for the defendant having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-50 Arrest Date: 02/01/2020 Arrest Time: 20:38

Last: ROYCE First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 324 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: 6

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/18/1992 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 1st day of February, 2020 at approximately 8:38 P.M., while at 324 W. Broadway in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the defendant Tiffany M. Royce was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-01401-19, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Hon. D. Hawthorne on the 29th day of January, 2020. Said warrant was issued for, the defendant having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-51 Arrest Date: 02/02/2020 Arrest Time: 00:18

Last: NORTHUP First: MICHAEL Middle/Suffix: D JR

Address: 25 SPRING ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: PHOENIX State: NY Zip: 13135_____

DOB: 06/24/1980 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of February, 2020 at approximately 12:18 A.M. while at 212 S. Third St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Michael D. Northup Jr., was arrested for Harassment in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the 1st day of February, 2020 at approximately 11:56 P.M. while at 212 S. Third St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Northup, during the course of a domestic dispute, did intentionally strike the victim, Hillary Hewitt, in the face with a closed fist. Said actions of the defendant did harass, annoy, and alarm the victim.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

