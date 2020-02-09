Cop Logs: Fulton PD 02/03/2020 – 02/09/2020

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 02/03/2020 – 02/09/2020

Arrests From 02/03/2020 To 02/09/2020



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2020-52 Arrest Date: 02/04/2020 Arrest Time: 08:08

Last: OATMAN First: ALICIA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 64 N FOURTH ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 05/27/1991 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the fourth day of February 2020 at approximately 8:08 A.M. while at 64 N. Fourth St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the said defendant, Alicia M. Oatman, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-01566-19, issued by the City of Fulton Court on 01-29-2020 for failure to appear in court as required.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-53 Arrest Date: 02/04/2020 Arrest Time: 08:08

Last: OATMAN First: ALICIA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 64 N FOURTH ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 05/27/1991 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the fourth day of February 2020 at approximately 8:08 A.M. while at 64 N. Fourth St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the said defendant, Alicia M. Oatman, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-01564-19, issued by the City of Fulton Court on 01-29-2020 for failure to appear in court as required.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-54 Arrest Date: 02/04/2020 Arrest Time: 08:08

Last: OATMAN First: ALICIA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 64 N FOURTH ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 05/27/1991 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the fourth day of February 2020 at approximately 8:08 A.M. while at 64 N. Fourth St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the said defendant, Alicia M. Oatman, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Oswego County Court and signed by Hon. Todd on 01-29-2020 for failure to appear in court as required.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-55 Arrest Date: 02/05/2020 Arrest Time: 06:00

Last: CRAIG First: DANIEL Middle/Suffix: VINCENT

Address: 8792 SR 104 Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 09/01/1992 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 5th day of February, 2020 at approximately 6:00 AM while in the

500 block of Oneida St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Daniel V. Craig was arrested on Bench Warrant

CR-01616-19. Said warrant was signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne

of the City of Fulton Court on 1/29/2020 for the said defendant having failed to appear to court as ordered to answer the original charge of Criminal Trespass Third Degree.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-57 Arrest Date: 02/05/2020 Arrest Time: 10:08

Last: WAITE First: MEGAN Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 51 S. ELEVENTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/28/1998 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 5TH day of February, 2020, at approximately 10:08AM, while at 51 S. Eleventh St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Megan M. Waite, was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued by the City of Fulton Court on 01/29/2020 for the defendant failing to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-60 Arrest Date: 02/06/2020 Arrest Time: 05:12

Last: SMITH First: DAVID Middle/Suffix: M JR

Address: 116 BEECH ST. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/23/1985 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 6th day of February, 2020, at approximately 5:12 am, while at 116

Beech St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, David Smith, was arrested on a Felony Bench Warrant, WA

19-00556. Said warrant was issued by the Oswego County Court and signed

by Honorable Todd on 08/01/2019 for the defendant violating his sentence by failing to pay restitution.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-62 Arrest Date: 02/06/2020 Arrest Time: 20:39

Last: PERRY First: NICHOLAS Middle/Suffix: RAYMOND

Address: 620 CAYUGA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/25/1994 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

——-

On February 6th, 2020 at about 8:39pm, while at 620 Cayuga St., Fulton, NY 13069, the defendant, Nicholas Raymond Perry, was arrested on the charge of Harassment in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the about date, and location at about 8:00pm the

defendant did commit the offense of Harassment in the Second Degree,

during a domestic dispute with the victim, Susan Williams, when the

defendant slapped your victim across the face. The defendant’s actions did harass, annoy and alarm your victim.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-63 Arrest Date: 02/06/2020 Arrest Time: 20:27

Last: CARR First: HENRY Middle/Suffix: N

Address: 238 RATHBURN RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 10/08/1998 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER J. OKUN

Narrative

——-

On the 6th day of February, 2020, at approximately 8:27 P.M., while at 311 Cayuga St. Apt. 5 in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Henry N. Carr, was arrested for two counts of

Harassment in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, time, and location, the

defendant, during the course of a physical domestic dispute with one of the victims, Newman, did grab her with both hands and pulled her outside. It is further alleged that once outside with Newman, the defendant did pick her up and slam her to the ground. It is also alleged that the defendant did push the other victim, Dann, to the ground with both of his hands as she attempted to get the defendant away from Newman. The said actions of the defendant did harass, annoy, and alarm said victims.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND (2 Counts)

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-65 Arrest Date: 02/07/2020 Arrest Time: 22:12

Last: GRINNELL First: CHAD Middle/Suffix: EVERETT

Address: 423 UTICA ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/28/1982 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 7th day of February, 2020 at approximately 10:12 P.M., while in the 500 block of Utica St, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Chad E. Grinnell, was arrested for petit larceny.

It is alleged that on the 25th of January, 2020 at approximately 6:00 P.M., while at 368 W. First St. S., Family Dollar, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Chad E. Grinnell, did

intentionally steal a Family Dollar basket full of assorted merchandise with a total value of $99.55. The said Defendant did exit the store carrying the basket of said items without making any attempt to pay for them.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

_________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-67 Arrest Date: 02/09/2020 Arrest Time: 17:09

Last: AVERY First: NICOLE Middle/Suffix: AMBER

Address: 508 CAYUGA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/29/1986 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On the 9th day of August, 2020, at approximately 5:09 P.M, while at 508

Cayuga St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Nicole A. Avery was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and harassment in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location at

approximately 4:50 P.M., the said defendant Nicole A. Avery did engage in a physical domestic dispute with the victim, a person less than 17 years of age. During the course of said dispute, the defendant did punch the victim in the right side of the face with a closed fist causing the victim redness to her right cheek and minor pain. Said actions by the defendant were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, and moral welfare of the victim.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-69 Arrest Date: 02/09/2020 Arrest Time: 22:03

Last: DEMOTT First: JASON Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 114 LEITCH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/29/1984 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

——-

On February 9th, 2020 at about 10:03pm, while at 12 W. First St. S., Price Chopper, the defendant, Jason M. Demott, was arrested for the charge of Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the above said date, and location at about 9:50pm the defendant did conceal a box of Hot Pockets, valued at $2.50, in his pants pocket. The defendant did further open three more boxes of Hot Pockets, valued at $2.50 each, and place the Hot Pockets from within the boxes in his pants pockets. The total value of the items concealed is $10.00.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...