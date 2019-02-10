Cop Logs: Fulton PD 02/04/2019 – 02/10/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 02/04/2019 – 02/10/2019

Arrests From 02/04/2019 To 02/10/2019

————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-86 Arrest Date: 02/04/2019 Arrest Time: 03:07



Last: AUBERTINE First: KAREN Middle/Suffix: MARYAddress: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____DOB: 07/23/1986 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On 02/04/19 at about 3:07 AM, while in the 50 block of W. First St. S., in

the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant,

Karen M. Aubertine, was arrested for two counts of obstructing governmental

administration in the second degree, and one count of criminal tampering in

the third degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, time, and location, the said

defendant intentionally attempted to prevent a uniformed police officer from

performing an official function by running away from the scene of a domestic

dispute she was involved in, so that your complainant could not investigate

said complaint adequately. To wit: Police were dispatched to investigate a possible domestic dispute between a male and female, and another officer located the subjects involved in the 50 block of W. First St. S. The defendant then fled from the scene, after being told to stop by the uniformed police officer. Police located the female walking through back yards in the area. The female fled on foot in an easterly direction. After a short foot pursuit, the police were able to detain the defendant, so that the domestic dispute could be investigated.

It is further alleged that at about 3:35 Am, while at the Fulton Police

Department, the defendant failed to cooperate with the booking process, as

is required by law after her arrest for a misdemeanor, thereby obstructing

governmental administration again. Also while at the police department, the

said defendant intentionally plugged the toilet in the cell, and spit and threw

toilet water onto the floor outside the cell. Said actions by the defendant will cause substantial inconvenience to maintenance staff to unclog the toilet and clean the contaminated area.

Charges

——-

OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL ADMIN 2ND (2 Counts)

CRIMINAL TAMPERING 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-87 Arrest Date: 02/04/2019 Arrest Time: 09:20

Last: BOYKE First: WILLIAM Middle/Suffix: C

Address: 15 W. FIFTH ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/20/1982 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 4th day of February, 2019 at approximately 9:20 A.M., while at 141

S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

said defendant William C. Boyke was arrested for failure to register as a sex

offender.

It’s alleged that on the 25th day of December, 2018, while at 802 Oneida

St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said

defendant William C. Boyke, a registered level one sex offender did fail to

register an address change with the New York State Department of Criminal

Justice Services within ten calender days. The defendant did move form 802

Oneida St., in the City of Fulton on November 24, 2018. The defendant’s

address could not be verified due to him not being at the residence. The

defendant did move out of 802 Oneida St. on or about December 25, 2018

and has not registered a new address with the New York State Department

of Criminal Justice Services as of February 3, 2019.

Charges

——-

FAILURE TO REGISTER – SEX OFFENDER

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-88 Arrest Date: 02/04/2019 Arrest Time: 22:21

Last: GABBARD First: KAREN Middle/Suffix: R

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/31/1989 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 4TH day of February, 2019, at approximately 10:21PM, while at 756

S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Karen R. Gabbard, was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued by

the City of Fulton court on 01/16/2019 for the defendant having failed to

appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-89 Arrest Date: 02/05/2019 Arrest Time: 22:20

Last: DANIELS First: ERICK Middle/Suffix: I

Address: 57 WILSON RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: CENTRAL SQUARE State: NY Zip: 13036_____

DOB: 04/25/1994 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 4th day of February, 2019, at approximately 10:20PM, while at 756

S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Erick I. Daniels, was arrested for Criminal Impersonation in the

second degree.

On the above mentioned date, time, and location the defendant did commit

the offense of Criminal Impersonation in the second degree. The defendant

did provide the name of Trey Larry Dias, with date of birth 04/25/1994, to a

uniformed Police Officer who was investigating a domestic dispute, while

knowing said information provided was false. The defendant did provide such

false information to obtain the benefit of not being arrested on an active New

York State Parole warrant that had been issued for his arrest.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-90 Arrest Date: 02/04/2019 Arrest Time: 22:10

Last: HUBER First: CHAD Middle/Suffix: KEAHALLI

Address: 77 CRESTVIEW CR Bldg: Apt:

City: CENTRAL SQUARE State: NY Zip: 13036_____

DOB: 06/18/1982 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 4th day of February, 2019, at approximately 10:10pm, while at 756

S. First St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Chad K. Huber, was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the

Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location, at

approximately 9:51pm, the defendant did intentionally disobey a lawful

mandate being a duly served stay away Order of Protection, numbered

2018-000148, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Honorable

David Hawthorne on 11/14/2018 and expiring on 11/14/2019. The defendant

violated said order when he was at the residence and in the presence of the

protected party.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-92 Arrest Date: 02/05/2019 Arrest Time: 22:30

Last: MENKINS First: CHRISTIE Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: 15 W. FIFTH ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/29/1975 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

——-

On the fifth day of February, 2019 at approximately 10:30 P.M. while at 15

W. Fifth St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Christie L. Menkins was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the

fourth degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location at approximately

10:11 P.M. the said defendant did intentionally prevent the victim from

contacting emergency services, by grabbing the victim’s cell phone and

throwing it on the ground while he was on the phone with 911 emergency

services, attempting to report the crime of Criminal Contempt.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-93 Arrest Date: 02/05/2019 Arrest Time: 22:30

Last: BOYKE First: WILLIAM Middle/Suffix: C

Address: 15 W. FIFTH ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/20/1982 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 5th day of February 2019, at approximately 10:30 pm, while at 15

W. Fifth St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the said defendant, William C. Boyke was arrested for criminal contempt in

the second degree.

On the above date, time and location, the said defendant did commit

criminal the offense of contempt in the second degree, when he violated a

duly served order of protection signed by the Hon. David Hawthorne on

10/26/2018 and expiring on 10/26/2019. The said defendant did violate the

said order by being inside the residence of the protected party.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-94 Arrest Date: 02/06/2019 Arrest Time: 02:54

Last: ROSARIO First: MICHAEL Middle/Suffix: JOSEPH

Address: 418 ONEIDA ST. Bldg: Apt: UPPER

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/12/1994 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 6th day of February, 2019, at approximately 3:06 A.M., while in the

400 block of Worth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the said defendant Michael J. Rosario, was arrested for aggravated

unlicensed operator in the third degree, unlicensed operator, improper turn

signal, and no left side mirror.

It is alleged that on the above date at approximately 2:54 A.M., while at the

intersection of W. Third St. S. at Jerome St., in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did operate a motor vehicle in a

northerly direction on W. Third St. S. The defendant did turn on his left turn

signal and proceeded to turn the vehicle right at Jerome St. Furthermore the

operator was found to have a suspended, non-driver ID, and no left side view

mirror. Said defendant’s license was suspended for 7 counts of failure to

answer a summons in the City of Fulton Court.

Charges

——-

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

IMPROPER – NO SIGNAL

NO MIRROR/NO LEFTSIDE VIEW MIRROR

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-95 Arrest Date: 02/06/2019 Arrest Time: 09:32

Last: FREDENBURG First: AMANDA Middle/Suffix: LYNNE

Address: 419 ERIE ST. Bldg: Apt: LOWER

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/13/1989 Arresting Officer: STEPHEN C. LUNN JR.

Narrative

——-

On the 6th day of February, 2019 the said defendant, Amanda Fredenburg

was arrested at 555 South State Street, Syracuse NY for a bench warrant

issued in Fulton City Court by Hon. D. Hawthorne due to the defendant failing

to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-98 Arrest Date: 02/06/2019 Arrest Time: 18:42

Last: BOYKE First: WILLIAM Middle/Suffix: C

Address: 15 W. FIFTH ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/20/1982 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 6th day of February 2019, at approximately 6:42 pm, while at 15 W.

Fifth St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

said defendant, William C. Boyke was arrested for criminal contempt in the

second degree.

On the above date, time and location, the said defendant did commit the

offense of criminal contempt in the second degree, when he violated a duly

served order of protection signed by the Hon. David Hawthorne on

10/26/2018 and expiring on 10/26/2019. The said defendant did violate the

said order by being inside the residence with the protected party.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-99 Arrest Date: 02/07/2019 Arrest Time: 01:21

Last: BURR First: CHRISTOPHER Middle/Suffix: ALLEN

Address: 90 CANAL RD./ HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: PHOENIX State: NY Zip: 13135_____

DOB: 12/04/1986 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 7th day of February, 2019 at approximately 1:21AM, while at 67 S.

Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Christopher A. Burr, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a

Weapon in the third degree, Menacing in the second degree, Unlawful

Imprisonment in the second degree, and Harassment in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the 4th day of February, 2019, at approximately 2:00

A.M., while at 102 W. Second St. S., City of Fulton, the defendant did during

the course of a physical domestic dispute, commit the offense of criminal

possession of a weapon in the fourth degree by displaying a 6 or 7 inch fixed

blade knife and held it to his side while telling the victim that she was not allowed to leave the room they were in. The victim felt threatened and scared to leave because of the defendant’s actions. The defendant did posses a dangerous instrument while being previously convicted of unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine in the third degree on 04/07/2017 in the City of Oswego Court. Furthermore during the same said dispute the defendant did, strike the victim, in the face several times with a closed fist. The victim did have a swollen left eye that was bruised along with blood leaking from her nostril. The defendants actions did cause the victim to feel harassed, annoyed, and alarmed.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 3RD

HARASSMENT 2ND

MENACING 2ND

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-104 Arrest Date: 02/07/2019 Arrest Time: 17:00

Last: PEARSON First: SEAN Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 409 TEMPLE ST Bldg: Apt:

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13204_____

DOB: 09/30/1981 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 7th day of February, 2019 at approximately 5:00 pm while at 555 S.

State St. in the City of Syracuse, County of Onondaga, State of New York,

the said defendant, Sean Pearson, was arrested on a bench warrant issued

by the Hon. Judge Hawthorne of the Fulton City Court on the 26 day of July,

2013 for failing to pay a fine.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-106 Arrest Date: 02/08/2019 Arrest Time: 01:27

Last: WINSLOW First: KEVIN Middle/Suffix: ANTHONY

Address: 620 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 12/17/1968 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

——-

On February 8, 2019, at approximately 1:27 AM, while at 620 West

Second Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Kevin

A. Winslow, was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket number CR-00040-19,

issued by the Fulton City Court and signed by the Honorable David

Hawthorne. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in

court for the purpose of arraignment.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-107 Arrest Date: 02/08/2019 Arrest Time: 00:14

Last: NESBITT First: DUSTIN Middle/Suffix: DWIGHT

Address: 416 PARK ST. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/16/1985 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 8th day of February, 2019, at approximately 12:14AM, while at 416

Park St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Dustin D. Nesbitt, was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a

Child.

It is alleged that on the 7th day of February, 2019, between 1:00AM and

2:00AM, while at 416 Park St., City of Fulton, the defendant did engage in a

verbal dispute with the victim while a seven year old child was in the home. During the said dispute the defendant did intentionally slam the front exterior door in close proximity to the child causing the door to strike the child in the left side of the head and left shoulder. Said actions of the defendant caused the child to sustain an abrasion on his left shoulder and a small laceration on the left side of his head. The defendants actions were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, and moral welfare of the child under the age of seventeen.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-108 Arrest Date: 02/09/2019 Arrest Time: 00:09

Last: JACKSON First: BENNIE Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 101 CAMP AVE. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13207_____

DOB: 02/20/1989 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 9th day of February, 2019, at approximately 12:09 A.M., while in the

600 block of Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the said defendant, Bennie L. Jackson, was arrested for aggravated

unlicensed operator in the third degree, unlicensed operator, and insufficient

turn signal/ less than 100 feet.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, at approximately 11:55 P.M.,

while at the intersection of S. Seventh St. at Utica St., the said defendant did

turn on his left turn signal approximately 10 feet., not the required 100 Feet.,

before making a left turn at the intersection, while operating a motor vehicle. The defendant did operate said vehicle without a driver’s license knowing his

privilege to drive in NYS was suspended. Said suspensions were for a total

of 3, two were failure to answer a summons in East Syracuse and possession and/or sale of drugs.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

INSUFFICIENT TURN SIGNAL/ LESS THAN 100′

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-109 Arrest Date: 02/09/2019 Arrest Time: 04:32

Last: PEREZ First: CLARISSA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/22/1995 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

——-

On the 9th day of February, 2019, at approximately 4:32 A.M., while at 119

W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Clarissa M. Perez, was arrested on Arrest Warrant docket

number CR-00252-19, issued by the Oswego City Court and signed by the

Hon. James Metcalf on February 7th, 2019. Said warrant was issued for

Possession of Hypodermic Instrument.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

