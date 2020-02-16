Cop Logs: Fulton PD 02/10/2020 – 02/16/2020

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 02/10/2020 – 02/16/2020

Arrests From 02/10/2020 To 02/16/2020



————————————-

_________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-72 Arrest Date: 02/10/2020 Arrest Time: 15:50

Last: HORNING First: CHRISTOPHER Middle/Suffix: MATTHEW

Address: 15 YATES AVE. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 09/28/1989 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 10th day of February, 2020, at approximately 3:50 P.M., while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Christopher M. Horning was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Oswego County Court and signed by the Honorable Donald Todd on 02/02/2018. Said warrant was issued for the defendant having violated his sentence and failing to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-73 Arrest Date: 02/11/2020 Arrest Time: 08:19

Last: AVERY First: BRET Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 508 CAYUGA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/15/1958 Arresting Officer: STEPHEN C. LUNN JR.

Narrative

——-

On February 11, 2020, at approximately 8:19 AM, while at 508 Cayuga

Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Bret L. Avery, was arrested for the crime of endangering the welfare of a child.

It is alleged that on February 10, 2020, at approximately 9:45 PM, while at the above location, the said defendant, being the parent of a juvenile delinquent, failed and refused to exercise reasonable diligence in the control of such child. The defendant left his residence and refused to take custody of said child, after being told that she was going to be turned over to him by police officers. The defendant is the biological father and responsible for the care and custody of said juvenile.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-74 Arrest Date: 02/12/2020 Arrest Time: 08:19

Last: SAVERY First: KELSEY Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 717 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: A-5

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/23/1989 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 12th day of February, 2020, at approximately 8:19 A.M., while at 717 W. Broadway, Apt A-5, while in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Kelsey R. Savery was arrested on a bench warrant issued by the Hon. David Hawthorne on the 21st day of November, 2019, for the defendant having failed to pay fines, fees, and surcharges in the amount of $270.00.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-75 Arrest Date: 02/11/2020 Arrest Time: 15:00

Last: FREDENBURG First: AMANDA Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 419 ERIE ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/13/1989 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 11th day of February, 2020 at approximately 3:00 P.M. while at 419

Cayuga St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Amanda L. Fredenburg, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by the by Volney Town Court.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-78 Arrest Date: 02/16/2020 Arrest Time: 03:06

Last: BENTLEY First: ZACHARY Middle/Suffix: RYAN

Address: 21 PERRY RD Bldg: Apt: REAR

City: PENNELLVILLE State: NY Zip: 13132_____

DOB: 02/15/1998 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of February, 2020, at 3:06am, while at 1013 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant Zachary R. Bentley, was arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant (docket number CR-01771-19), issued on the 13th day of February, 2020 by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne, City Court Judge, City of Fulton.

It is alleged that on the 19th day of December, 2019, at about 10:56am, the said defendant did knowingly operate a black 2006 Jeep four door in the 100 block of S. Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, while knowing he does not possess a license to operate a motor vehicle and knowing his privilege to operate a motor vehicle has been suspended eleven times on five separate occasions.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-79 Arrest Date: 02/16/2020 Arrest Time: 03:06

Last: BENTLEY First: ZACHARY Middle/Suffix: RYAN

Address: 21 PERRY RD Bldg: Apt: REAR

City: PENNELLVILLE State: NY Zip: 13132_____

DOB: 02/15/1998 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of February 2020 at approximately 3:06 A.M. while at 1013 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Zachary R. Bentley, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-01697-19, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Hon. Hawthorne on 02-13-2020 for failure to appear in court as required.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-80 Arrest Date: 02/16/2020 Arrest Time: 14:26

Last: SCHLEICHER First: GEORGE Middle/Suffix: W JR

Address: 818 CR 53 Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 07/05/1971 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER J. OKUN

Narrative

——-

On 02/16/2020 at approximately 2:26 P.M., while at 411 Utica St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant George W. Schleicher Jr. was arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant issued for the offenses of criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, harassment in the second degree, and petit larceny. Said warrant, docket number CR-01795-19 was issued by the City of Fulton Court on 01/09/2020 and signed by the Hon. D. Hawthorne.

It is alleged, that on 12/21/2019 at approximately 12:02 A.M, while at 411 Utica St. in the City of Fulton, the said defendant did engage in a physical domestic dispute with the victim. It is also alleged that during the course of such dispute, the defendant did place his hand over the victim’s mouth and apply pressure, while holding her down on the floor. Such actions by the defendant impede the normal breathing and restricted the movement of the victim. It is further alleged, that during this dispute the defendant grabbed the victim by the arms and pushed her, subjecting her to unwanted physical contact and causing bruising on her arms. Furthermore, it is alleged that the defendant did steal a Samsung cellular phone belonging to the victim prior to leaving the residence. Said cellular phone being valued at

approximately $140.00.

Charges

——-

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRCULATION

HARASSMENT 2ND

PETIT LARCENY

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

