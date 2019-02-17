Cop Logs: Fulton PD 02/11/2019 – 02/17/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 02/11/2019 – 02/17/2019
Arrests From 02/11/2019 To 02/17/2019
————————————-
Arrest No.: 2019-112 Arrest Date: 02/11/2019 Arrest Time: 06:27
Last: BOYLE First: JENNA Middle/Suffix: M
Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 04/13/1993 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH
Narrative
——-
On the 11th day of February 2019, at approximately 6:27 am, in the 500
block of Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New
York, the said defendant, Jenna M. Boyle, was arrested on a bench warrant,
docket number CR-03115-18, and an arrest warrant, docket number
CR-00120-19, both issued through the City of Oswego Court by the Hon.
James Metcalf. The said bench warrant was issued for failure to appear. The
said arrest warrant was issued for unlawful possession of marihuana.
Charges
——-
OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-113 Arrest Date: 02/12/2019 Arrest Time: 23:15
Last: BROWN First: DWAYNE Middle/Suffix: ROMAINE
Address: 801 DANFORTH ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13205_____
DOB: 11/14/1991 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING
Narrative
——-
On the 12th of February, 2019 at approximately 11:15 PM while at 712
Oneida St. Apt. 1 in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,
the defendant Dwayne R. Brown was arrested for Criminal Impersonation
Second Degree.
It is alleged that on the above stated date and location at approximately
10:30 PM the said defendant did intentionally provide your complainant, a
uniformed Police Officer, with the name of Ryan F. Phillips and a date of birth
of 11/21/1993 in an attempt to prevent your complainant from discovering he
was a wanted person through New York State Department of Corrections
and Community Supervision.
Charges
——-
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-114 Arrest Date: 02/13/2019 Arrest Time: 09:10
Last: HAMILTON First: SONIA Middle/Suffix: MARGARET
Address: 3194 CO RT 176 Bldg: Apt:
City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____
DOB: 05/19/1981 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING
Narrative
——-
On the 13th day of February, 2019 at approximately 9:10 A.M., while at 141
S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant, Sonia M. Hamilton, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by
the City of Fulton Court on 06/26/2018 for the offense of Petit Larceny.
It is alleged that on the 10th day of June, 2018, at approximately 7:15P.M.,
while at 909 W. First St. S., Tops Market, City of Fulton, the said defendant
did steal numerous grocery items, the total of those items being $495.98 and
exited the store, passing all points of sale without making any attempt to pay
for said items.
Charges
——-
PETIT LARCENY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-116 Arrest Date: 02/13/2019 Arrest Time: 21:55
Last: HUBER First: MELISSA Middle/Suffix: ANN
Address: 756 S. FIRST ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_
DOB: 12/07/1983 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING
Narrative
——-
On the 13th day of February, 2019, at approximately 9:55 pm, while at 756
S. First St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant, Melissa A Huber, was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the
Second Degree.
It is alleged on the 4th day of February, 2019, at approximately 9:51 pm,
while at 756 S. First St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York
the defendant did intentionally disobey a lawful mandate being a duly served
stay away Order of Protection issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed
by the Honorable David J. Roman on 12/22/2018 and expiring on
06/22/2019. The defendant violated said order by allowing the protected
party, Chad K. Huber, to be at her residence while in her presence.
Charges
——-
CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-117 Arrest Date: 02/11/2019 Arrest Time: 17:07
Last: SMITH First: ALLYSSA Middle/Suffix: M
Address: 8 S. THIRD ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768
DOB: 02/06/2000 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER
Narrative
——-
On the 11th day of February, 2019 at approximately 5:07 P.M. while at 126
Cayuga St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant, Allyssa M. Smith, was arrested for petit larceny.
It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location at approximately
4:50 P.M. the defendant did steal property from Dollar General while acting in
concert with co-defendant, Krystal L. Smith, by secreting assorted cosmetic
items inside of her purse and passed all points of sale without paying for said
items valued at $103.80.
Charges
——-
PETIT LARCENY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-118 Arrest Date: 02/11/2019 Arrest Time: 17:07
Last: SMITH First: KRYSTAL Middle/Suffix: LEE
Address: 8 S. THIRD ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768
DOB: 09/14/1999 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER
Narrative
——-
On the 11th day of February, 2019 at approximately 5:07 P.M. while at 126
Cayuga St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant, Krystal L. Smith, was arrested for petit larceny.
It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location at approximately
4:50 P.M. the defendant did steal property from Dollar General by taking
assorted cosmetic items off the shelf and handing said items off to
co-defendant, Allyssa M. Smith, who secreted said items into her purse and
passed all points of sale with out paying for said items valued at $103.80.
Charges
——-
PETIT LARCENY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-119 Arrest Date: 02/14/2019 Arrest Time: 08:55
Last: HALL First: GERALD Middle/Suffix: THOMAS JR
Address: 7212 SR 104 Bldg: Apt: 20
City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____
DOB: 09/15/1979 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA
Narrative
——-
On February 14, 2019, at approximately 8:55 AM, while at 141 South First
Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Gerald T. Hall
Jr. was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket number CR-00123-19, issued
by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne.
Said warrant was issued for the crimes of robbery in the first degree, burglary
in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and
grand larceny in the fourth degree.
It is alleged that on December 11, 2018, at approximately 1:18 AM, while
at 405 Utica Street, upper apartment, in the City of Fulton, State of New York,
the said defendant did, during the course of the commission of a burglary,
forcibly steal property while threatening the use of a dangerous instrument.
To wit; the said defendant, while acting on concert with co-defendant Ronnie
Jerome Davis, did enter the residence of the victim and did possess a green and black knife which he displayed while he stole a tan Sentry safe containing approximately thirteen watches, valued at approximately $500.00 and a black shoulder bag containing $1,000.00 in US currency bills, a New York State EBT card and two Visa gift cards with a combined value of $200.00.
Charges
——-
ROBBERY 1ST
BURGLARY 1ST
CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 3RD
GRAND LARCENY 4TH
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-124 Arrest Date: 02/15/2019 Arrest Time: 14:19
Last: GILBERT First: AUSTIN Middle/Suffix: R
Address: 242 ENGLES RD Bldg: Apt:
City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____
DOB: 05/19/1995 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL
Narrative
——-
On February 15, 2019, at approximately 2:19 PM, while at West
Broadway and West Third Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the
defendant, Austin R. Gilbert, was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket
number CR-01697-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the
Honorable David Hawthorne. Said warrant was issued for criminal mischief
in the third degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, criminal
obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, two counts of endangering the
welfare of a child and two counts of harassment in the second degree.
It is alleged that on September 4, 2018, at approximately 2:32 PM, while
at 1100 Emery Street, apartment 214, in the City of Fulton, the said
defendant did knowingly and intentionally engage in a physical domestic
dispute with the adult victim. While the defendant was inside the victim’s apartment he did grab the victim by the hair and forced her to the floor. While on the floor, the defendant sat on the victim’s chest area and pinned her arms down by using his knees, effectively restraining her movement. The defendant then placed his knee over the victim’s neck and intentionally applied pressure with his shin, causing the victim to have difficulty breathing. Furthermore, the defendant began throwing items within the living room of the apartment. The defendant did cause damage to several items which consisted of a fish tank, a coffee table, an end table and a television totaling $669.00. The defendant did throw and damage said items in the presence of two children. The defendant threw the end table which struck one of the vitims in the chest and face. Said actions of the defendant were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental and moral welfare of the children.
Charges
——-
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD
UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND
CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC
ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (2 Counts)
HARASSMENT 2ND (2 Counts)
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-125 Arrest Date: 02/15/2019 Arrest Time: 21:45
Last: REINHARDT First: ACHILLES Middle/Suffix: SHAWN
Address: 102 S. 3RD ST. Bldg: Apt: 2
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768
DOB: 03/06/1997 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE
Narrative
——-
On the 15th day of February, 2019, at approximately 9:45 pm, while at
141 S. First St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant, Achilles S. Reinhardt, was arrested on an outside agency bench
warrant, WPR # 4195231, issued on 01/17/2019 and signed by an
empowered authority. The defendant was later turned over to Trooper Beck
on said warrant.
Charges
——-
OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-126 Arrest Date: 02/13/2019 Arrest Time: 14:17
Last: BARTLETT First: TIMOTHY Middle/Suffix: J JR
Address: 203 MCDOUGALL RD. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 04/07/1994 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING
Narrative
——-
On the 13th day of February, 2019, at approximately 2:17pm, while in the
900 block of S. First St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New
York, the defendant, Timothy Bartlett, was arrested on a Bench Warrant,
numbered CR-02254-18, issued by the City of Oswego Court and signed by
Hon. Metcalf on 11/16/2018. Said warrant was issued for the defendant
failing to appear in court on a pending criminal action.
Charges
——-
OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT ARREST