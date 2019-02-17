Cop Logs: Fulton PD 02/11/2019 – 02/17/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 02/11/2019 – 02/17/2019

Arrests From 02/11/2019 To 02/17/2019

Arrest No.: 2019-112 Arrest Date: 02/11/2019 Arrest Time: 06:27

Last: BOYLE First: JENNA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/13/1993 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

On the 11th day of February 2019, at approximately 6:27 am, in the 500

block of Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the said defendant, Jenna M. Boyle, was arrested on a bench warrant,

docket number CR-03115-18, and an arrest warrant, docket number

CR-00120-19, both issued through the City of Oswego Court by the Hon.

James Metcalf. The said bench warrant was issued for failure to appear. The

said arrest warrant was issued for unlawful possession of marihuana.

Charges

OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-113 Arrest Date: 02/12/2019 Arrest Time: 23:15

Last: BROWN First: DWAYNE Middle/Suffix: ROMAINE

Address: 801 DANFORTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13205_____

DOB: 11/14/1991 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 12th of February, 2019 at approximately 11:15 PM while at 712

Oneida St. Apt. 1 in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant Dwayne R. Brown was arrested for Criminal Impersonation

Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the above stated date and location at approximately

10:30 PM the said defendant did intentionally provide your complainant, a

uniformed Police Officer, with the name of Ryan F. Phillips and a date of birth

of 11/21/1993 in an attempt to prevent your complainant from discovering he

was a wanted person through New York State Department of Corrections

and Community Supervision.

Charges

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND

Arrest No.: 2019-114 Arrest Date: 02/13/2019 Arrest Time: 09:10

Last: HAMILTON First: SONIA Middle/Suffix: MARGARET

Address: 3194 CO RT 176 Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 05/19/1981 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 13th day of February, 2019 at approximately 9:10 A.M., while at 141

S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Sonia M. Hamilton, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by

the City of Fulton Court on 06/26/2018 for the offense of Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 10th day of June, 2018, at approximately 7:15P.M.,

while at 909 W. First St. S., Tops Market, City of Fulton, the said defendant

did steal numerous grocery items, the total of those items being $495.98 and

exited the store, passing all points of sale without making any attempt to pay

for said items.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2019-116 Arrest Date: 02/13/2019 Arrest Time: 21:55

Last: HUBER First: MELISSA Middle/Suffix: ANN

Address: 756 S. FIRST ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 12/07/1983 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 13th day of February, 2019, at approximately 9:55 pm, while at 756

S. First St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Melissa A Huber, was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the

Second Degree.

It is alleged on the 4th day of February, 2019, at approximately 9:51 pm,

while at 756 S. First St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York

the defendant did intentionally disobey a lawful mandate being a duly served

stay away Order of Protection issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed

by the Honorable David J. Roman on 12/22/2018 and expiring on

06/22/2019. The defendant violated said order by allowing the protected

party, Chad K. Huber, to be at her residence while in her presence.

Charges

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

Arrest No.: 2019-117 Arrest Date: 02/11/2019 Arrest Time: 17:07

Last: SMITH First: ALLYSSA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 8 S. THIRD ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 02/06/2000 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

On the 11th day of February, 2019 at approximately 5:07 P.M. while at 126

Cayuga St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Allyssa M. Smith, was arrested for petit larceny.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location at approximately

4:50 P.M. the defendant did steal property from Dollar General while acting in

concert with co-defendant, Krystal L. Smith, by secreting assorted cosmetic

items inside of her purse and passed all points of sale without paying for said

items valued at $103.80.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2019-118 Arrest Date: 02/11/2019 Arrest Time: 17:07

Last: SMITH First: KRYSTAL Middle/Suffix: LEE

Address: 8 S. THIRD ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 09/14/1999 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

On the 11th day of February, 2019 at approximately 5:07 P.M. while at 126

Cayuga St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Krystal L. Smith, was arrested for petit larceny.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location at approximately

4:50 P.M. the defendant did steal property from Dollar General by taking

assorted cosmetic items off the shelf and handing said items off to

co-defendant, Allyssa M. Smith, who secreted said items into her purse and

passed all points of sale with out paying for said items valued at $103.80.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2019-119 Arrest Date: 02/14/2019 Arrest Time: 08:55

Last: HALL First: GERALD Middle/Suffix: THOMAS JR

Address: 7212 SR 104 Bldg: Apt: 20

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 09/15/1979 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

On February 14, 2019, at approximately 8:55 AM, while at 141 South First

Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Gerald T. Hall

Jr. was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket number CR-00123-19, issued

by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne.

Said warrant was issued for the crimes of robbery in the first degree, burglary

in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and

grand larceny in the fourth degree.

It is alleged that on December 11, 2018, at approximately 1:18 AM, while

at 405 Utica Street, upper apartment, in the City of Fulton, State of New York,

the said defendant did, during the course of the commission of a burglary,

forcibly steal property while threatening the use of a dangerous instrument.

To wit; the said defendant, while acting on concert with co-defendant Ronnie

Jerome Davis, did enter the residence of the victim and did possess a green and black knife which he displayed while he stole a tan Sentry safe containing approximately thirteen watches, valued at approximately $500.00 and a black shoulder bag containing $1,000.00 in US currency bills, a New York State EBT card and two Visa gift cards with a combined value of $200.00.

Charges

ROBBERY 1ST

BURGLARY 1ST

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 3RD

GRAND LARCENY 4TH

Arrest No.: 2019-124 Arrest Date: 02/15/2019 Arrest Time: 14:19

Last: GILBERT First: AUSTIN Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 242 ENGLES RD Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 05/19/1995 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

On February 15, 2019, at approximately 2:19 PM, while at West

Broadway and West Third Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the

defendant, Austin R. Gilbert, was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket

number CR-01697-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the

Honorable David Hawthorne. Said warrant was issued for criminal mischief

in the third degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, criminal

obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, two counts of endangering the

welfare of a child and two counts of harassment in the second degree.

It is alleged that on September 4, 2018, at approximately 2:32 PM, while

at 1100 Emery Street, apartment 214, in the City of Fulton, the said

defendant did knowingly and intentionally engage in a physical domestic

dispute with the adult victim. While the defendant was inside the victim’s apartment he did grab the victim by the hair and forced her to the floor. While on the floor, the defendant sat on the victim’s chest area and pinned her arms down by using his knees, effectively restraining her movement. The defendant then placed his knee over the victim’s neck and intentionally applied pressure with his shin, causing the victim to have difficulty breathing. Furthermore, the defendant began throwing items within the living room of the apartment. The defendant did cause damage to several items which consisted of a fish tank, a coffee table, an end table and a television totaling $669.00. The defendant did throw and damage said items in the presence of two children. The defendant threw the end table which struck one of the vitims in the chest and face. Said actions of the defendant were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental and moral welfare of the children.

Charges

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (2 Counts)

HARASSMENT 2ND (2 Counts)

Arrest No.: 2019-125 Arrest Date: 02/15/2019 Arrest Time: 21:45

Last: REINHARDT First: ACHILLES Middle/Suffix: SHAWN

Address: 102 S. 3RD ST. Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 03/06/1997 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

On the 15th day of February, 2019, at approximately 9:45 pm, while at

141 S. First St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Achilles S. Reinhardt, was arrested on an outside agency bench

warrant, WPR # 4195231, issued on 01/17/2019 and signed by an

empowered authority. The defendant was later turned over to Trooper Beck

on said warrant.

Charges

OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-126 Arrest Date: 02/13/2019 Arrest Time: 14:17

Last: BARTLETT First: TIMOTHY Middle/Suffix: J JR

Address: 203 MCDOUGALL RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/07/1994 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 13th day of February, 2019, at approximately 2:17pm, while in the

900 block of S. First St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Timothy Bartlett, was arrested on a Bench Warrant,

numbered CR-02254-18, issued by the City of Oswego Court and signed by

Hon. Metcalf on 11/16/2018. Said warrant was issued for the defendant

failing to appear in court on a pending criminal action.

Charges

OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT ARREST

