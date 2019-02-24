Cop Logs: Fulton PD 02/18/2019 – 02/24/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 02/18/2019 – 02/24/2019

Arrests From 02/18/2019 To 02/24/2019

————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-127 Arrest Date: 02/18/2019 Arrest Time: 21:56

Last: STOTT First: BLAKE Middle/Suffix: W.J

Address: 477 CORT 18 Bldg: Apt:

City: CENTRAL SQUARE State: NY Zip: 13036_____

DOB: 10/06/1993 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 02/18/2019 at approximately 9:56 P.M while at S. Fourth St. and

Division St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant Blake W.J Stott was arrested for the offenses of no/inadequate

plate lamps, and aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree.

It is alleged that on the above stated date, at approximately 9:45 P.M while

at E. Broadway and S. Second St. the said defendant did operate a motor vehicle in an easterly direction on E. Broadway without adequate plate lamps.

Furthermore, the defendant did operate said vehicle while his privilege to operate a motor vehicle was suspended for a total of 5 scoffs (5 on 2 dates).

Charges

——-

NO LICENSE PLATE LAMP

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-128 Arrest Date: 02/19/2019 Arrest Time: 19:39

Last: GERARD First: SHANNON Middle/Suffix: LOUISE

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/09/1989 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

——-

On the 19th day of February, 2019 at approximately 7:39 P.M. while at 828

Holly Dr. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Shannon L. Gerard, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct,

Resisting Arrest, and two counts of Harassment in the second degree.

On the above mentioned date and location at approximately 7:39 P.M. the

defendant did cause a risk of annoyance to tenants of the Holly Garden

Apartments by yelling profanities while in the hallway of said apartment

building. The defendant was told she was under arrest at which point she

dropped to the ground and stiffened her arms in an attempt to prevent

uniformed police officers from placing her into handcuffs.

Furthermore while at 141 S. First St, the Fulton Police Department, the

defendant did spit sputum and phlegm on the shoulder of a uniformed Police

Officer while in the booking room at approximately 8:30 P.M. The defendant

did spit sputum and phlegm in the face of a second uniformed Police officer

while being seated in the back of marked unit 701 for transport to the

Oswego ER at approximately 9:09 P.M.

Charges

——-

RESISTING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARASSMENT 2ND (2 Counts)

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-129 Arrest Date: 02/19/2019 Arrest Time: 23:45

Last: MILLS First: SIERRA Middle/Suffix: CHEYANNE

Address: 51 E. ONEIDA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: BALDWINSVILLE State: NY Zip: 13027_____

DOB: 08/25/1996 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 19th day of February, 2019, at approximately 11:45 P.M., while at

141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the said defendant, Sierra C. Mills, was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket

number CR-02006-18, issued by the Honorable David Hawthorne of the City

of Fulton Court on 01/10/2019 for failure to appear in court for purpose of

arraignment.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-130 Arrest Date: 02/21/2019 Arrest Time: 15:55

Last: FROST First: KATHLEEN Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 190 W. FIRST ST N. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 04/25/1994 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 13th day of February, 2019, at approximately 3:55PM while at 701

S. Fourth St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Kathleen M. Frost was arrested on a bench warrant, warrant

number 18-10037 issued by the Town of Granby Court and signed by the

Hon. Lesley C. Schmidt on 05/21/2018.

Said warrant was issued for the defendant failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-131 Arrest Date: 02/21/2019 Arrest Time: 02:15

Last: TERRAMIGGI First: JAMES Middle/Suffix: P

Address: 58 N. SIXTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 02/27/1971 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 21st day of February, 2019, at approximately 2:15 A.M., while at 141

S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

said defendant James P. Terramiggi, was arrested on a bench warrant,

docket number CR-02060-18, issued by the Hon. David Hawthorne, of the

City of Fulton Court on February 6, 2019, for having failed to appear.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-132 Arrest Date: 02/21/2019 Arrest Time: 09:00

Last: HAYNES First: MARGARET Middle/Suffix: J

Address: 133 EAST SENECA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 04/16/1971 Arresting Officer: SOPHIA GRAVES

Narrative

——-

On the 21st day of February, 2019 at 9:00 AM while at 141 S. First St. the

said defendant, Margaret J. Haynes was arrested on an arrest warrant

issued by the Fulton City Court and signed by the Hon. Hawthorne on

02/19/2019 for forgery in the second degree, petit larceny, criminal

impersonation in the second degree, and false written statement.

It is alleged that on the 20th day of November, 2018 at approximately 2:56

PM while at 115 Oneida St. the said defendant did conceal the following

items inside of her bag, Dawn Ultra original dish soap, Cascade A/P

complete fresh pods, Tide pods with Downy, Glad kitchen drawstring odor

bags, Pearlite compression underwear, two pack Wellness socks, three

packs of black under shirts, Dayquil, Degree cool rush deodorant and exited

the store passing all points of purchase, The defendant returned to the store

minutes later and concealed the following additional items inside her bag,

Dove body wash, coconut milk, Adidas male three piece cologne, and

Organix hydrating aragan oil shampoo and exited the store passing all points

of purchase. The items taken by the defendant had a total value of $120.62.

It is further alleged that on the 20th day of November, 2018 at 7:25 PM

while in the parking lot of 260 S. Second St., the said defendant did tell a

uniformed police officer, while investigating the crime of petit larceny, that her name was Michelle Shanahan, DOB 10/05/1968. The defendant did give a

false written statement and signed a sworn deposition under the name of the

victim, Michelle Shanahan, to try and get out of being charged for the crime

of petit larceny.

Charges

——-

FORGERY 2ND

PETIT LARCENY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND

FALSE WRITTEN STATEMENT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-133 Arrest Date: 02/21/2019 Arrest Time: 14:12

Last: COOK First: TINA Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 516 ROCHESTER ST. Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/07/1958 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

——-

On February 21st, 2019 at 1:45pm, while at 141 S. First St., Fulton Police

Department, the defendant, Tina Marie Cook, was arrested on the charges of

Making a Punishable False Written Statement and Falsely Reporting an

Incident in the Third Degree.

It is alleged that on September 22nd, 2018, at about 6:52am, while at 402

Worth St. in the City of Fulton, the defendant did commit the offense Falsely

Reporting and Incident in the Third Degree. The defendant did knowing the

information reported was baseless, call 911 to report four black males, one

with a long gun, holding a white male at gun point on the floor at the bottom

of the stairway in her apartment building. The serious nature of the call from

the defendant resulted in multiple police officers from multiple local agencies,

as well as members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department Emergency

Services Unit responding, only to find that no one was being held at gun point

and further no one was in the stairway at all.

It is further alleged that on the same date at about 9:13 am, while at 141 S.

First St., Fulton Police Department the defendant did commit the offense

Making a Punishable False Written Statement. The defendant did knowingly

make a false written statement to your complainant stating that four black

males, one with a long gun were holding a white male at gun point on the

floor at the bottom of the apartment building stairway, where she lives. The

defendant further stated that she only saw the males on a closed circuit,

non-recording camera system within her apartment and did not see the

males as she opened the apartment door and exited the residence through

the same stairway, as ordered by the police. After police investigation it was

determined that none of this had occurred. The defendant was read the False

Written Statement admonition at the bottom of the statement and proceeded

to sign her name therefore acknowledging that everything in the deposition

was true

Charges

——-

MAKING A PUNISHABLE FALSE WRITTEN STATEMENT

FALSELY REPORTING AN INCIDENT 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-134 Arrest Date: 02/21/2019 Arrest Time: 17:22

Last: ARNOLD First: MARK Middle/Suffix: JOSEPH

Address: 607 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/02/1982 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 21st day of February, 2019 at approximately 5:22 P.M. while at S.

Sixth St. & Academy St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Mark J. Arnold, was arrested for Criminal

Contempt in the second degree.

On the above mentioned date and location at approximately 4:51 P.M, said

defendant did violate a duly sworn stay away order of protection with the

protected party, by standing directly in front of her residence at 351 E. Broadway, while having his daughter attempt to make contact with the victim. The said order was issued by the Honorable Judge Hawthorne, case number CR-00138-19, on 02/07/19, and expires on 02/07/20. The said defendant is ordered to stay away from and refrain from any communication with the victim.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-136 Arrest Date: 02/22/2019 Arrest Time: 09:45

Last: DAVID First: WELLINGTON Middle/Suffix: BURDETTE

Address: 363 S. THIRD ST. Bldg: Apt: 4

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/24/1956 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

——-

On February 22nd, 2019 at 9:45am, while at 141 S. First St., Fulton Police

Department, the defendant, Wellington Burdette David, was arrested on the

charge of Making a Punishable False Written Statement.

It is alleged that on September 22nd, 2018 at about 9:13 am, while at 141 S.

First St., Fulton Police Department the defendant did commit the offense

Making a Punishable False Written Statement. The defendant did knowingly

make a false written statement to a Fulton Police Officer stating that four

black males, one with a long gun were holding a white male at gun point on

the floor at the bottom of the apartment building stairway, where he lives. The

defendant further stated that he only saw the males on a closed circuit,

non-recording camera system within his apartment and did not see the males

as he opened the apartment door and exited the residence through the same

stairway, as ordered by the police. After police investigation it was

determined that none of this had occurred. The defendant was read the False

Written Statement admonition at the bottom of the statement and proceeded

to sign his name therefore acknowledging that everything in the deposition

was true

Charges

——-

MAKING A PUNISHABLE FALSE WRITTEN STATEMENT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-137 Arrest Date: 02/22/2019 Arrest Time: 23:21

Last: MIDDLETON First: MICHAEL Middle/Suffix: P

Address: 18 ARABEL ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 05/23/1977 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 22nd day of February, 2019, at approximately 11:21 P.M., while on

Gilbert Mills Rd, in the Town of Volney, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Michael P. Middleton was arrested on a bench warrant,

warrant number 14-2224 issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the

Hon. David Hawthorne on 12/20/2018.

Said warrant was issued for the defendant having failed to pay as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-138 Arrest Date: 02/23/2019 Arrest Time: 02:37

Last: JENSEN First: BENJAMIN Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 154 FAIRWAY CIRCLE Bldg: Apt:

City: BALDWINSVILLE State: NY Zip: 13027_____

DOB: 10/27/1992 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 23rd day of February, 2019, at approximately 2:37 A.M., while on

the Broadway Bridge, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Benjamin M. Jensen was arrested for driving while

intoxicated, no/inadequate light, improper/no signal, improper right turn and

unlawful possession of marihuana.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date at approximately 2:25 A.M.,

while in the 50 Blk. of S. Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego,

State of New York, the said defendant did operate a motor vehicle in a southerly direction while having an inoperable headlight on the passengers side of the vehicle. While in the 150 blk of S. Second St. the said defendant did change lanes from the westernmost southbound lane into the easternmost southbound lane while failing to use a turn signal. Said defendant then made an improper right turn at the intersection of S. Second St. and E. Broadway by turning into the

southernmost westbound lane of travel. Said defendant did operate said

vehicle while in an intoxicated state. Said intoxication was shown by the

defendants, bloodshot glassy eyes, slurred speech, poor motor coordination,

odor of a consumed alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. Said

defendant was administered three standardized field sobriety tests and failed

all three.

Furthermore said defendant did possess a clear plastic bag containing a

green leafy substance similar in appearance and odor to that of marihuana

and a multicolored glass pipe containing burnt marihuana residue, which

were located in his left jacket pocket.

Charges

——-

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

IMPROPER – NO SIGNAL

IMPROPER RIGHT TURN

NO/INADEQUATE LIGHTS

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-139 Arrest Date: 02/23/2019 Arrest Time: 08:52

Last: REVOIR First: KEVIN Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/08/1978 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On 02/23/19 at about 8:52 AM, while at 217 W. First St. S., in the City of

Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Kevin M.

Revoir, was arrested for six counts of criminal contempt first degree and six

counts of aggravated family offense.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, time, and location, the said

defendant was found to be inside the home of the victim and her four

children, all of whom are protected parties in two separate orders of

protection against the defendant. One order was issued on 08/26/18 by the

Honorable David J. Roman of Fulton City Court, and it orders the defendant

to stay away from the victim. The other order was issued on 10/09/18 by the

Honorable James K. Eby of Oswego County Family Court, and it orders the

defendant to stay away from the victim and all four of their children in

common. It is further alleged that the actions of the defendant occurred while

he was previously convicted of criminal contempt second degree in Fulton

City Court on 04/16/15.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE (6 Counts)

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST (6 Counts)

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-140 Arrest Date: 02/23/2019 Arrest Time: 01:15

Last: WOOD First: NICOLE Middle/Suffix: H

Address: 102 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/15/1982 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 23RD day of February, 2019, at approximately 1:15AM , while in

the 200 block of Kellogg St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Nicole H. Wood, was arrested on an active warrant

through the Oswego City Police Department.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-141 Arrest Date: 02/24/2019 Arrest Time: 04:19

Last: REYNOLDS First: DARRICK Middle/Suffix: A

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: State: NY Zip: __________

DOB: 09/04/1981 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 24th day of February, 2019, at approximately 4:19 am., while at

112 W. Third St. N. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Darrick Allen Reynolds, was arrested for criminal

obstruction of breathing/ blood circulation, unlawful imprisonment 2nd

degree, and harassment 2nd degree.

It is alleged that on the 24th day of February, 2019, at approximately 4:04

am., while at 112 W. Third St. N. apartment 2, in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Darrick Allen Reynolds, did

engage in a physical domestic dispute with the victim. During the dispute the defendant did apply pressure to the victim’s neck with both of his hands causing the victim to have difficulty breathing. The defendant then pulled the victim to the floor and proceeded to forcibly hold her there for approximately ten minutes, restricting her freedom.

Charges

——-

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

HARASSMENT 2ND

