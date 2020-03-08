Cop Logs: Fulton PD 03/02/2020 – 03/08/2020

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 03/02/2020 – 03/08/2020

Arrests From 03/02/2020 To 03/08/2020



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2020-115 Arrest Date: 03/02/2020 Arrest Time: 05:19

Last: DEMOTT First: JASON Middle/Suffix: M

Address: HOMELESS/114 LEITCH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/29/1984 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd Day of March, 2020 at approximately 5:19 A.M., while at 314 S.

Second St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jason M. Demott, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket

number CR-01713-19, issued by the Fulton City Court on 02/26/2020,

signed by the Hon. Hawthorne for failure to appear.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-116 Arrest Date: 03/02/2020 Arrest Time: 05:19

Last: DEMOTT First: JASON Middle/Suffix: M

Address: HOMELESS/114 LEITCH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/29/1984 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of March, 2020 at approximately 5:19 A.M. while at 314 S.

Second St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jason M. Demott, was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket

number CR-00209-20, issued by the Fulton City Court on 02/26/2020 for

failure to appear for arraignment 02/20/2020.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-117 Arrest Date: 03/02/2020 Arrest Time: 05:19

Last: DEMOTT First: JASON Middle/Suffix: M

Address: HOMELESS/114 LEITCH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 09/29/1984 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd Day of March, 2020 at approximately 5:19 A.M., while at 314 S.

Second St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jason M. Demott, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket

number CR-01478-19, issued by Fulton City Court on 02/26/2020, and

signed by the Hon. Hawthorne for failure to appear in court as required.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-119 Arrest Date: 03/03/2020 Arrest Time: 13:27

Last: PATTERSON First: TYRONE Middle/Suffix: JAMES

Address: 503 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/05/1996 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 3rd day of March, 2020, at approximately 1:27 P.M., while at 503 Utica St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Tyrone J. Patterson, was arrested on bench warrant docket

number CR-01610-19, issued by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne, City Court

Judge, City of Fulton Court, on the 13th day of February, 2020. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failed to appear in court.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-120 Arrest Date: 03/03/2020 Arrest Time: 13:27

Last: PATTERSON First: TYRONE Middle/Suffix: JAMES

Address: 503 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/05/1996 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 3rd day of March, 2020 at approximately 1:27 P.M., while at 503 Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the defendant, Tyrone J. Patterson was arrested on an arrest warrant docket number CR-00084-20, issued by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne, City Court Judge, City of Fulton on February 13, 2020. Said warrant was issued for the above named defendant not having been arraigned upon the accusatory instrument commencing this criminal action and the City of Fulton Court requiring said defendant’s personal appearance for the purpose of arraignment upon the accusatory instrument.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-121 Arrest Date: 03/03/2020 Arrest Time: 13:36

Last: BENTLEY First: SARA Middle/Suffix: J

Address: 503 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/24/1989 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 3rd day of March, 2020, at approximately 1:36 P.M., while at 503 Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Sara J. Bentley was arrested on an arrest warrant, warrant number 19-000062, issued by the Town of Cicero Court and signed by the Honorable David Bruffett Jr. on 12/03/2019.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-122 Arrest Date: 03/04/2020 Arrest Time: 12:03

Last: PEREZ First: FRANCISCO Middle/Suffix:

Address: 15 BAY ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: NORFOLK State: VA Zip: 23518_____

DOB: 12/20/1987 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 4th day of March, 2020, at approximately 12:03 P.M., while in the 300 block of W. Second St. S., the defendant, Francisco Perez was arrested on a bench warrant issued by the City of Oswego Court and signed by the Honorable Metcalf on 01/14/2020.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-123 Arrest Date: 03/04/2020 Arrest Time: 15:34

Last: LOUGHREY First: TAYLOR Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 841 ROWLEE RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 08/03/1993 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 4th day of March, 2020 at approximately 3:34 P.M. while at 368 W. First St. S., Family Dollar, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the defendant, Taylor A. Loughrey was arrested for Petit Larceny.

On the above mentioned date and location at approximately 3:20 P.M.,

the defendant Taylor A. Loughrey did enter Family Dollar, conceal assorted merchandise in her backpack and exited the store with no intent on paying for said items. The total of the said items was $15.88.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-124 Arrest Date: 03/04/2020 Arrest Time: 15:52

Last: CLARK First: TAYLOR Middle/Suffix: S

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/28/1993 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 4th day of March, 2020, at approximately 3:52 P.M, while at 605

Ontario St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Taylor S. Clark, was arrested for attempted petit larceny.

It is alleged that on the above stated location and date, at approximately 3:19 P.M., while at Kinney Drugs, located at 115 Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Taylor S. Clark, did attempt to steal items by concealing multiple items within a black bag that she carried into the store. When the said defendant was confronted by the store employees she dropped the bag and ran out of the store. The assorted merchandise (including makeup, candy, and other consumable items) were located within the bag, valued at $277.77.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

_________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-127 Arrest Date: 03/07/2020 Arrest Time: 17:59

Last: BEASLEY First: GREGORY Middle/Suffix: W JR

Address: 47 W. FIFTH ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/06/1985 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 7th day of March, 2020, at approximately 5:59 P.M., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant Gregory W. Beasley Jr. was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Felony) and Failed To Keep Right.

On the above mentioned date and location, at approximately 5:34 P.M., the defendant Gregory W. Beasley Jr. was operating a motor vehicle in a southerly direction on N. Second St., failed to keep right, crossing over a double solid yellow line into oncoming traffic. The defendant did operate said vehicle in an intoxicated state. The said intoxication was shown by the defendant’s odor of a consumed alcoholic beverage emanating on his breath. The defendant was administered three standardized field sobriety tests which were the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus, the Walk and Turn and the One-Leg Stand. The said defendant did fail all three tests. The defendant has also been convicted of a violation of subdivision two-a of section 1192 of the Vehicle and Traffic Law, within the preceding ten years. The defendant was convicted on 8-8-2013 in the City of Oswego for Aggravated DWI-Blood Alcohol Content .18 or higher.

Charges

——-

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED-FELONY

FAILED TO KEEP RIGHT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-128 Arrest Date: 03/07/2020 Arrest Time: 02:42

Last: MOSHIER First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: F

Address: 42 S W 9TH ST Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 03/11/1990 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY

Narrative

——-

On the 7th day of March, 2020 at approximately 2:42 PM, while at the

intersection of N. Second St. and Shaw St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Robert F. Moshier, was arrested for having an Obstructed License Plate and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana.

On the above mentioned date, at approximately 2:32 PM, the defendant,

Robert F. Moshier was traveling southbound on N. Second St., operating a

blue 2014 Ford, bearing NY registration JGG9528 while having a dark

license plate cover over the license plate causing it to be obstructed.

Furthermore, the said defendant did possess a clear plastic bag inside the center console of his vehicle, which did contain a green leafy substance similar to the odor and appearance of marihuana.

Charges

——-

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-129 Arrest Date: 03/08/2020 Arrest Time: 13:27

Last: PRINCE First: SALVATORE Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 844 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/26/1987 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 8th day of March, 2020, at approximately 1:27 P.M, while at 844

Utica St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Salvatore L. Prince, was arrested for Menacing 3rd, Criminal

Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation and Harassment 2nd.

It is alleged that on the 7th day of March, 2020 at approximately 10:30 P.M, while at 844 Utica St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Salvatore L. Prince, during a domestic dispute did intentionally place the victim in fear of death by telling her, he was going to kill her, making the victim feel afraid for her life. Furthermore, the said defendant did place his right arm around the victim’s neck and applied pressure, which impeded the normal breathing or circulation of the blood to the victim. Lastly the said defendant did intentionally harass, annoy or alarm the victim by grabbing her, placing her into a choke hold and pushing her onto the couch of their living room.

Charges

——-

MENACING 3RD

HARASSMENT 2ND

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-130 Arrest Date: 03/08/2020 Arrest Time: 18:16

Last: OLIVER First: DANA Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 306 ATLANTIC AVE. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 11/07/1972 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 8th day of March, 2020 at approximately 6:16 P.M, while at 306

Atlantic Ave, City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the

defendant, Dana R. Oliver was arrested for Two Counts of Menacing 2nd and

Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th.

It is alleged above date and location at approximately 4:00 P.M, the

defendant during a domestic dispute did intentionally place the victims,

JoAnn Oliver and Jonathan D. Wall, in fear for their lives while possessing a dangerous instrument by picking up a black handled steak knife and pointing it at said victims.

Charges

——-

MENACING 2ND (2 Counts)

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 4TH (2 Counts)

