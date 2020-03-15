Cop Logs: Fulton PD 03/09/2020 – 03/15/2020

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 03/09/2020 – 03/15/2020

Arrests From 03/09/2020 To 03/15/2020

————————————-

Arrest No.: 2020-131 Arrest Date: 03/09/2020 Arrest Time: 00:57

Last: LIBBEY First: ELLIS Middle/Suffix: E

Address: 414 CO RT 7 Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 04/28/1977 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER J. OKUN

Narrative

——-

On the 9th day of March, 2020, at approximately 12:57 A.M., while at the intersection of Curtis St. and Frawley Dr. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Ellis E. Libbey, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, speed in zone, improper/no signal, and improper right turn.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, at approximately 12:44 A.M., while in the 600 block of W. First St. S. the said defendant, Ellis E. Libbey, operated a motor vehicle, in a southerly direction. The defendant did operate said vehicle at approximately 50 miles per hour in a posted 35 mile per hour zone. It is further alleged that the defendant failed to use a turn signal and made an improper right turn when turning onto Curtis St. It is alleged that the defendant committed said infractions while in an intoxicated condition. The defendant was found to have glassy eyes, slurred speech, impaired motor coordination and the odor of a consumed alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. The defendant failed three standardized field sobriety tests. He was later found to have a blood alcohol content of .19%.

Charges

——-

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

SPEED IN ZONE

IMPROPER – NO SIGNAL

IMPROPER RIGHT TURN

AGGRAVATED DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-132 Arrest Date: 03/11/2020 Arrest Time: 13:01

Last: LARACUENTE-ELLINGWOOD First: HEATHER Middle/Suffix: JO

Address: 509 W. BROADWAY, APT 3 Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/26/1979 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 11TH day of March, 2020, at approximately 1:01PM, while at 6010

E. Molloy Rd., in the City of Syracuse, County of Onondaga, State of New

York, the defendant, Heather J. Laracuente-Ellingwood, was arrested on a

Felony Bench Warrant issued by the Oswego County Court on 03/02/2020

for the defendant having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-133 Arrest Date: 03/10/2020 Arrest Time: 21:33

Last: FAXON First: JESSICA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 434 RATHBURN RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 08/04/1985 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 10th day of March, 2020, at approximately 9:33 P.M., while at 7 N. Seventh St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Jessica M. Faxon, was arrested for criminal impersonation in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, at approximately 7:42 P.M., while in the 400 block of N. Sixth St., the said defendant Jessica M. Faxon, did provide a uniformed Police Officer with a false name while he was investigating a domestic complaint. The said defendant did state her name was Jessica M. Bardin, DOB- 8/4/1985, when in fact her actual name was Jessica M. Faxon with the same DOB. The defendant provided the false last name in an attempt to obtain a benefit of not getting arrested on her active Oswego County Probation warrant. Said warrant was issued on the 20th day of February, 2019, for being a probation absconder.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-134 Arrest Date: 03/12/2020 Arrest Time: 14:55

Last: FELLOWS First: VANESSA Middle/Suffix: DEE

Address: 58 S. TENTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/01/1961 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

——-

On the 12th day of March, 2020 at approximately 2:55 P.M. while at 58 S. Tenth St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the said defendant, Vanessa D. Fellows, was arrested for Harassment in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, and Resisting Arrest.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location at

approximately 2:27 P.M. the defendant did intentionally strike the victim on his head and his back with a wooden broom stick. Said actions of the

defendant did likely cause the victim to be harassed, annoyed or alarmed. It is further alleged that the defendant did then resist a lawful arrest after being told she was under arrest by a uniformed Police Officer by sitting down in a chair, stiffening both arms, and refusing to obey commands given by Police Officers.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 4TH

RESISTING ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-135 Arrest Date: 03/13/2020 Arrest Time: 10:22

Last: CLARK First: TAYLOR Middle/Suffix: S

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/28/1993 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

——-

On the 13th day of March 2020 at approximately 10:22 A.M. while at 116

Beech St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

said defendant was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the above date at approximately 9:24 A.M. while at 364 W. First St. S., Save-A-Lot, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the defendant did steal property when she concealed six Mary Callender dinners, a box of Little Debbie Snacks, an Arizona Tea, and a bottle of Ashley Lynn Wine Slush Mix into a large black duffel bag. The defendant did then exit the store by passing all points of sale and making no attempt to pay for said items. The said property has a total aggregate value of $26.51.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-137 Arrest Date: 03/11/2020 Arrest Time: 15:20

Last: DAVIS First: EMILY Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 214 CAYUGA ST #3 Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 08/07/1990 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 11th day of March, 2020, at 3:20pm while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State Of New York, Emily M. Davis, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and criminal trespass in the third degree.

It is alleged that on the 29th day of January, 2020, at 5:30pm while at 901 Holly Drive (Holly Drive motel) in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant was located inside the building which is an abandoned and secured. It is further alleged that the said defendant did act in a manner the is likely injurious to the physical, mental and moral welfare of a child. The defendant did have the child with her inside the abandoned building which contained no heat, water or electricity and not suitable for occupancy.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-138 Arrest Date: 03/11/2020 Arrest Time: 15:00

Last: BROWN First: KALYN Middle/Suffix: N

Address: 394 SILK RD Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 06/25/1985 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 11th day of March, 2020, at 3:00pm while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Kalyn N. Brown, was arrested for criminal trespass in the third degree.

It is alleged that between the dates of January 1st, 2020 and January 29th, 2020, at various times, while at 901 Holly Drive (Holly Drive Motel) in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State Of New York, the said defendant did enter and remain in an abandoned and secured building knowing she had no right to do so.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-139 Arrest Date: 03/11/2020 Arrest Time: 15:10

Last: HOFFMAN First: DUSTIN Middle/Suffix: STEVEN

Address: 394 SILK RD Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 02/12/1995 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 11th day of March, 2020, at 3:10pm while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Dustin S. Hoffman, was arrested for criminal trespass in the third degree.

It is alleged that between the dates of January 1st, 2020 and January 29th, 2020, at various times, while at 901 Holly Drive (Holly Drive Motel) in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State Of New York, the said defendant did enter and remain in an abandoned and secured building knowing he had no right to do so.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-140 Arrest Date: 03/14/2020 Arrest Time: 13:05

Last: BARTLETT First: JAMES Middle/Suffix: A. M.

Address: 221 CAYUGA ST Bldg: Apt: 11

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/07/1994 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 14th day of March, 2020, at 1:05pm while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, James A. Bartlett, was arrested for criminal trespass in the third degree.

It is alleged that between the dates of January 1st, 2020 and January 29th, 2020, at various times, while at 901 Holly Drive (Holly Drive Motel) in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State Of New York, the said defendant did enter and remain in an abandoned and secured building knowing he had no right to do so.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-141 Arrest Date: 03/11/2020 Arrest Time: 22:24

Last: LOVEALL First: MATTHEW Middle/Suffix: THOMAS

Address: 324 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: 6

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/23/1990 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 11th day of March, 2020, at approximately 10:24 P.M., while at 260 S. Second St., Fastrac, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Matthew T. Loveall was arrested for petit larceny.

It is alleged that on the above stated date and location, at approximately 10:12 P.M., the said defendant Matthew T.Loveall, did enter Fastrac and grab one 24 ounce can of Keystone Ice beer valued at $3.60 from the beverage cooler. Furthermore, the said defendant did exit the store while holding the beer in his hand by passing all points of purchase and making no attempt to pay for said beverage.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-142 Arrest Date: 03/14/2020 Arrest Time: 20:21

Last: REYNOLDS First: MISTY Middle/Suffix: ANN

Address: 64 N. FOURTH ST. Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 12/27/1985 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 14th day of March, 2019, at approximately 8:21 P.M. while in the

600 block of Manhattan Ave. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Misty A. Reynolds, was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket number CR-00386-20, issued by Fulton City Court.

It is alleged that on the 9th day of January, 2020, at 12:09 P.M., while at Fastrac (260 S. Second St.) in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant did commit the offense of Petit Larceny. Furthermore, the defendant did steal two cans of Monster Energy, valued at $2.99 each, by concealing said cans inside of her purse before passing all points of sale without paying for said items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-143 Arrest Date: 03/14/2020 Arrest Time: 20:21

Last: REYNOLDS First: MISTY Middle/Suffix: ANN

Address: 64 N. FOURTH ST. Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 12/27/1985 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 14th day of March, 2020, at approximately 8:21 P.M., while in the 600 block of Manhattan Ave., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Misty A. Reynolds, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by the Hon. David Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court on the 12th day of March, 2020, for failing to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-144 Arrest Date: 03/15/2020 Arrest Time: 01:45

Last: ROBLERO First: SHAYLYNN Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13204_____

DOB: 12/02/1987 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 15th of March, 2020 at approximately 1:45 AM while at 101

Constellation Way N. in the Village of North Syracuse, County of Onondaga, State of New York, the defendant Shaylynn M. Roblero was arrested on Bench Warrant CR-00093-20. Said warrant having been signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court on 2/19/2020. The said defendant having been ordered to appear on 2/05/20 and 2/19/20 and having failed to appear as ordered. The said defendant having been originally charged with Burglary Third Degree, Grand Larceny Third Degree and Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-145 Arrest Date: 03/15/2020 Arrest Time: 22:15

Last: SCHMEER First: CRAIG Middle/Suffix: CHARLES

Address: 656 W. FIRST. ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 10/09/1973 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER J. OKUN

Narrative

——-

On the 15th day of March, 2020, at approximately 10:15 P.M., while at 116 Beech St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Craig C. Schmeer, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Oswego City Court on 01/28/2020. The defendant was later turned over to a member of the Oswego City Police Department.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-146 Arrest Date: 03/13/2020 Arrest Time: 21:50

Last: BAKER First: DUSTIN Middle/Suffix: J

Address: 53 HALL RD Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 10/20/1999 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 03/13/2020 at approximately 9:50 P.M while in the 600 block of Utica St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant Dustin J. Baker was arrested for the offenses of criminal impersonation in the second degree, no/inadequate lights, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree.

It is alleged that on the above stated date and location at approximately 9:23 P.M, the defendant did operate a motor vehicle in a westerly direction in the 700 block of Oneida St. while the front drivers side headlamp was inoperable. Furthermore, the said defendant did operate said motor vehicle without possessing a valid drivers license, and while his privilege to operate a motor vehicle was suspended, such suspension being imposed on 01/16/2020 for failure to pay a fine in the City of Oswego. The defendant then provided a false identity to a uniformed police officer conducting official business. The defendant did knowingly

impersonate another by providing the identity of his brother. The defendant provided such false identity in an attempt to avoid arrest, as a warrant had been issued for the defendant

by the City of Ogdensburg Court.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND

NO/INADEQUATE LIGHTS

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...