Cop Logs: Fulton PD 03/16/2020 – 03/22/2020

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 03/16/2020 – 03/22/2020

Arrests From 03/16/2020 To 03/22/2020

————————————-

Arrest No.: 2020-148 Arrest Date: 03/18/2020 Arrest Time: 01:39

Last: THOMAS First: CODY Middle/Suffix: AUSTIN

Address: 262 W. FOURTH ST. S. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/27/1999 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On 03/18/2020 at about 1:39 AM, while at 262 W. Fourth St. S.,

apartment 1, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Cody A. Thomas, was arrested for the offense of Falsely Reporting an Incident Third Degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location, at

approximately 12:32 AM, while knowing the information reported was false,

the said defendant called the Oswego County 911 Center, an organization

having the function of dealing with emergencies, and asked for police to be dispatched to his location because a female was “trying to kill herself” with his baby “inside her”. After investigation, it was determined the female had not tried to harm herself, and that they had only engaged in a verbal argument.

Charges

——-

FALSELY REPORTING AN INCIDENT 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-149 Arrest Date: 03/18/2020 Arrest Time: 10:09

Last: HECTOR First: JEREMY Middle/Suffix: ELWYN

Address: 14418 MARTVILLE RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: MARTVILLE State: NY Zip: 13111_____

DOB: 12/07/1979 Arresting Officer: S. BRANDON LANNING

Narrative

——-

On the 18th day of March, 2020 at approximately 10:00 A.M., while at 39

Churchill Rd., Oswego, NY 13126 the said defendant Jeremy Hector was

arrested on a Bench Warrant signed by the Hon. David Hawthorne, City of

Fulton Court Judge on 11/07/2019 for failing to pay a fine.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-150 Arrest Date: 03/18/2020 Arrest Time: 15:00

Last: VINCENT First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: HENERY III

Address: 1100 EMERY ST. Bldg: Apt: B-5

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 12/14/2001 Arresting Officer: JEREMY HUTCHINSON

Narrative

——-

On the 18th day of March, 2020 at 1100 Emery St., Apt. B-5 at 3:00 pm, in the City of Fulton State of New York, the defendant, Robert H. Vincent III was arrested for the charge of Criminal Mischief in the 3rd degree. It is alleged that on the 26th day of February, 2020 at approximately 2:28 pm while at 6 William Gillard Dr., G. Ray Bodley High School, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant did intentionally kick a drinking fountain, all while knowing that he did not have any such right to do so. Said actions by the defendant caused damage to said drinking fountain, which needs to be replaced at a cost of $1,500.00.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...