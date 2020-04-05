Cop Logs: Fulton PD 03/30/2020 – 04/05/2020

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 03/30/2020 – 04/05/2020

Arrests From 03/30/2020 To 04/05/2020

————————————-

Arrest No.: 2020-152 Arrest Date: 04/01/2020 Arrest Time: 11:55

Last: HUBER First: CHAD Middle/Suffix: KEAHALLI

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/18/1982 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 1st day of April, 2020 at approximately 11:40 A.M., while in the 300 block of Cayuga St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Chad K. Huber, was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the above date, at approximately 8:30 A.M., while at 65 N. Second St., otherwise known as Burkes Home Center,, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the defendant did steal property when he secreted a propane torch kit, valued at $19.99, inside his jacket and exited the store by passing all points of sale and making no attempt to pay for said items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-153 Arrest Date: 04/02/2020 Arrest Time: 15:30

Last: MORRISON First: DAVID Middle/Suffix: WAYNE

Address: 490 CR 85 Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/16/1980 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of April, 2020, at approximately 3:30 P.M., while at 515

Harrison St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, David W. Morrison, was arrested on a bench warrant issued for the charge of petit larceny, through the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office on 09/27/2019. The defendant was later turned over to a member of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-154 Arrest Date: 04/03/2020 Arrest Time: 14:20

Last: ARELLANO-ARNOLD First: LUIS Middle/Suffix: BOGART

Address: 1356 CR 3 Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/02/1992 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On April 3, 2020, at approximately 2:20 PM, while at West Fifth Street and Schuyler Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Luis B. Arellano-Arnold, was arrested for the crime of criminal contempt in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, time, and location, the said defendant showed intentional disobedience to a lawful mandate of court by violating a duly served order of protection, which commanded him to stay away from the protected party Erika D. Demarchi. Said defendant was found in the same vehicle as the protected party. Said order was issued by the Honorable Elizabeth Burns of the City of Cortland Court on 03/16/2020, and it does not expire until 09/15/2020.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...