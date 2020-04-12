Cop Logs: Fulton PD 04/06/2020 – 04/12/2020

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 04/06/2020 – 04/12/2020

Arrests From 04/06/2020 To 04/12/2020

Arrest No.: 2020-155 Arrest Date: 04/06/2020 Arrest Time: 18:31

Last: JOHNSON First: DJAQUINN Middle/Suffix: S

Address: 622 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/29/1986 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER L. JONES

Narrative

On the 6th day of April, 2020, at approximately 6:31 PM, while at 120 E. Bridge St. (Stewert’s Gas Station) in the City of Oswego, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant Djaquinn S. Johnson, was arrested for Assault 2nd and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd.

It is alleged that on the 28th day of March, 2020, between the hours of 3:00 AM and 3:51 AM, while at 503 Utica St. in the City of Fulton, New York, the said defendant did engage in a physical altercation with the victim, Jesse D.D. Cali. The defendant did intentionally cause physical injury to the victim by striking him multiple times in the face with his fist, causing the victim’s nose to become swollen, disfigured and bleed. The defendant did further strike the victim with a sharp edged instrument in the upper back, causing him to have a laceration approximately two to three inches long. Furthermore the said actions of the defendant did cause the victim to need medical attention and had to be transported to Upstate University Medical Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Futher, the said defendant did possess the dangerous instrument and use it unlawfully against the victim after having been convicted of Robbery in the Second Degree in the Onondaga County Court on November, 14, 2005.

Charges

ASSAULT 2ND

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 3RD

