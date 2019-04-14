Cop Logs: Fulton PD 04/08/2019 – 04/14/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 04/08/2019 – 04/14/2019

Arrests From 04/08/2019 To 04/14/2019

Arrest No.: 2019-224 Arrest Date: 04/08/2019 Arrest Time: 23:59

Last: HOSEA First: MARK Middle/Suffix: T

Address: 712 ONEIDA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/21/1987 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 8th day of April, 2019, at approximately 11:59pm, while at 712

Oneida St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Mark Hosea, was arrested on an Arrest Warrant, Docket Number

CR-00359-19, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Honorable

Hawthorne on 04/04/2019. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court for the purpose of arraignment.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-225 Arrest Date: 04/09/2019 Arrest Time: 00:25

Last: BARTLETT First: TIMOTHY Middle/Suffix: J JR

Address: 203 MCDOUGALL RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/07/1994 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 9th day of April, 2019 at approximately 12:25 A.M., while at 315 Oneida St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Timothy J. Bartlett Jr. was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by the City of Oswego Court.

Charges

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

Arrest No.: 2019-226 Arrest Date: 04/10/2019 Arrest Time: 03:21

Last: BEAN First: ZACKARIE Middle/Suffix: TYLER

Address: 906 EMERY ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/15/2001 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 10th day of April, 2019, at approximately 3:21 A.M., while on the Oneida St. Bridge, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant Zackarie T. Bean, was arrested for Unlawful Possession of an Alcoholic Beverage under the age of twenty-one.

On the above mentioned date, time and location the defendant, Zackarie T. Bean, did possess an unopened 25 ounce Natty Daddy alcoholic beverage under the age of twenty-one years of age in his front right side pants pocket.

Charges

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL UNDER 21

Arrest No.: 2019-228 Arrest Date: 04/10/2019 Arrest Time: 17:34

Last: RICHARDSON First: DALE Middle/Suffix: R JR

Address: 70 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 06/26/1995 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

On the 4th day of April 2019 at approximately 5:34 P.M. at 211 Hart St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Dale R. Richardson Jr. was arrested for disorderly conduct.

It is alleged that on the above date, at approximately 5:16 P.M., while in the parking lot of 45 W. Fourth St. S., the said defendant did caused public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm when he engaged in a mutual physical altercation with another male which occurred outside in a parking lot which prompted several 911 calls.

Charges

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Arrest No.: 2019-229 Arrest Date: 04/10/2019 Arrest Time: 17:35

Last: RICE First: TRAVIS Middle/Suffix: EDWARD

Address: 311 CAYUGA ST Bldg: Apt: 5

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/30/1987 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

On the 10th day of April, 2019, at approximately 5:35 P.M., while in the parking lot of 45 W. Fourth St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Travis E. Rice, was arrested on the charge of Disorderly Conduct.

It is alleged that on the above date and location at approximately 5:16 P.M., the said defendant did cause public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm when he engaged in a mutual physical altercation with another male which occurred outside in a parking lot which prompted several 911 calls.

Charges

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Arrest No.: 2019-230 Arrest Date: 04/11/2019 Arrest Time: 21:22

Last: THORNBER First: DEREK Middle/Suffix: T

Address: 506 LYON ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-____

DOB: 04/10/1982 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

On the 11th day of April, 2019 at approximately 9:22 P.M. while at 506

Lyon St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Derek T. Thornber, was arrested for criminal obstruction of

breathing.

It is alleged that on the above date, time, and location, the said defendant did intentionally impede the normal breathing of another person when he applied pressure with his left hand around the neck and throat of the victim, causing her to have difficulty breathing, swallowing, as well as redness to the neck area.

Charges

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

Arrest No.: 2019-231 Arrest Date: 04/12/2019 Arrest Time: 09:16

Last: BOYLE First: JESSICA Middle/Suffix: A

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/13/1993 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 12th day of April, 2019 at approximately 9:16 A.M., while in the 800 block of Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Jessica A. Boyle, was arrested for Criminal Impersonation in the second degree.

On the above mentioned date and location at 8:45 A.M. the defendant did inform your complainant, a uniformed police officer, that her name was Jenna M. Boyle with the intent to prevent your complainant from discovering she was a wanted person through Oswego County Probation.

Charges

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND

Arrest No.: 2019-232 Arrest Date: 04/12/2019 Arrest Time: 16:40

Last: BOWE First: LAURA Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 1709 NE 98TH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: KANSAS CITY State: MO Zip: 64155_____

DOB: 07/11/1982 Arresting Officer: S. BRANDON LANNING

Narrative

On the 12th day of April, 2019, at approximately 4:40 P.M., while at 568 W. Third St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the said defendant, Laura R. Bowe was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by Platte County Court, in the State of Missouri, on April 4th 2019. The said warrant was issued for the criminal charges of Interference with Custody-Removed from State. The said defendant was taken into custody on a Felony Fugitive Complaint.

Charges

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/ WARRANT

Arrest No.: 2019-233 Arrest Date: 04/13/2019 Arrest Time: 15:02

Last: MACDONALD First: BRANDON Middle/Suffix: HAROLD

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/18/1989 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 13th day of April, 2019, at approximately 3:02 PM, while in the 600 block of Cayuga St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Brandon H. MacDonald, was arrested on a felony bench warrant issued by the Oswego County Court on April 10, 2019 for the defendant having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

Arrest No.: 2019-234 Arrest Date: 04/13/2019 Arrest Time: 23:44

Last: KING First: RICHARD Middle/Suffix: GWYNN

Address: 5 HARROUN ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/14/1999 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

On the 13th day of April, 2019, at approximately 11:44 P.M., while in the 100 block of Phillips St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Richard G. King, was arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana, improper right turn, and failure to keep right.

On the above mentioned date, at approximately 11:25 P.M. while at the

intersection of W. Fourth St. S. at Phillips St., the said defendant did operate a motor vehicle and did make an improper right turn onto Phillips St. by turning his vehicle in an easterly direction crossing over the double solid yellow lines and continued to travel across the solid double yellow lines for approximately 20 yards with both driver’s side tires crossing the lines. Furthermore, the defendant did unlawfully possess one clear plastic bag that contained a green leafy substance similar to the odor and appearance to that of marijuana along with one clear plastic bag that contained a brown waxy substance referred to as THC wax. Said items were located in the center console of the vehicle that the defendant operated and exercised control of.

Charges

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA

IMPROPER RIGHT TURN

FAILED TO KEEP RIGHT

Arrest No.: 2019-235 Arrest Date: 04/14/2019 Arrest Time: 08:43

Last: FULLER First: KATIE Middle/Suffix: ANN

Address: 221 CAYUGA ST. Bldg: Apt: 8

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/14/1979 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 14th day of April, 2019, at approximately 8:43am, while in the 250 block of S. Fourth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Katie Fuller, was arrested on a Bench Warrant, Docket Number CR-01846-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Honorable Hawthorne on 02/06/2019. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear to court for a pending criminal action.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

