Cop Logs: Fulton PD 04/15/2019 – 04/21/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 04/15/2019 – 04/21/2019

Arrests From 04/15/2019 To 04/21/2019

————————————-

Arrest Date: 04/16/2019 Arrest Time: 00:00 Arrest No.: 2019-241Last: CONN First: DOMINIC Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 201 N. SIXTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/08/2000 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of April, 2019, at approximately 11:30 A.M., while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Dominic A. Conn was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th and Petit Larceny.

It is alleged on the 25th day of March, 2019, at approximately 11:42 P.M., while at 260 S. Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Dominic A. Conn, did knowingly possess stolen property, that being the victim’s credit card. The said defendant did benefit himself by using the victim’s Mastercard to purchase $40.83 in gasoline.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY 4TH

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest Date: 04/16/2019 Arrest Time: 00:00 Arrest No.: 2019-236Last: CONN First: DOMINIC Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 201 N. SIXTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/08/2000 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of April, 2019, at approximately 11:30 A.M., while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Dominic A. Conn was arrested for 4 counts of Grand Larceny 4th Degree and Petit Larceny.

It is alleged on the 25th day of March, 2019, between the hours of 10:45 P.M. and 11:00 P.M., while at 21 E. Edgewater Dr., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Dominic A. Conn, did enter the victim’s vehicle and did steal his wallet which was valued at $6.00. The said wallet did contain $2.00 in U.S. currency, multiple debit/credit cards and personal identification cards. The said wallet did contain four different debit/credit cards which were an Empower Credit Union credit Mastercard, an Oswego County Ambulance Corporate Mastercard, a Funeral Home Corporate Mastercard ending and a personal Empower Credit Union debit Mastercard.

Charges

——-

GRAND LARCENY 4TH (4 Counts)

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest Date: 04/16/2019 Arrest Time: 00:00 Arrest No.: 2019-240Last: SNYDER First: STEPHANIE Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: 257 W. THIRD ST. Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/13/1990 Arresting Officer: RALPH W. MCCANN JR.

Narrative

——-

On April 16, 2019, at approximately 2: 06 PM, while in the 800 block of W. Broadway, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Stephanie L. Snyder was arrested for the vehicle and traffic offense of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree.

It is alleged that on the aforesaid date, time and place, the defendant, Stephanie L. Snyder did operate a 1993 Mercury Marquis, color blue, in a easterly direction in the 800 block of W. Broadway. The defendant did operate said vehicle while knowing that her privilege to operate a motor vehicle was suspended on January 13, 2019 for failure to answer a summons in the Town of Schroeppel.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest Date: 04/16/2019 Arrest Time: 00:00 Arrest No.: 2019-239Last: ALLEN First: JOHN Middle/Suffix: THOMAS II

Address: 77 GERMANDALE DR. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/31/1971 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of April, 2019 at approximately 10:08 PM, while at 259 W. Seventh St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the said defendant, John T. Allen, was arrested for Disorderly conduct.

On the above mentioned date, time, and location the defendant did

recklessly create a risk of public inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm by

yelling in a loud voice, including expletives, while in close proximity to multiple occupied dwellings and businesses.

Charges

——-

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest Date: 04/17/2019 Arrest Time: 00:00 Arrest No.: 2019-242Last: ALLEN First: MANNY Middle/Suffix: J JR

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 02/22/1992 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

——-

On he 17th day of April, 2019 at approximately 5:24 PM, while at 323 Erie St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Manny Allen Jr., was arrested for Trespass.

On the above mentioned date, time, and location, the said defendant did commit the offense of Trespass by remaining unlawfully upon the premise of 323 Erie St. Apt. 4. The defendant, after being told to leave several times, refused to do so.

Charges

——-

TRESPASS

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest Date: 04/18/2019 Arrest Time: 00:00 Arrest No.: 2019-243Last: GRAHAM First: DAVONTE Middle/Suffix: T

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 09/23/2000 Arresting Officer: GUNNAR D. SHELDON

Narrative

——-

On the 18th day of April, 2019, at approximately 12:56 A.M., while in the 600 block of Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Davonte Graham, was arrested on a Bench Warrant, Docket Number CR-02514-18, issued by the City Court of Oswego and signed by Hon. Metcalf on 04/12/2019. Said warrant was issued for the

defendant having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest Date: 04/19/2019 Arrest Time: 00:00 Arrest No.: 2019-246Last: BENNETT First: DALLAS Middle/Suffix: PISTOL

Address: 353 CO. RT. 3 Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 02/22/1998 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 19th day of April, 2019, at approximately 10:50 A.M., while at 12 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Dallas Pistol Bennett, was arrested for petit larceny.

On the above mentioned date and location, at approximately 10:19 A.M.,

the said defendant did place a box of GOT2B silver hair dye valued at $11.99 and a First Response pregnancy test valued at $14.99 inside of her black purse. Total value of the items was $26.98. The defendant exited the store passing all points of purchase without making any attempt to pay for said items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest Date: 04/20/2019 Arrest Time: 00:00 Arrest No.: 2019-244Last: TAYLOR First: NOELLE Middle/Suffix: ANNE

Address: 324 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: 7

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/22/1988 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 20th day of April, 2019 at approximately 2:40 A.M. while at 324 W. Broadway, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Noelle A. Taylor, was arrested for assault in the third degree.

It is alleged that on the above date, location, at approximately 2:20 A.M. the said defendant did intentionally cause physical injury to the victim, Kenneth Gardner, by striking him in the face multiple times with a closed right and left fist. The result of the defendant’s actions did cause extensive swelling and bruising to the right side of the victim’s head, above his left eye, and swelling to his upper lip. The victim required medical treatment and was transported to the Oswego Hospital Emergency Room for further evaluation.

Charges

——-

ASSAULT 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest Date: 04/20/2019 Arrest Time: 00:00 Arrest No.: 2019-245Last: LACY First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: DAVID

Address: 90 E. SENECA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 01/09/1986 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN

Narrative

——-

On the 20th day of April 2019 at 8:00 a.m. while at 20 W. Oneida St. #200, in the City of Oswego, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Joseph D. Lacy was arrested on a Bench Warrant, warrant number #19-59, issued on the 10th day of April, 2019 by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne, City Court Judge, Fulton City Court for failure to appear.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

