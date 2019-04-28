Cop Logs: Fulton PD 04/22/2019 – 04/28/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 04/22/2019 – 04/28/2019

Arrests From 04/22/2019 To 04/28/2019

————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-251 Arrest Date: 04/22/2019 Arrest Time: 14:41

Last: DIEZEL First: SAMANTHA Middle/Suffix: PAIGE

Address: 418 CAYUGA ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/09/2000 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 22nd day of April, 2019, at approximately 2:41pm, while at 618

Ontario St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Samantha Diezel, was arrested for Resisting Arrest, Harassment

in the Second Degree, and Disorderly Conduct.

On the above mentioned date, and location, at approximately 2:35 pm, the

defendant did intentionally shove and attempt to punch your complainant, a Uniformed Police Officer, while investigating a complaint. After the defendant was informed she was under arrest she did prevent your complainant from effecting an arrest by stiffening her arms and pulling away in an attempt from being handcuffed. Furthermore, the defendant did intentionally yell, “Fuck the Police!” while in the street with several neighbors outside causing them to be alarmed.

Charges

——-

RESISTING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-252 Arrest Date: 04/22/2019 Arrest Time: 20:51

Last: DEROSA First: ANISHA Middle/Suffix: K

Address: 1100 EMERY ST. Bldg: Apt: 128

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 04/22/1999 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 04/22/2019 at approximately 8:51 P.M while at 1100 Emery St.

apartment 128, the defendant Anisha K. Derosa was arrested for the

offenses of criminal mischief in the third degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

It is alleged that on the above stated date and location, at approximately 8:13 P.M, the defendant did engage in a domestic dispute with the victim. During the course of such domestic dispute the said defendant did intentionally damage the victims Xbox 1 console, glass mirror which shattered, and 42 inch Onn television by throwing said items down the stairs of the apartment. Such property having an aggregate value of $370.00. Furthermore, such actions by the defendant were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, and moral welfare of two children under the age of 17 years old. Said children were sitting on a couch within close proximity to where the items thrown by the defendant landed placing them at risk of being struck by debris.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (2 Counts)

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-253 Arrest Date: 04/22/2019 Arrest Time: 18:30

Last: PLUMLEY First: ZACKORIE Middle/Suffix: H.W.

Address: 48 BEVERLY DR. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/12/2000 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On 04/22/19 at about 6:30 PM, while at C.V. Abbott Park, located at 610 Division St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Zackorie H.W. Plumley, was arrested for the offense of criminal contempt in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, time, and location, the said defendant showed intentional disobedience to the lawful order of the court by violating a duly-served order of protection, which ordered the defendant to stay away from the victim. The defendant was found to be in the same park with the victim, and within ten feet of her person when the police arrived. Said order was issued by the Honorable David H. Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court on 04/04/19, and it does not expire until 04/04/20.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-254 Arrest Date: 04/23/2019 Arrest Time: 07:45

Last: SMILEY First: JASON Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 363 S. THIRD ST. Bldg: Apt: 7

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/29/1980 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 23rd day of April, 2019, at approximately 7:45 A.M., while at 363 S. Third St., Rm. 7, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Jason M. Smiley, was arrested for Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree, and Harassment in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the 22nd day of April, 2019, at approximately 11:48 P.M., while at the above stated location, the said defendant did, during the course of a physical domestic dispute, strike the victim, Brittney M. Canfield, with a closed fist. Furthermore, the defendant took the victim’s cell phone from her left hand while she was attempting to contact emergency services. The defendant then left the residence with the cell phone, which he did not have permission from the owner to possess.

Charges

——-

GRAND LARCENY 4TH

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-256 Arrest Date: 04/23/2019 Arrest Time: 13:05

Last: STONE First: TRACY Middle/Suffix: ANN

Address: 119 W. FIRST ST. S. Bldg: Apt: UPPER

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/05/1978 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 23rd day of April, 2019, at approximately 1:05pm, while at 119 W.

First St. S., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Tracy Stone, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

It is alleged that on the 4th day of January, at approximately 1:30 pm, while at 119 W. First St. S. upper apartment, the defendant did knowingly and unlawfully possess three glassine envelopes containing a tan powder

substance. The tan substance field tested positive for the presence of heroin, a Schedule I Controlled Substance.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 7TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-257 Arrest Date: 04/24/2019 Arrest Time: 08:01

Last: FORTNEY First: DONOVAN Middle/Suffix: LK

Address: 120 S. FRANKFORT ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FRANKFORT State: NY Zip: 13340_____

DOB: 03/30/1992 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 24th day of April, 2019, at approximately 8:01 A.M., while in the 300 block of Gansvoort St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Donovan L.K. Fortney, was arrested for theft of services.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, at approximately 7:15 A.M., while in the area of 5 W. Fifth St. N., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Donovan L.K. Fortney, did obtain taxi transportation services from Fulton Taxi Service starting at the intersection of State Route 264 and State Route 3 in the town of Palermo, then obtained transportation to Green Acres Apartments in the Village of Central Square, and ended at 5 W. Fifth St. N. in the City of Fulton. Said defendant refused to pay the fare in the amount of $40.00 for said services provided.

Charges

——-

THEFT OF SERVICES

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-259 Arrest Date: 04/25/2019 Arrest Time: 23:18

Last: PEREZ-GUERRA First: JESDITH Middle/Suffix:

Address: 1100 EMERY ST. Bldg: Apt: 217

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 02/15/1996 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN

Narrative

——-

On the 24th day of April 2019 at 11:18 p.m. while at 1100 Emery St. 200 Bldg. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Jesdith Perez-Guerra was arrested for Assault in the Second

Degree, Aggravated Criminal Contempt, Endangering the Welfare of a Child

and Criminal Possession of A Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

On the 24th day of April 2019 at 9:09 p.m. while at 402 Worth St. Apt. C, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jesdith Perez-Guerra did violate a duly served refrain from order of protection, order number 2018-000062, issued by Fulton City Court and

signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne on 5/16/2018 and expiring on

05/16/2019, which required the defendant to refrain from assault,

harassment, or any other criminal offense against the victim. The defendant during a physical domestic dispute with the victim did punch the victim in the face and right side of his head four or five times. The defendant did possess a dangerous instrument, her cell phone, an Iphone in a flexible plastic case with hard corners. The defendant did hold

the phone in her left hand while punching the defendant in the face. The

phone screen is covered with a clear plastic aftermarket product, which is shattered. The actions of the defendant caused pain, swelling and two

lacerations to the victims face. The actions of the defendant were also in close proximity to a two year old child and were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than seventeen years old.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

ASSAULT 2ND

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 4TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-260 Arrest Date: 04/23/2019 Arrest Time: 11:35

Last: TAYLOR First: KIERAN Middle/Suffix: JOSEPH

Address: 262 W. FOURTH ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 09/17/1995 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 23rd day of April, 2019, at approximately 11:35am, while in the 150 block of W. First ST. S., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Kieran Taylor, was arrested on a Bench Warrant,

numbered 17318851, issued through the City of Syracuse Courts on

04/26/2018 for the crime of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. He was later turned over to the Onondaga County

Justice Center on said warrant.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-261 Arrest Date: 04/23/2019 Arrest Time: 11:35

Last: TAYLOR First: KIERAN Middle/Suffix: JOSEPH

Address: 262 W. FOURTH ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 09/17/1995 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 23rd day of April, 2019, at approximately 11:35am, while in the 150 block of W. First St. S., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Kieran Taylor, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, time, and location the

defendant did possess two glassine envelopes containing an off-white

powder, in his sweatshirt pocket. Said powder did field test positive for the presence of heroin, a Schedule I Controlled Substance.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 7TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-262 Arrest Date: 04/27/2019 Arrest Time: 19:23

Last: NARAMORE First: CHRISTOPHER Middle/Suffix: T

Address: 9 1/2 CENTER ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/26/1987 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 27th day of April, 2019 at approximately 9:23 P.M. at 9 Center St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Christopher T. Naramore was arrested for criminal obstruction of breathing, harassment in the second degree, and endangering the welfare of a child.

It is alleged that on the above date and location at approximately 4:30 P.M. the said defendant did intentionally impede the normal breathing of the victim, when he grabbed her by the throat with his right hand for approximately five to ten seconds causing her to be unable to breathe or speak.

It is also alleged that on the above date, time, and location the said

defendant did subject the victim to physical contact when he grabbed her by the left arm and dragged her off the bed causing her to hit her head on the edge of the bed. As part of the defendant actions, the victim did have red marks on her right cheek and on her left wrist. The said defendant did also grab the victim by the shoulders and hit her against a wall, causing a picture frame to fall on her head.

The defendant did knowingly act in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of the victim who is less than seventeen years of age, while in an intoxicated state.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

HARASSMENT 2ND

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-263 Arrest Date: 04/28/2019 Arrest Time: 20:59

Last: MILLER First: GREGORY Middle/Suffix: DONALD

Address: 258 S. SIXTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/13/1975 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 28th day of April, 2019, at approximately 8:59 P.M., while in the 10 block of N. Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Gregory D. Miller, was arrested on an outside agency bench warrant, docket number CR-00856-19, issued on 4/23/2019, by the Hon. James Metcalf of the Oswego City Court for the defendant having failed to appear.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

